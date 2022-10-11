ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ALDS: Yordan Alvarez's mammoth 3-run walkoff blast completes wild Astros rally past Mariners

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
 2 days ago
For most of Game 1 on Tuesday, the Seattle Mariners looked poised for an upset in their ALDS matchup with the top-seeded Houston Astros.

Yordan Alvarez had other ideas. With his Astros facing a 7-5 deficit in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Houston slugger launched an 0-1 pitch from Robbie Ray into the right-field stands for a 3-run walkoff home run to secure an 8-7 win.

The upper-deck blast concluded a rally from 4-0 and 7-3 Houston deficits to secure a 1-0 series lead for the Astros.

Mariners manager Scott Servais pulled closer Pat Sewald with two outs in favor of Ray in an apparent effort to set up a lefty on lefty matchup with Alvarez. Sewald had allowed two runners on base in the inning, hitting David Hensley with a pitch, then allowing a Jeremy Peña single up the middle to put runners on first and second.

Ray, the reigning AL Cy Young winner and a full-time starter, made the rare relief appearance and allowed the home run to Alvarez on his second pitch. He'd previously made four career relief appearances in 10 MLB seasons and none since 2020.

Alvarez fouled off Ray's first pitch, a 94 mph fastball over the plate. Ray's 93 mph offering on his second pitch never stood a chance. Alvarez led the Astros with 37 home runs during the regular season and sent the Minute Maid Park crowd into a frenzy with one of his biggest blasts of the season that traveled 438 feet.

Astros manager Dusty Baker, who's managed 25 major league seasons and played 19 MLB seasons before that, called the home run one of the best moments he's ever seen in the game.

"Boy, that's so close to the top. I don't know what the top is, but that's very, very close to it," Baker told reporters. That's, boy — I mean the baseball world had to be excited. I know the town is excited, our team's excited."

Servais, meanwhile, explained his decision to pitch Ray during the decisive at-bat.

"We talked about it coming into the series," Servais told reporters postgame. "We talked about it pregame today. I looked at it in the 7th inning and said, 'hey, this could happen.' So that was the plan going in. End of the day, you have a plan, we still got to execute it."

Not only did the home run cap an unlikely comeback in thrilling fashion — it made baseball history. Per MLB, Alvarez's was the first walkoff home run in postseason history that overcame a multi-run deficit. The three prior postseason walkoff home runs were hit with the batter's team trailing by 1.

