First half recap: Arkansas leads shootout with BYU

It took a few drives to get going, but both teams found magic in their offense. For six straight possessions in the first half, each team took turns scoring.  BYU scored three touchdowns while Arkansas found the end zone twice, and kicked a field goal. Near the end of the half, it would be Arkansas that found a way to seperate. The Razorbacks stopped BYU with 5:18 remainning in the 1st half when Latavius Brini recovered a fumble forced by Drew Sanders. Arkansas turned that into a four-yard touchdown pass from K.J. Jefferson to Matt Landers. Hudson Clark halted BYU’s next possession by picking...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Blade

Victory over Notre Dame gives St. Ursula final TRAC girls soccer title

St. Ursula Academy defeated rival Notre Dame Academy 2-0 on Saturday at Notre Dame to clinch the Three Rivers Athletic Conference girls soccer championship. The victory gave St. Ursula its first TRAC title since 2019 and fourth overall. It’s also the final TRAC girls soccer championship to be contested, with the Arrows and Eagles joining the Detroit-based Catholic High School League next year. “It was a big goal that we had [at the] beginning of the year,” St. Ursula coach Scott Reed said of the conference championship. “To have it come down [to beating] your rival, that's one of the big things that's special. And I think being the last one, it's very special for us.” St. Ursula (7-3-4, 6-0-1 TRAC) broke through near the midpoint of the first half. Freshman Izzy Nitschke pocketed the ball into the top right corner of the net for a 1-0 St. Ursula lead with 21:24 to go in the first half. 
SOUTH EUCLID, OH

