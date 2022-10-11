Read full article on original website
Related
'Universities are turning debating chambers into echo chambers': Institutions adopt stricter vetting rules for guest speakers and suggest trigger warnings and safe spaces for 'controversial' speakers who might 'cause upset'
Universities were accused yesterday of ‘turning debating chambers into echo chambers’ with new vetting rules for speakers. Students at one elite institution are advised to have trigger warnings and safe spaces at events ‘likely to cause upset’. A record 200 requests for events and speakers were...
A Critical Look at Self-Care Culture and the Importance of Knowing Its Limits
Self-care is a widely popular concept, often touted as the solution to many psychological problems. Yet, when used without an examination of consequences, such as financial or emotional, there are times it can be harmful. Trusting your gut is an important part of choosing which self-care avenues to pursue. As...
Comments / 0