Read full article on original website
Related
binbits.com
Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO
DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange. Founders can raise capital with any currency, including fiat cash, Bitcoin,...
binbits.com
AAX partners Moonpay to aid crypto purchases
Renowned cryptocurrency exchange, AAX has partnered Moonpay, a global provider of crypto payment solutions. The crypto exchange announced the development in its blog post. According to AAX, the partnership will enable its users to buy cryptocurrency with 42 currencies. Moonpay also confirmed the partnership in a separate blog post. According...
binbits.com
SupraOracles partners Cloud City to enhance gaming experience
SupraOracles, a highly innovative blockchain platform, has partnered with Cloud City, an open-world adventure. The blockchain firm confirmed the development in a Friday blog post on its handle. As announced, SupraOracle intends to bank on the collaboration to improve gaming experience for users. Notably, Cloud City Metaverse runs as a...
binbits.com
Binance Pool institutes $500M initiative to support miners
Today in a blog post, Binance Pool unveiled a $500 million lending initiative to assist cryptocurrency Miners. As revealed, the project will offer debt financing packages to public and private blue-chip Bitcoin mining and digital asset infrastructure firms worldwide. Now, Binance Pool is working to initiate cloud mining services, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
binbits.com
Uniswap raises $165 million in latest seed funding
Leading decentralized crypto trading protocol, Uniswap Labs has raised $165 million in its Series B funding round. The crypto trading protocol announced the completion of the round in a Thursday tweet on its verified handle. According to the announcement, the funding round was led by Polychain Capital. Notably, other participants...
binbits.com
India police department launches FIR(First information report) platform using blockchain
In a bid to serve the general public better, the Firozabad Police Department has launched a Blockchain-based First Information Report (FIR) platform. Citizens of Firozabad, a city in India, can now register complaints digitally using the platform. Notably, the initiative eliminates the usual practice of not registering citizen’s grievances among police officers, and the transparency of the complaint.
binbits.com
R Labs Drops Genesis NFT Collection ‘R Planet’, the key to unlocking the brand’s ecosystem
Company founded by former Bumble execs, serial financial entrepreneurs, and social impact creators advised by Web3 leaders Bored Room Ventures, Zeneca, and Project Godjira dropping first-ever limited NFT collection to drive measurable environmental and social inclusivity outcomes. R Planet believes in a new model: People (community first, always), Purpose (from...
Comments / 0