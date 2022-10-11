Read full article on original website
City officials inviting community to upcoming grand opening of new Orange Recreation Center
ORANGE, Texas — Orange community members will soon be able to attend a ribbon cutting for a facility that officials hope everyone will use and enjoy. (Editor's note: he above video is from an August 8, 2022 newscast.) The City of Orange has invited the community to attend the...
Cowboy Church Fall Festival
Cowboy Church of Orange County will be hosting a Fall Festival set for Saturday, October 22nd from 5 pm to 8 pm at the Church located at 673 FM 1078 in Orange. You and the whole family can experience a Trunk or Treat, games, prizes, hayrides, free concession stand, food and more. Come join us for Fun for the Whole Family!
Five Community Members Sworn in as CASA Volunteers with CASA of the Sabine Neches Region
Orange, Texas – During the month of September five new volunteer CASAs were sworn in. The Honorable Judge Mandy White-Rogers officially swore in 3 new CASA volunteers and the Honorable Judge John C. Lockwood swore in 2. Also known as Court Appointed Special Advocates, these amazing volunteers will work with CASA of the Sabine Neches Region to advocate for children and families involved in the foster care system across our service area of Orange, Hardin, Jasper, Tyler, Newton and Sabine counties.
Blue Bell Brings Another Holiday Ice Cream To Lake Charles Stores
The Ice Cream Gods once again heard our cries with Blue Bell announcing they're releasing yet another holiday-themed ice cream. We reported last week that Egg Nogg and Peppermint Bark would be making their triumphant return to Louisiana store freezers this holiday season. Now Blue Bell is blessing us with...
Citation for burn ban violation written in Jasper
Jasper Fire Marshal Brandon Duckworth said Friday that a citation was issued in Jasper for a violation during the current burn ban. Duckworth said a person who lives in the area of South Peachtree Street near Springhill Street had a burn pile going late Friday afternoon. The Jasper Fire Department had to respond to put out the fire.
Thousands of Liberty County residents still without water after pump failure
It’s not good news for the residents of Hull and Daisetta who have been without water for more than a week. The lab result for the water sample that was tested yesterday has determined that the Hull Fresh Water Supply District’s well must undergo a purification process once again. This means that residents will not have safe drinking water from their taps until Saturday at the earliest, or later if the next round of tests isn’t clear.
Janis Carroll Smith, 76, Orange
Janis Carroll Smith, 76, of Orange, passed away on October 11, 2022, at home surrounded by loving family. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Pinehurst Pentecostal Church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.,...
Fentanyl affecting communities in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The ongoing fentanyl crisis is national issue that's also affecting Southeast Texas communities. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports on what the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is encountering in communities.
Blue Santa looking for families in need; see how you can get involved
The Orange County Sheriff’s office is asking for your assistance, not to solve a crime but to help families this holiday season through the Blue Santa program. “Each year we have a registration form that is available to the community to pick up and return to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, completed with the required documentation attached,” says Deputy Richard Guzman.
Orange County's first woman commish turns 99
Former Orange County commissioner Marcel Adams celebrated her 99th birthday on Tuesday with lots of bridge-playing friends. She attributes playing the strategic card game as one of her ways to keeping active. And keeping active is a key to her longevity, she said. Besides playing bridge, she regularly goes to...
PHOTO FEATURE — Port Neches-Groves High crowns Homecoming Queen
Senior Olivia Zeig on Friday was named Homecoming Queen for Port Neches-Groves High School. She was escorted by Carson Barrett. Both students are seniors. Zeig is the daughter of Bradley and Allison Zeig.
James Aaron Bishop, 73, Orange
James Aaron Bishop, age 73, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, in Jasper, Texas. Family and friends will gather for a memorial visitation, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Dorman Funeral Home. James was born in Orange, Texas, on June...
Beaumont, Texas, Contemplates Future of E-Scooter Program
(TNS) — The city of Beaumont's new electric scooter program has seen a significant increase in ridership in less than a year, but the council has safety concerns about a spike in underage riding. Bird Rides Inc. Account Manager, Michael Ellis, provided an update during the regular council meeting...
20 YO Vidor Man Missing
Constable Matt Ortego has announced that the reward has increased for information or the return of Derek Harder, the missing 20 year old from Vidor. The reward is now increased to $800 to anyone with information leading to his safe return. Harder, nicknamed DJ, is 5-3 and 113 pounds. He...
Over $2B hydrogen-based blue ammonia facility is coming to town
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Construction for a new world-scale hydrogen-based blue ammonia facility is set to break ground in the next few weeks. Netherlands hydrogen-based products producer and distributor OCI is building its new Project Deep Blue in Beaumont. On Thursday, the company...
Chicken Salad Chick in Lake Charles Opening Date Announced!
We first heard about the famous Chicken Salad Chick coming to Lake Charles a month or two ago. What started out of a home kitchen has grown into a large franchise offering a wide variety of homemade-style chicken salads. The Lake Charles location is part of over 230 stores nationwide.
Hispanic Heritage Month : 'The Big Salsa Bachata Social' event taking place in Beaumont Wednesday
Attendees will have a chance to learn how to dance popular Latin dances, 'Bachata' and 'Salsa'. There will also be food and cocktails available.
German Pellets facility in PA shut down by Fire Marshal after Thursday blaze
One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion and the Fire Marshal’s Office has shut down a Port Arthur facility after the latest fire to strike the company occurred on Friday morning. The Port Arthur Fire Department says it occurred on an exterior conveyor system at German Pellets next to the Port of Port Arthur.
Popular Calder Ave restaurant in Beaumont closes its doors for good
BEAUMONT, Texas — A popular Calder Avenue bar and grill has closed after nearly 10 years in Beaumont. Luke's Bar and Grill in Beaumont has permanently closed according to a late Sunday night post on the restaurant's Facebook page. Comments on the post seemed to indicate that the restaurant...
Thousands of jobs could be coming to Beaumont due to expansion efforts from global company
BEAUMONT, Texas — Thousands of jobs and a slew of potential partnerships could be coming to Southeast Texas thanks to a global company's expansion efforts. OCI is a global company looking to build a facility in Beaumont. The new facility will sit across from its original location on Twin City Highway.
