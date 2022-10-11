Warriors Preseason: How to watch, stream, lineups, broadcast info vs. Trail Blazers

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Before ring night and the start of the regular season, the Golden State Warriors have two more preseason games.

After losing to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday evening, the defending champs will lace up for a preseason contest against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

Despite the loss, the backcourt combo of Steph Curry and Jordan Poole looked in midseason form, combining for 49 points against the Lakers.

With the chance to get back in the preseason win column, here’s everything you need to know about Golden State’s matchup with Portland, including how to watch and stream the contest.

How to watch:

Date: Oct. 11, 2022

Oct. 11, 2022 Time: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT TV Channel: NBA TV, NBC Sports Bay Area

NBA TV, NBC Sports Bay Area Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Trail Blazers Project Lineup

F – Jerami Grant – Syracuse – #9

F – Jusuf Nurkic – Bosnia and Herzegovina – #27

G – Damien Lillard – Weber State – #0

G – Josh Hart – Villanova – #11

G – Anfernee Simmons – IMG Academy – #1

Warriors Projected Lineup

G – Steph Curry – #30 – Davidson

G – Jordan Poole – #3 – Michigan

F – Andrew Wiggins – #22 – Kansas

F – Jonathan Kuminga – #00 – G League Ignite

F – Kevon Looney – #5 – UCLA

Injury Report

No official injury report has been provided for Trail Blazers vs. Warriors preseason (player availability subject to change before tipoff):

Trail Blazers:

Gary Payton II – Out

Warriors: