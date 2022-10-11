Read full article on original website
Hotels Magazine
Sustainable design, Part 3: Six Senses Svart
The planned Six Senses Svart in Norway, on the edge of the Arctic Circle, hopes to lure in visitors with its jaw-dropping, end-of-the-earth scenery, and at the same time, be a showcase property for potential hotel owners seeking to achieve carbon-neutral or negative states. Contributed by Juliana Shallcross. In this...
agritechtomorrow.com
Evolving Labor Trends Turn Mushroom Farming Into Lucrative (and Attainable) Option
FarmBox Foods makes starting a career in farming accessible for anyone. Nearly everyone has heard about recent workplace trends said to have arisen from the pandemic, like "quiet quitting," when in fact people have been re-assessing their priorities and career choices for years in an effort to strike a more equitable work-life balance.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Designing for a new generation of senior living
As older baby boomers reach retirement age, it is clear that their lifestyle and values differ vastly from generations preceding them. Today’s boomers, born in 1946 to 1964, have different financial behaviors, preferred leisure activities and varying technology interests compared with members of the Silent Generation, born in 1925 to 1945. Understanding those characteristics are essential to building communities to best accommodate the needs of the next senior living generation, ensuring a seamless transition into a new living environment.
waste360.com
Waste Harmonics Hires Two New Team Members, Boosts Sustainability and Recycling Efforts
Waste Harmonics, a national technology-enabled managed waste service provider, is pleased to welcome two new employees to its team: Anthony “AJ” Diienno as vice president of recycled materials, and Melissa Modica as director of business development, sustainability. Diienno and Modica will help the company continue to grow its sustainability, recycling and business development initiatives.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mary Kay Inc. Advances Women’s Leadership in Conservation Through Virtual Learning Exchange
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Mary Kay Inc., a global advocate for corporate sustainability and women’s empowerment, recently participated in a virtual learning exchange hosted by the Coral Triangle Center (CTC), The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and the Coral Triangle Initiative on Coral Reefs, Fisheries and Food Security (CTI-CFF) Regional Secretariat. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005232/en/ Mary Kay Inc. has worked to elevate women’s leadership in marine conservation and to spotlight innovations and actions undertaken by women leaders across the Coral Triangle to protect marine biodiversity. (Graphic: Mary Kay Inc.)
3DPrint.com
Women in 3D Printing Introduces Advisory Board of AM Alums
As Women in 3D Printing (Wi3DP) continues to grow at a rapid pace, the organization is entering a new phase of evolution. This year, it made the enormous step of securing a partner in SME, which would provide it with resources to maintain itself as an all-volunteer non-profit. With the decades-old and massive manufacturing association in its corner, Wi3DP has more bandwidth to further develop its programs and advance the organization itself. The latest demonstration of this growth is the establishment of an Advisory Board, made up of a varied group of industry representatives, including the author.
bitcoinist.com
Is Web3.0 Good for the Environment? Learn Why IMPT Sets The Path to the Future
Web3 has been one of the hottest trends in 2022, with its benefits and potential discussed both inside and outside the industry. It has been noted as being capable of giving power back to the individual user – and it’s why even there is such a clamor for integrating Web3. Even governments are keen on encouraging development in the Web3 space.
Phys.org
Study: 'Exploring' inventors thrive in workplaces with open communications
A new organizational design study from researchers at the University of South Florida sheds light on the ideal work environment inventors need in order to succeed and thrive when they venture into new knowledge domains. The study revealed that "explorers"—inventors who go outside their area of expertise whether in technologies,...
