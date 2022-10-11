Read full article on original website
Five Community Members Sworn in as CASA Volunteers with CASA of the Sabine Neches Region
Orange, Texas – During the month of September five new volunteer CASAs were sworn in. The Honorable Judge Mandy White-Rogers officially swore in 3 new CASA volunteers and the Honorable Judge John C. Lockwood swore in 2. Also known as Court Appointed Special Advocates, these amazing volunteers will work with CASA of the Sabine Neches Region to advocate for children and families involved in the foster care system across our service area of Orange, Hardin, Jasper, Tyler, Newton and Sabine counties.
Janis Carroll Smith, 76, Orange
Janis Carroll Smith, 76, of Orange, passed away on October 11, 2022, at home surrounded by loving family. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Pinehurst Pentecostal Church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.,...
James E. McCorvy Sr., 81, Orange
James E. McCorvy Sr., 81, of Orange, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Focus Care in Orange. Funeral services, under the direction of Dorman Funeral Home, will be held graveside, at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Autumn Oaks Memorial Park; located at 5432 Old Hwy 90, Orange, TX 77632.
James Aaron Bishop, 73, Orange
James Aaron Bishop, age 73, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, in Jasper, Texas. Family and friends will gather for a memorial visitation, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Dorman Funeral Home. James was born in Orange, Texas, on June...
Cowboy Church Fall Festival
Cowboy Church of Orange County will be hosting a Fall Festival set for Saturday, October 22nd from 5 pm to 8 pm at the Church located at 673 FM 1078 in Orange. You and the whole family can experience a Trunk or Treat, games, prizes, hayrides, free concession stand, food and more. Come join us for Fun for the Whole Family!
Bobby Nelson, 92, Orange
Bobby Nelson, born February 22, 1930, passed away on October 11, 2022. Bobby Nelson was born a simple man of modest means and yet died a giant of a man. He was full of love, compassion, and care. Bobby married the love of his life, Cecile, and they were married for over 70 years. They gave birth to one child, Deborah, who was his pride and joy. He gave back to his community volunteering and helped others in need whenever he could. Papa set an amazing example for his grandchildren. He served his country in the National Guard and the Air Force. He worked tirelessly and enthusiastically for Texaco for nearly 40 years.
Rubin "Jerry" Jerrel Huff, Jr., 52, Orange
Rubin “Jerry” Jerrel Huff, Jr., 52, of Orange, passed away on October 10, 2022, at home. Memorial services will be 5:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church in Deweyville. Officiating will be Reverend John Fortenberry. Born in Orange, Texas, on May 18, 1970, he was...
Blaine Thomas Broussard, 61, Orange
Blaine Thomas Broussard, age 61 of Orange, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in Beaumont, Texas. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Dorman Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care and services. Blaine was born on October 12, 1960, in Port Arthur,...
Lady Bears defeat Vidor in volleyball
The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears defeated the Vidor Lady Pirates in four sets on Tuesday, October 11, at the Dr. Pauline Colburn Hargrove Gymnasium. The win raised the Lady Bears record to 6-2 in district. LCM won the first two sets 25-21 and 25-19. The Lady Pirates played a very...
Lydia Latteyer Richards, 88, Nome
Lydia Latteyer Richards, 88, of Nome, passed away on October 8, 2022, at her home. Born in Erlangen, Germany, on November 15, 1933, she was the daughter of Johann Latteyer and Anna Amalie (Nee Krabec) Latteyer. Lydia was a jokester who loved to keep people laughing. She loved to sit down and crochet just about anything. Lydia was known to cook her favorite german recipes and also enjoyed a good shopping trip. She loved her family dearly especially her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. Lydia left an impact on many lives and will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Mustangs gallop past Bridge City
West Orange-Stark needed a win to even its record on the season and in district. The Mustangs won big 47-0 over the Bridge City Cardinals at Dan R. Hooks Stadium on Friday night. It has been rare indeed for the Mustangs (4-4, 2-2) to be playing only .500 this late...
