ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge City, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therecordlive.com

Five Community Members Sworn in as CASA Volunteers with CASA of the Sabine Neches Region

Orange, Texas – During the month of September five new volunteer CASAs were sworn in. The Honorable Judge Mandy White-Rogers officially swore in 3 new CASA volunteers and the Honorable Judge John C. Lockwood swore in 2. Also known as Court Appointed Special Advocates, these amazing volunteers will work with CASA of the Sabine Neches Region to advocate for children and families involved in the foster care system across our service area of Orange, Hardin, Jasper, Tyler, Newton and Sabine counties.
ORANGE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridge City, TX
Bridge City, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Bc Student#Gpa#Chelsea Skinner Photo
kjas.com

Latest case of female teacher in relationship with student occurred in Hardin Co

It has happened again. Another female teacher accused of having an improper relationship with a student, and the latest incident occurred in Hardin County. The Hardin County Grand Jury has indicted 41-year-old Theresa Michelle Pinckney, of Lumberton, on two counts of Improper Relationship between Educator and Student. She was arrested on the charge and booked into the Hardin County Jail on Thursday.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
therecordlive.com

Janis Carroll Smith, 76, Orange

Janis Carroll Smith, 76, of Orange, passed away on October 11, 2022, at home surrounded by loving family. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Pinehurst Pentecostal Church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.,...
ORANGE, TX
therecordlive.com

James E. McCorvy Sr., 81, Orange

James E. McCorvy Sr., 81, of Orange, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Focus Care in Orange. Funeral services, under the direction of Dorman Funeral Home, will be held graveside, at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Autumn Oaks Memorial Park; located at 5432 Old Hwy 90, Orange, TX 77632.
ORANGE, TX
therecordlive.com

Blaine Thomas Broussard, 61, Orange

Blaine Thomas Broussard, age 61 of Orange, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in Beaumont, Texas. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Dorman Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care and services. Blaine was born on October 12, 1960, in Port Arthur,...
ORANGE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KTRE

Tyler County Precinct 1 residents to vote on stock laws

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Voters in Tyler County’s Precinct 1 will see a stock law on the ballot next month. The State of Texas is considered open range, and the absence of a stock law means the land in Texas is considered open. Cary Sims, the Texas A&M...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

Over $2B hydrogen-based blue ammonia facility is coming to town

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Construction for a new world-scale hydrogen-based blue ammonia facility is set to break ground in the next few weeks. Netherlands hydrogen-based products producer and distributor OCI is building its new Project Deep Blue in Beaumont. On Thursday, the company...
BEAUMONT, TX
therecordlive.com

James Aaron Bishop, 73, Orange

James Aaron Bishop, age 73, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, in Jasper, Texas. Family and friends will gather for a memorial visitation, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Dorman Funeral Home. James was born in Orange, Texas, on June...
ORANGE, TX
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 13, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 13, 2022. Charles Cameron Keene, 50, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice. Ahmad Jamal Melanson, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug. Justin Joseph Woods, 28, Lake Charles:...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy