Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch the NHL

By FTW Staff
 3 days ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning will open up their season against the New York Rangers on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. The Lightning are coming off a 51-23-8 season after another Stanley Cup appearance last year but came up short against the Avalanche. Meanwhile, the Rangers finished the year at 52-24-6 and will look for some revenge after losing to the Lightning in the Eastern Conference Finals.

We have you covered throughout the NHL season, here is everything you need to know to stream the NHL action tonight.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers

  • When: Tuesday, October 11
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, MSG, ESPN Deportes
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NHL Odds and Betting Lines

NHL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Tampa Bay Lightning (+100) vs. New York Rangers (-120)

O/U: 5.5

Want some action on the NHL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at Tipico Sportsbook.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

PHILADELPHIA, PA
