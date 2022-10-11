Read full article on original website
Port Arthur News
Small business owners from across Southeast Texas join at symposium; share tips for successful future
Ledetria Beaudoin was so excited Wednesday night, she couldn’t sleep. It was only a matter of hours before the new business she co-owns with her brother Arthur Thomas and his wife Angela would cater their first event. “We’ve always been cooking,” Beaudoin said. “Arthur has been doing this on...
Port Arthur News
Port Neches-Groves ISD students pay tribute to classmate who passed away
The Port Neches-Groves Independent School District is mourning the loss of senior student Morgan Christian, who passed away Friday morning. “The PNGISD family is hurting by the sudden loss of one of our students today,” the district said in a written release. “She was a member of our esteemed...
therecordlive.com
Five Community Members Sworn in as CASA Volunteers with CASA of the Sabine Neches Region
Orange, Texas – During the month of September five new volunteer CASAs were sworn in. The Honorable Judge Mandy White-Rogers officially swore in 3 new CASA volunteers and the Honorable Judge John C. Lockwood swore in 2. Also known as Court Appointed Special Advocates, these amazing volunteers will work with CASA of the Sabine Neches Region to advocate for children and families involved in the foster care system across our service area of Orange, Hardin, Jasper, Tyler, Newton and Sabine counties.
KFDM-TV
Stop work order in place at German Pellets facility in Port Arthur following fire
The Port Arthur Fire Marshal has issued a stop work order at Woodville Pellets Industrial Facility -- known as German Pellets -- in Port Arthur after a fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Fire Marshal's Office, it issued the order due to the company not following code...
KFDM-TV
Fentanyl affecting communities in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The ongoing fentanyl crisis is national issue that's also affecting Southeast Texas communities. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports on what the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is encountering in communities.
Beaumont native who played basketball in Europe uses culinary skills to bring unique taste to Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — In addition to good music and company, unique and delicious food can be found at Cracklin Kings located in downtown Beaumont. “We got the etouffee,” Prentiss Semien, owner of Cracklin Kings, said. “We got the creole shrimp pasta”. (Editor's note: The above video is...
Orange Leader
Cajun Festival in Orange highlights good food and music. Check out the details.
Southeast Texas can catch some good music and food at the 13th Annual Gulf Coast Cajun Festival Saturday at V. F. W Post 2775, which is located at 5303 16th St. in Orange. Doors open at 9 a.m. with most of the action starting just after 10 a.m. Gulf Coast...
Thousands of jobs could be coming to Beaumont due to expansion efforts from global company
BEAUMONT, Texas — Thousands of jobs and a slew of potential partnerships could be coming to Southeast Texas thanks to a global company's expansion efforts. OCI is a global company looking to build a facility in Beaumont. The new facility will sit across from its original location on Twin City Highway.
kjas.com
Latest case of female teacher in relationship with student occurred in Hardin Co
It has happened again. Another female teacher accused of having an improper relationship with a student, and the latest incident occurred in Hardin County. The Hardin County Grand Jury has indicted 41-year-old Theresa Michelle Pinckney, of Lumberton, on two counts of Improper Relationship between Educator and Student. She was arrested on the charge and booked into the Hardin County Jail on Thursday.
therecordlive.com
Janis Carroll Smith, 76, Orange
Janis Carroll Smith, 76, of Orange, passed away on October 11, 2022, at home surrounded by loving family. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Pinehurst Pentecostal Church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.,...
therecordlive.com
James E. McCorvy Sr., 81, Orange
James E. McCorvy Sr., 81, of Orange, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Focus Care in Orange. Funeral services, under the direction of Dorman Funeral Home, will be held graveside, at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Autumn Oaks Memorial Park; located at 5432 Old Hwy 90, Orange, TX 77632.
therecordlive.com
Blaine Thomas Broussard, 61, Orange
Blaine Thomas Broussard, age 61 of Orange, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in Beaumont, Texas. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Dorman Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care and services. Blaine was born on October 12, 1960, in Port Arthur,...
KTRE
Tyler County Precinct 1 residents to vote on stock laws
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Voters in Tyler County’s Precinct 1 will see a stock law on the ballot next month. The State of Texas is considered open range, and the absence of a stock law means the land in Texas is considered open. Cary Sims, the Texas A&M...
KFDM-TV
Teacher indicted in Hardin County on charge of improper relationship with student
A teacher has been indicted on a charge of improper relationship with a student. The Hardin County Grand Jury has indicted 41-year-old Theresa Pinckney on two counts of improper relationship between educator and student, according to Sheriff Mark Davis. Sheriff Davis tells KFDM/Fox 4 that Pinckney surrendered at the sheriff's...
East Texas man spots massive alligator on Lake Sam Rayburn
He called it a 'big dinosaur.'
MySanAntonio
Over $2B hydrogen-based blue ammonia facility is coming to town
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Construction for a new world-scale hydrogen-based blue ammonia facility is set to break ground in the next few weeks. Netherlands hydrogen-based products producer and distributor OCI is building its new Project Deep Blue in Beaumont. On Thursday, the company...
12newsnow.com
Threatening comment on YouTube livestream of Nederland High School football game deemed not credible
NEDERLAND, Texas — A threat made in the comments of a YouTube livestream Thursday night wasn't credible but still triggered a police presence at Nederland High School Friday morning. The threat against "student safety" on the Nederland High School campus was made Thursday night on the livestream of the...
KFDM-TV
Bicyclist struck and killed by vehicle on Hwy 366 in Port Neches
PORT NECHES — A bicyclist has died after he was struck Wednesday night by a vehicle on Highway 366 in Port Neches. The fatal accident happened at about 7:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Highway 366. Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Judge Brad Burnett was called to...
therecordlive.com
James Aaron Bishop, 73, Orange
James Aaron Bishop, age 73, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, in Jasper, Texas. Family and friends will gather for a memorial visitation, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Dorman Funeral Home. James was born in Orange, Texas, on June...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 13, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 13, 2022. Charles Cameron Keene, 50, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice. Ahmad Jamal Melanson, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug. Justin Joseph Woods, 28, Lake Charles:...
