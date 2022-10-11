ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch MLB Playoffs

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a7Wys_0iVDbQ1000

The Cleveland Guardians will meet the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday night from Yankee Stadium.

The Guardians eliminated the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card series as they look to keep the momentum going on the road in New York. Meanwhile, the Yankees are coming off a bye and have not played in a week but will be ready when they send out their ace Gerrit Cole to the mound for Game 1.

We have you covered with MLB all season and throughout the playoffs, here is everything else you need to know to watch or stream the game.

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees

  • When: Tuesday, October 11
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: MLB Network (Spanish Broadcast)
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch the MLB this season

fuboTV has national MLB coverage with ESPN, FOX, FS1, and MLB Network plus regional sports networks for local in-market subscribers including the Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros, New York Mets, Oakland Athletics, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants, and Seattle Mariners.

*Regional Restrictions apply*

MLB Odds and Betting Lines

MLB odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Wednesday at 4:45 p.m. ET.

Cleveland Guardians (+165) vs. New York Yankees (-210)

O/U: 6.5

Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 6

Five moneyline underdogs won their games in Week 5. Another 10 underdogs covered the spread. Among the bigger surprises, the Houston Texans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Kansas City Chiefs by only 1 point and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Los Angeles Rams. Below,...
NFL
