ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Did sharks abandon the waters off of Florida during Hurricane Ian? Experts talk about how hurricanes affect wildlife

By Melissa P
floridainsider.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

How Many Alligators Live in Florida’s Massive Lake Kissimmee?

How Many Alligators Live in Florida's Massive Lake Kissimmee?. Alligators are quite a common sight in Florida, and while most Floridians are used to spotting the occasional baby alligator in a pond or pool, they are still an extremely cool sight. Although almost every freshwater lake across the state has alligators, some have a lot more than others.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
L. Cane

The Best Places in Florida to See Fall Foliage

Many people believe that Floridians can't enjoy fall colors in the way that the rest of the country can. Fortunately, that's not an entirely true assumption. There are places in Florida that showcase some of the colors we associate with fall, and not all of them are in north Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Jesus had some good advice for Florida developers: Don’t build a house on the sand. It won’t stand up when a storm hits. “The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell with a great crash,” the Son of God said in Matthew 7:27 But […] The post Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Water#Hurricanes#Hurricane Irma#Hurricane Charley#Burmese
WINKNEWS.com

Michigan man dies from bacteria while helping in Ian recovery

Hospitals reported a spike in injuries after Ian as people started to clean up storm debris. Cuts, along with broken bones and sprains, are the most common thing they’re treating. But in one instance, a dangerous bacteria found in salt or brackish water, took the life of a man...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
L. Cane

Vegetables that are Relatively Easy to Grow in Florida in the Fall

It's well known that medical experts recommend that one eat plenty of fruits and vegetables. The American Heart Association recommends four to five servings each day. However, fresh fruits and vegetables cost considerably more than processed, less healthy foods. And with rising grocery costs, eating five servings of vegetables per day may be financially out of reach for some.
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

It's finally happening: Florida's cold front season is here

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — By now, you might have heard that we have a cold front bringing some much nicer weather for the weekend — but wait, there's more!. A second and much stronger cold front is looking likely Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. We will take...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Pets
WESH

New tropical disturbance being tracked in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new tropical wave formed Thursday in the Atlantic. The large area of disorganized showers and storms was located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands, the National Hurricane Center said. "Environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for some slow development of this system as...
flkeysnews.com

Florida Keys ‘liveaboard’ arrested after flashing Coast Guard family on shore, police say

After Hurricane Ian whirled past the Florida Keys late last month, it left flooding and more than 100 displaced boats in its wake. Some of those boats are used as homes by people known locally as “liveaboards.” They often have a contentious relationship with state wildlife police and the U.S. Coast Guard, who scrutinize them for marine violations that include polluting nearshore waters and creating hazards to navigation.
KEY WEST, FL
floridainsider.com

University of Florida gifted $100 million, making it the largest gift in its history￼

University of Florida — Courtesy: Shutterstock — Katherine Welles. The University of Florida has announced that it has received a gift of $100 million from the Dr. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Family Foundation. The donation, the biggest from an individual in UF’s history, will be used to advance the University of Florida (UF) Scripps biomedical research campus. The building is located in Jupiter, Florida, and formally joined the University of Florida in early 2022.
JUPITER, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy