ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Warriors Preseason: How to watch, stream, lineups, broadcast info vs. Trail Blazers

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jnygr_0iVDeFaS00
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Before ring night and the start of the regular season, the Golden State Warriors have two more preseason games.

After losing to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday evening, the defending champs will lace up for a preseason contest against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

Despite the loss, the backcourt combo of Steph Curry and Jordan Poole looked in midseason form, combining for 49 points against the Lakers.

With the chance to get back in the preseason win column, here’s everything you need to know about Golden State’s matchup with Portland, including how to watch and stream the contest.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

How to watch:

  • Date: Oct. 11, 2022
  • Time: 7 p.m. PT
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, NBC Sports Bay Area
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Trail Blazers Project Lineup

  • F – Jerami Grant – Syracuse – #9
  • F – Jusuf Nurkic – Bosnia and Herzegovina – #27
  • G – Damien Lillard – Weber State – #0
  • G – Josh Hart – Villanova – #11
  • G – Anfernee Simmons – IMG Academy – #1

Warriors Projected Lineup

  • G – Steph Curry – #30 – Davidson
  • G – Jordan Poole – #3 – Michigan
  • F – Andrew Wiggins – #22 – Kansas
  • F – Jonathan Kuminga – #00 – G League Ignite
  • F – Kevon Looney – #5 – UCLA

Injury Report

No official injury report has been provided for Trail Blazers vs. Warriors preseason (player availability subject to change before tipoff):

Trail Blazers:

  • Gary Payton II – Out

Warriors:

  • Klay Thompson – Out
  • Draymond Green – Out

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
Local
Oregon Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Basketball
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
California Basketball
Local
Oregon Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Gary Payton
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Kevon Looney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Tv#The Warriors#The Los Angeles Lakers#Chase Center#Villanova#Img Academy#Kansas F
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL doubles down on roughing the passer call against Grady Jarrett

By now, just about everyone in sports media has given their take on Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett’s sack on Tom Brady at the end of Sunday’s loss in Tampa Bay. What appeared to be a third-down stop by Jarrett was called back due to a roughing the passer penalty. Most NFL analysts couldn’t believe the officials would make such a questionable call at such a critical moment in the game.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
UCLA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

160K+
Followers
212K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy