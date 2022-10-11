Read full article on original website
Miami Herald
Miami flirts with a shutout, Ladson on award watch and more notes from Canes’ win at VT
Frank Ladson Jr. officially became a nominee for the national Comeback Player of the Year Award this week and the wide receiver built his case Saturday with his best performance yet as a Miami Hurricane.
Notebook: Ole Miss Rebels' Ground Game Erupts In 48-34 Victory Over Auburn
The Ole Miss Rebels run through Auburns' defense, advancing to 7-0.
First half recap: Arkansas leads shootout with BYU
It took a few drives to get going, but both teams found magic in their offense. For six straight possessions in the first half, each team took turns scoring. BYU scored three touchdowns while Arkansas found the end zone twice, and kicked a field goal. Near the end of the half, it would be Arkansas that found a way to seperate. The Razorbacks stopped BYU with 5:18 remainning in the 1st half when Latavius Brini recovered a fumble forced by Drew Sanders. Arkansas turned that into a four-yard touchdown pass from K.J. Jefferson to Matt Landers. Hudson Clark halted BYU’s next possession by picking...
Scorebook Live
Cedric Baxter Jr., nation's No. 1 running back and Texas Longhorns pledge, visiting Florida State Seminoles this weekend
The Texas Longhorns have the nation's No. 6 recruiting class - with three of their top five pledges coming from out of state. One of those class headliners is Edgewater High School (Florida) star Cedric Baxter Jr., a five-star prospect and the nation's No. 1 running back. As anyone who follows ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Highlights: Virginia Men's Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage
Watch the highlights from the UVA men's basketball Blue-White Scrimmage on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena
Victory over Notre Dame gives St. Ursula final TRAC girls soccer title
St. Ursula Academy defeated rival Notre Dame Academy 2-0 on Saturday at Notre Dame to clinch the Three Rivers Athletic Conference girls soccer championship. The victory gave St. Ursula its first TRAC title since 2019 and fourth overall. It’s also the final TRAC girls soccer championship to be contested, with the Arrows and Eagles joining the Detroit-based Catholic High School League next year. “It was a big goal that we had [at the] beginning of the year,” St. Ursula coach Scott Reed said of the conference championship. “To have it come down [to beating] your rival, that's one of the big things that's special. And I think being the last one, it's very special for us.” St. Ursula (7-3-4, 6-0-1 TRAC) broke through near the midpoint of the first half. Freshman Izzy Nitschke pocketed the ball into the top right corner of the net for a 1-0 St. Ursula lead with 21:24 to go in the first half.
Victor Wembanyama Continues Dominant Run With Overtime Win
Victor Wembanyama impressed again in his first action following the exhibitions versus the G League Ignite.
NBA・
