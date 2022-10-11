Read full article on original website
Game of the Week: Brooks County @ Early County
BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - Our game of the week will be in Blakely Friday night, where the undefeated Early County bobcats will play host to the Brooks County Trojans. There’s no surprise to what kind of game this will be. Two teams that want to run the ball down...
Leesburg, October 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Week 8 Team of the Week: Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes
FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - This week we honor a team that won a state title last year. It was their first state title in 74 years. The Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes have not lost a game in over 365 days. It was September of 2021, and on Friday night. made a...
nowhabersham.com
Godfrey, Jones named to Georgia Sports Hall of Fame
Former Southwest DeKalb football coach Buck Godfrey and former Thomasville player Shawn Jones are among the eight selectees for the 2023 Georgia Sports Hall of Fame announced Tuesday. Others are former Georgia football coach Mark Richt, former Braves players Andruw Jones and Ron Reed, former Greater Atlanta Christian basketball coach...
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Albany State University Homecoming Week, Business After Hours
Albany State University is celebrating Homecoming this week. Homecoming week is filled with activities and festivities for current students, alumni and the greater Albany community. On Tuesday, October 11, the school hosted the Business After Hours.
theblacksportswoman.com
Alice Coachman: An athlete to know
Alice Coachman (1923-2014) is the first Black woman to win an Olympic gold medal, winning the high jump in the 1948 Olympics in London. Coachman grew up in Albany, Georgia in a family of 10 children. She didn’t have access to the local facilities, but created ways to train.
Charles Sherrod, icon of Albany's Civil Rights movement, dies at 85
The Rev. Charles Sherrod came to Albany, Ga. in 1961 and "never, never gave up" the fight for Civil Rights in Southwest Georgia, says a friend who knew him.
Albany, Dougherty Co. moving forward with plans for former National Guard Armory
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany and Dougherty County commissioners are moving forward on their plans for the former National Guard Armory property in downtown Albany. The city and county are working together to begin the process of repurposing the armory property on Jefferson Street. Right now, the county says they...
3 Family Members Killed In A Car Crash In Thomasville (Columbus, GA)
Authorities responded to a car crash that claimed three lives in Thomasville. According to the police, Byron, Katrina Jakes, and Kamryn Jakes were driving home from their son’s football game [..]
She started going to church at an early age. Now at 100, she creates sense of home for others
GEORGIA, USA — Born on October 12, 1922 in Colquitt, Georgia, the oldest of eight children, Jesse Vinson’s parents raised her in a Christian home surrounded by love and affection. At a very early age, one evening while “playing church” with her siblings, Vinson showed early signs of...
albanyceo.com
2022 Modern Gas Rib Showdown at Chehaw Park
Modern Gas Company is set to host the 2022 Annual Rib Showdown competition on Saturday, October 22, at its new event location – Chehaw Park. The venue change allows for more competition teams, food vendors and attenders and comes on the heels of the largest Rib Showdown in 2021, which boasts of twenty-two competition teams and over 700 people in attendance.
lbmjournal.com
Orgill reveals plans for Georgia distribution center
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Orgill has announced plans to build a new, state-of-the-art 800,000-square-foot distribution center in Tifton, Georgia. The new facility will replace Orgill’s current distribution center in Tifton, which opened in 1995 and is currently the oldest location in the company’s network. Including its current Tifton...
APD looking for man wanted on battery charge
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man wanted on an aggravated battery charge. Zequarium Monquarius Hightower, also known as Corey Hightower, 34, is wanted on an aggravated battery charge. Police said he is wanted in connection to an incident that happened in...
Vienna mayor turned hero in Saturday train wreck
VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - The mayor of Vienna is now being hailed a hero after rescuing a mother and her three children minutes before a train slammed into their car which was stalled on the tracks. “I couldn’t let those babies sit there and get slaughtered by a train,” Mayor...
wfxl.com
Albany man recovering after being hit by a moving vehicle
A man is recovering after being hit by a vehicle while walking in Albany Monday. Albany police responded to the 2300 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in reference to an accident around 8:15 p.m. Police say what when they arrived, they saw a woman tending to a man...
Family, friends gather for fallen Cook Co. lawman’s funeral
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, friends and family paid their last respects to a Cook County lawman that died after trying to break up a school fight. Terry Arnold was being promoted to major at the time of his death — which is how the Cook County Sheriff’s Office wants him remembered.
Albany police seek aggravated battery suspect
ALBANY — The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau is asking for the community’s assistance with locating Zequarium Monquarius Hightower, also known as “Corey Hightower,” 34, who is wanted for aggravated battery. Hightower’s last-known address is the Luxury Inn, 201 Thornton Dive in Albany.
southgatv.com
Cops corral Cordele shooting suspect
CORDELE, GA – Cordele Police say they’ve captured a 21 year old shooting suspect, who detectives say targeted the same victim in two separate incidents. Police say Tuesday afternoon, they captured Mico Dennard Waters at a Cordele residence. Waters faces 11 felony counts of aggravated assault along with...
18-year-old charged in Cairo man’s shooting death
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the 2021 shooting death of a Cairo man, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Christopher Tyreq James was arrested in connection to the death of Derrick Herring. Herring was found shot to death in the 800 block of 8th Street NW in May 2021. James was arrested on Oct. 6 in the same block of 8th Street NW, according to the GBI.
Albany Herald
PAWSITIVELY ADORABLE: These cats and dogs are up for adoption in Albany
These dogs and cats are up for adoption at the Albany Humane society. Scroll through the gallery to see them.
