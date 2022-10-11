The 2022 Subaru Ascent continues to sell well before the newly-upgraded 2023 models arrive. Check out the new report and why the 2023 models could have better results. The Subaru Ascent 3-Row family hauler was the forgotten model for Subaru of America, but now it’s only one of two Subaru SUVs that are up for the year. All other models are down because of the global microchip and supply chain issues affecting automakers. The Crosstrek is the other hot model for Subaru of America.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO