Read full article on original website
Related
torquenews.com
One Hot Subaru Model Just Outsold The Popular Outback By Nearly Double
Sales of the 2022 Subaru Outback are up in September, but there is one hot Subaru model with nearly twice as many sales. Is there a problem with the Outback?. The 2022 Subaru Outback is selling well before the newly-upgraded 2023 models arrive. But there is one hot Subaru model that just sold nearly twice as many models as the Outback in September.
3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage
These used SUVs with the best gas mileage include the 2016 Lexus NX 300h, the Mazda CX-5, and the Toyota Highlander Hybrid. The post 3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
What Subaru Missed Adding To The All-New Next-Generation Crosstrek
The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek arrives next year but will miss a key feature that customers want. Why do seven mainstream car brands offer a head-up display but not Subaru?. Subaru Corporation is bringing more safety features to the next-generation 2024 Crosstrek, but it won't have an Active Driving Display. The all-new subcompact SUV comes with a new exterior design, upgrades to the interior, improved driving dynamics, and new safety upgrades.
torquenews.com
Subaru Finally Gets Ascent Rolling - Now New Models Could Be The Hot Choice
The 2022 Subaru Ascent continues to sell well before the newly-upgraded 2023 models arrive. Check out the new report and why the 2023 models could have better results. The Subaru Ascent 3-Row family hauler was the forgotten model for Subaru of America, but now it’s only one of two Subaru SUVs that are up for the year. All other models are down because of the global microchip and supply chain issues affecting automakers. The Crosstrek is the other hot model for Subaru of America.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Only 2 Cars Are Among the 10 Most-Researched Vehicles on Consumer Reports
SUVs and trucks dominate the most-researched vehicles on Consumer Reports, but two cars also make the cut. The post Only 2 Cars Are Among the 10 Most-Researched Vehicles on Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2022 Honda Accord Hybrid: 4 Things Consumer Reports Hates About the Midsize Sedan
Despite its fuel efficiency and affordable starting price, the 2022 Honda Accord Hybrid has four qualities that annoyed Consumer Reports test drivers. The post 2022 Honda Accord Hybrid: 4 Things Consumer Reports Hates About the Midsize Sedan appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
The 2023 Subaru Outback Wilderness And Why It Gets No Design Upgrades
The 2023 Subaru Outback Wilderness has arrived, but no new exterior upgrades exist. Here's why Subaru of America chose to leave it unchanged and the new upgrades it does come with. The 2023 Subaru Outback Wilderness arrives now at U.S. showrooms, but why doesn't it have any new exterior design...
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports Best Used Cars and SUVs for Every Budget
Here’s a summary of the latest revision Consumer Reports analysts have recently made with 35 used car pick finds ranging from a little over $20,000 to as low as just under $5,000 with an added bonus listing their reliability ratings for overall performance, major engine repairs, and fuel economy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
torquenews.com
Jeep Wrangler Vs Subaru Crosstrek - Why One AWD Model Is The Worst Choice
Which AWD SUV should you buy, the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek or the 2023 Jeep Wrangler? Here is why one all-wheel-drive model is the worst choice for new car shoppers. Is the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek or the 2023 Jeep Wrangler the best choice for those with active lifestyles? Both brands are known for their all-wheel-drive prowess and off-road capabilities. When you compare the price, this is where the two models are significantly different.
Comments / 0