Football, dramas lead Nielsen's weekly top 20 list

One Chicago showrunner has bad new for fans looking for a crossover in these new seasons. TVLine spoke to co-showrunner Andrea Newman about seeing Chicago Fire, Med, and PD all crossing streams again. It's no secret that COVID-19 changed the game for people around the world. In the realm of entertainment, there are some protocols that need to be followed to keep everyone safe. Those kinds of constraints are going to make it difficult to have the massive team-up specials that fans of the Chicago universe look forward to. But, Newman wasn't there to spray cold water on all the excitement. The crossovers might take a different shape in this season and the immediate future. Check out what she told the outlet right here down below.

TV SERIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO