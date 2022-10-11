As the so-called “father of the modern Navy,” Mississippi Sen. John C. Stennis wielded immense power in Congress. During the Senate confirmation hearing for Navy Secretary John Lehman in 1981, Stennis cautioned him that “Money is going to be plentiful for a while … but that is not a license to carelessly use it in any way except in a frugal way, as I see it,” according to “Fall from Glory” by Gregory Vistica.

MILITARY ・ 3 DAYS AGO