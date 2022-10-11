ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

Cowboy Church Fall Festival

Cowboy Church of Orange County will be hosting a Fall Festival set for Saturday, October 22nd from 5 pm to 8 pm at the Church located at 673 FM 1078 in Orange. You and the whole family can experience a Trunk or Treat, games, prizes, hayrides, free concession stand, food and more. Come join us for Fun for the Whole Family!
Five Community Members Sworn in as CASA Volunteers with CASA of the Sabine Neches Region

Orange, Texas – During the month of September five new volunteer CASAs were sworn in. The Honorable Judge Mandy White-Rogers officially swore in 3 new CASA volunteers and the Honorable Judge John C. Lockwood swore in 2. Also known as Court Appointed Special Advocates, these amazing volunteers will work with CASA of the Sabine Neches Region to advocate for children and families involved in the foster care system across our service area of Orange, Hardin, Jasper, Tyler, Newton and Sabine counties.
Citation for burn ban violation written in Jasper

Jasper Fire Marshal Brandon Duckworth said Friday that a citation was issued in Jasper for a violation during the current burn ban. Duckworth said a person who lives in the area of South Peachtree Street near Springhill Street had a burn pile going late Friday afternoon. The Jasper Fire Department had to respond to put out the fire.
Thousands of Liberty County residents still without water after pump failure

It’s not good news for the residents of Hull and Daisetta who have been without water for more than a week. The lab result for the water sample that was tested yesterday has determined that the Hull Fresh Water Supply District’s well must undergo a purification process once again. This means that residents will not have safe drinking water from their taps until Saturday at the earliest, or later if the next round of tests isn’t clear.
Janis Carroll Smith, 76, Orange

Janis Carroll Smith, 76, of Orange, passed away on October 11, 2022, at home surrounded by loving family. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Pinehurst Pentecostal Church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.,...
Blue Santa looking for families in need; see how you can get involved

The Orange County Sheriff’s office is asking for your assistance, not to solve a crime but to help families this holiday season through the Blue Santa program. “Each year we have a registration form that is available to the community to pick up and return to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, completed with the required documentation attached,” says Deputy Richard Guzman.
Orange County's first woman commish turns 99

Former Orange County commissioner Marcel Adams celebrated her 99th birthday on Tuesday with lots of bridge-playing friends. She attributes playing the strategic card game as one of her ways to keeping active. And keeping active is a key to her longevity, she said. Besides playing bridge, she regularly goes to...
James Aaron Bishop, 73, Orange

James Aaron Bishop, age 73, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, in Jasper, Texas. Family and friends will gather for a memorial visitation, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Dorman Funeral Home. James was born in Orange, Texas, on June...
Beaumont, Texas, Contemplates Future of E-Scooter Program

(TNS) — The city of Beaumont's new electric scooter program has seen a significant increase in ridership in less than a year, but the council has safety concerns about a spike in underage riding. Bird Rides Inc. Account Manager, Michael Ellis, provided an update during the regular council meeting...
20 YO Vidor Man Missing

Constable Matt Ortego has announced that the reward has increased for information or the return of Derek Harder, the missing 20 year old from Vidor. The reward is now increased to $800 to anyone with information leading to his safe return. Harder, nicknamed DJ, is 5-3 and 113 pounds. He...
Over $2B hydrogen-based blue ammonia facility is coming to town

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Construction for a new world-scale hydrogen-based blue ammonia facility is set to break ground in the next few weeks. Netherlands hydrogen-based products producer and distributor OCI is building its new Project Deep Blue in Beaumont. On Thursday, the company...
