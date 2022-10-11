Did sharks abandon the waters off of Florida during Hurricane Ian? Experts talk about how hurricanes affect wildlife

Read full article on original website
WLTX.com
Florida water 'looks like root beer, smells like dead fish rolled into compost' as environment reels from Hurricane Ian
FLORIDA, USA — While Hurricane Ian has passed, it has left a damaging mark on Florida's environment – complete with green sludge, thousands of gallons of leaked diesel and water that "looks like root beer, smells like dead fish rolled into compost." Records and personal accounts show that...
a-z-animals.com
How Many Alligators Live in Florida’s Massive Lake Kissimmee?
How Many Alligators Live in Florida's Massive Lake Kissimmee?. Alligators are quite a common sight in Florida, and while most Floridians are used to spotting the occasional baby alligator in a pond or pool, they are still an extremely cool sight. Although almost every freshwater lake across the state has alligators, some have a lot more than others.
floridainsider.com
Florida highways will resume tolls this weekend after Hurricane Ian’s effects￼
Tolls are back – View of Florida highway — Courtesy: Shutterstock — Viktoriya A. Florida highway tolls were suspended on Sept. 26 ahead of Hurricane Ian’s impact on the state. Now, motorists on most Florida highways will again pay tolls. Toll authorities, including the Florida Department...
Florida homeowners can soon apply for hurricane home improvement grants
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — During Florida's special legislative session, the state voted to reenact the "My Safe Florida Home" program. The program does two things: provide free home inspections to identify recommended home improvements to mitigate hurricane damage and provide grant money for eligible homeowners to make those improvements.
Part 10 In Series: Unidentified Objects Over The Florida Skies
By: Phillip Davis PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – In part 10 of my UFO series, I began a flight after 11:00 PM on September 9, 2022. Stepping up now in this series where furry-lit floating objects and one massive-sized round bright object were located in the
spacecoastdaily.com
Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission: Recreational Harvest of Goliath Grouper in State Waters Open Oct. 15
(FWC) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will soon accept applications for the first harvest of goliath grouper in state waters since 1990. Those interested can apply anytime from Oct. 15-30, 2022, for the upcoming 2023 season, which will be a highly regulated limited harvest. This unique...
The Best Places in Florida to See Fall Foliage
Many people believe that Floridians can't enjoy fall colors in the way that the rest of the country can. Fortunately, that's not an entirely true assumption. There are places in Florida that showcase some of the colors we associate with fall, and not all of them are in north Florida.
Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Jesus had some good advice for Florida developers: Don’t build a house on the sand. It won’t stand up when a storm hits. “The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell with a great crash,” the Son of God said in Matthew 7:27 But […] The post Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WINKNEWS.com
Michigan man dies from bacteria while helping in Ian recovery
Hospitals reported a spike in injuries after Ian as people started to clean up storm debris. Cuts, along with broken bones and sprains, are the most common thing they’re treating. But in one instance, a dangerous bacteria found in salt or brackish water, took the life of a man...
Vegetables that are Relatively Easy to Grow in Florida in the Fall
It's well known that medical experts recommend that one eat plenty of fruits and vegetables. The American Heart Association recommends four to five servings each day. However, fresh fruits and vegetables cost considerably more than processed, less healthy foods. And with rising grocery costs, eating five servings of vegetables per day may be financially out of reach for some.
Alligator pulled from surf on Florida beach
Looks like this gator wanted to join the surfers on the beach
10NEWS
It's finally happening: Florida's cold front season is here
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — By now, you might have heard that we have a cold front bringing some much nicer weather for the weekend — but wait, there's more!. A second and much stronger cold front is looking likely Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. We will take...
WESH
New tropical disturbance being tracked in Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. — A new tropical wave formed Thursday in the Atlantic. The large area of disorganized showers and storms was located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands, the National Hurricane Center said. "Environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for some slow development of this system as...
floridainsider.com
Florida citrus growers face tough year ahead with weakest crop since the Great Depression￼
Citrus fruit growing on crops — Courtesy: Shutterstock — Aoshi VN. It’s possible that Florida citrus growers will produce the weakest crop since the Great Depression, which may be unduly optimistic for an industry still recovering from Hurricane Ian as the new season gets underway. On Wednesday,...
Florida man survives Hurricane Ian by hiding in refrigerator
A Florida man who survived raging flood waters during Hurricane Ian's landfall in southwest Florida considered himself lucky to be alive thanks in part to a refrigerator.
flkeysnews.com
Florida Keys ‘liveaboard’ arrested after flashing Coast Guard family on shore, police say
After Hurricane Ian whirled past the Florida Keys late last month, it left flooding and more than 100 displaced boats in its wake. Some of those boats are used as homes by people known locally as “liveaboards.” They often have a contentious relationship with state wildlife police and the U.S. Coast Guard, who scrutinize them for marine violations that include polluting nearshore waters and creating hazards to navigation.
Ian's damage likely to send snowbirds to Florida's east coast
The damage left by Hurricane Ian on Florida's west coast is likely to lead to more snowbirds heading to South Florida, according to some real estate professionals.
fox35orlando.com
Popular Central Florida restaurant to remain closed due to flooding from Ian
OVIEDO, Fla. - A popular Central Florida eatery and lounge will remain closed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. The Black Hammock Restaurant is located off Lake Jesup in Seminole County. The owner said it is impossible to reopen while floodwaters have impacted the lake, which is part of the St. Johns River System.
floridainsider.com
University of Florida gifted $100 million, making it the largest gift in its history￼
University of Florida — Courtesy: Shutterstock — Katherine Welles. The University of Florida has announced that it has received a gift of $100 million from the Dr. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Family Foundation. The donation, the biggest from an individual in UF’s history, will be used to advance the University of Florida (UF) Scripps biomedical research campus. The building is located in Jupiter, Florida, and formally joined the University of Florida in early 2022.
Another dangerous and rare creature wreaks havoc around Florida.
Another dangerous and rare creature is wreaking havoc in FloridaDonavan Moss/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Another dangerous and rare creature is wreaking havoc in Florida.
