ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Universities are turning debating chambers into echo chambers': Institutions adopt stricter vetting rules for guest speakers and suggest trigger warnings and safe spaces for 'controversial' speakers who might 'cause upset'

Universities were accused yesterday of ‘turning debating chambers into echo chambers’ with new vetting rules for speakers. Students at one elite institution are advised to have trigger warnings and safe spaces at events ‘likely to cause upset’. A record 200 requests for events and speakers were...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy