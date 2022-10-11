St. Ursula Academy defeated rival Notre Dame Academy 2-0 on Saturday at Notre Dame to clinch the Three Rivers Athletic Conference girls soccer championship. The victory gave St. Ursula its first TRAC title since 2019 and fourth overall. It’s also the final TRAC girls soccer championship to be contested, with the Arrows and Eagles joining the Detroit-based Catholic High School League next year. “It was a big goal that we had [at the] beginning of the year,” St. Ursula coach Scott Reed said of the conference championship. “To have it come down [to beating] your rival, that's one of the big things that's special. And I think being the last one, it's very special for us.” St. Ursula (7-3-4, 6-0-1 TRAC) broke through near the midpoint of the first half. Freshman Izzy Nitschke pocketed the ball into the top right corner of the net for a 1-0 St. Ursula lead with 21:24 to go in the first half.

