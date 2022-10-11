Read full article on original website
Harrisburg School District considers future of former William Penn High School
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg School District is considering what to do with the former William Penn High School. The building has been abandoned for more than a decade. A top district official told school board members this week that they can't continue to ignore the building. Superintendent Eric Turman said it's become a safety hazard.
This Bucks County School District was Recently Recognized as One of the Best in the Country
A school district in the Bucks County area is being recognized as one of the best in the whole country, a huge achievement for local education. Centennial School District was recently recognized as a 2023 Best School District by Niche, who rank school districts around the country for their quality of education, as well as student activities and other academic achievements.
One Lancaster County trans student finds space to be himself, despite backlash against LGBTQ issues in schools
Ollie said he came out as transgender before schools closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ollie Wenditz likes to play video games and hang out with his friends outside. He likes to make up songs and write them down on the Notes app on his phone so he can sing them to his parents and friends.
Lehigh Valley Hispanic leader who spent 2 decades in public service discusses how the Hispanic community has grown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - If you want to talk to a pillar of the Hispanic community, look no further than Julio Guridy, a man who has truly lived a life of service. He came to Pennsylvania from the Dominican Republic 46 years ago at the age of 15, and was one of only a handful of Hispanics at Freedom High School.
Coatesville Area High School forced to cancel classes after multiple threats made, officials say
COATESVILLE, Pa. - Officials with Coatesville Area School District announced the school has received numerous threats within the last week. According to authorities, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, as well as Caln Township police officers are actively investigating at least four different threats to the school. On October...
abc27 anchor rappels 21 stories in Harrisburg fundraising event
It may have looked like a movie was being shot in downtown Harrisburg Friday, but it was actually a daring fundraiser.
Satanic Temple group claims Northern York declined donation offer following last month's after-school event
DILLSBURG, Pa. — After holding a Satanic Temple event at a York County school, the After School Satan Club claims that the school district's superintendent "respectfully declined" the donation it offered, suggesting that they give it to a Christian ministry program instead. ASSC spokesperson June Everett said the Satanic...
ShopRite, Kellogg's donate $10K to Phillipsburg-based nonprofit
GREENWICH TWP., N.J. - ShopRite and Kellogg's teamed up Friday for a great cause - to help families in need in New Jersey. They gave a $10,000 check to NORWESCAP at the ShopRite in Greenwich Township, Warren County. Even Tony the Tiger got in on the fun. Kellogg's also donated...
McConnells give Ursuline $1.75 million to keep growing
A Wilmington couple was surprised by thunderous cheers when dozens of Ursuline Academy Lower School students gathered to thank the couple for a $1.75 million donation. Paul and Linda McConnell’s gift will be split. The first $1.25 million will be used to create the Paul and Linda McConnell Young Scholars program, which will provide tuition assistance to low-income families in ... Read More
This Bucks County Middle School Just Announced Their New Assistant Principal
The new assistant principal has a long history in the local education circuit.Image via Bensalem Township School District. A local middle school just recently announced the most recent addition to their staff: a brand new assistant principal.
Governor and First Lady Wolf Recognize Pennsylvania’s 2022 Distinguished Daughters
Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf recognized 11 women as this year’s Distinguished Daughters of Pennsylvania, highlighting their extraordinary achievements and contributions to the commonwealth at an event at the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg on Wednesday. “Pennsylvania Distinguished Daughters have a long history of going above...
This Bucks County High School Student was Recognized for Her Academic Excellence by a Major Scholarship Program
The Bucks County student was recognized for her academic excellence.Image via William Tennent High School. A student at a Bucks County high school was recently recognized for her academic achievements by a well-known scholarship program.
DA investigating threats against high school in Chester County
COATESVILLE, Pa. - Officials in Chester County are investigating numerous threats made to a high school in the past week. The Chester County District Attorney's Office said it is working with Coatesville Area School District to investigate numerous threats made to Coatesville Area High School. Tips about threats are coming...
New video released after Philadelphia 13-year-old inappropriately touched on way to school
In the new video, the accused predator is seen approaching the child and putting his arm around her.
Berks resident who says parolee stole his tractor speaks out after leaders call for closure of Wernersville CCC
WERNERSVILLE, Pa. - More local leaders are calling for the closure of the Wernersville Community Corrections Center. "This is not the right place for this kind of a facility,” said County Commissioner Christian Leinbach. One man who came face to face with a parolee from the center says it's...
Two Montgomery County Watering Holes Recognized as the Oldest Bars/Taverns in the U.S.
Montgomery County is home to two of the oldest bars in the nation still operating. Erin Elizabeth covered the distinction in her historic ranking for Restaurant Clicks. The online publication identified 19 eating, drinking, and overnight stops distinguished nationally for longevity. Understandably, most are nested in what were the original 13 colonies.
North Penn School District Willing to Embrace Propane for More Than Just Grilling
North Penn School District has received a new grant of almost $200,000 to convert additional seven school buses from diesel to propane, writes Dan Sokil for The Reporter Online. The grant, announced by district officials and State Rep. Steve Malagari, will help the district’s bus fleet — which already has...
Latino voters across Pa. are ignored until right before an election. How are Philly-area agencies filling the gap?
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Lea esta historia en español aquí. This time last year, Berks County was dealing with the fallout of election misinformation. Officials sent out instructions for voting via mail ballot to some 17,000 households that falsely advertised the date of the election as Nov. 18, two weeks after votes should’ve been cast and tabulated.
Pa. school district cancels Halloween parades due to inclusivity, safety concerns
A Pa. school district in Montgomery County has decided to cancel Halloween parades at elementary schools and it’s due to safety and inclusivity concerns, according to reports. The Lower Merion School District has hosted Halloween parades for more than 50 years, but that might have at least temporarily come...
