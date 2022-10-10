Read full article on original website
Why Native Americans Are Dying Sooner
We need to talk about the context and history behind the alarming drop in life expectancy for Native Americans
Goodbye, Columbus? Here’s what Indigenous Peoples’ Day means to Native Americans
Indigenous Peoples' Day advocates say the recognition helps correct a "whitewashed" American history that has glorified Europeans.
Survivors Are Preserving the Dark History of Native Boarding Schools
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Six-year-old Phyllis Webstand wore an orange shirt to her first day of school. It was shiny, she remembers, and laced up the front—more importantly, it was a gift from her granny. At...
nativenewsonline.net
House Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples Hears from Native American Church Leaders on Protecting Peyote Habitat
OKLAHOMA CITY—Yesterday, the Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples of the United States heard from leaders of the Native American Church at a listening session scheduled during the 2022 National Indian Education Association’s annual convention. The Native American Church of North America (NACNA) is advocating for federal appropriations to preserve peyote’s natural habitat and is asking for support in Congress.
IFLScience
Why Did 98 Percent Of Women In Nazi Concentration Camps Stop Menstruating?
The sudden halting of menstrual periods (amenorrhea) experienced by prisoners at Nazi concentration camps has historically been attributed to the effects of trauma and malnutrition, although new research paints a considerably darker picture. Drawing upon written historical records and interviews with Holocaust survivors, the study authors find evidence that synthetic steroids were added to the food given to female Jewish prisoners in order to hinder their fertility.
Holocaust survivor who endured Nazi medical experiments opposes critical race theory as 'indoctrination'
EXCLUSIVE – A Holocaust survivor who endured Nazi medical experimentation during World War II spoke out against teaching critical race theory in K-12 schools in an interview with Fox News Digital. "In this country, there is no education. There is indoctrination," Sami Steigmann, 82, said about CRT, a lens...
‘When You Come to America You Want to Avoid Anyone Black’: Author Talks About New Book ‘America Made Me a Black Man’ and Being Black in America
In America, a painful reality exists that there is no manual for surviving the reality of what it means to be Black—like there’s no manual that tells you how to drive while Black. In Boyah J. Farah’s new memoir, America Made Me a Black Man, he examines racism...
15 rare, historical photos of Native American life that you've probably never seen
Photographer Edward S. Curtis spent 30 years documenting over 80 Native American tribes in the early 1900s.
Which Indigenous lands are you on? This map will show you
Native Land Digital, a Canadian nonprofit, offers resources for Indigenous and non-Indigenous people to learn more about the land and its history. It hopes its map will be just a part of that journey.
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's work will be published in her photography book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America" in April 2023.
Catholic college men in creepy mass catcalling ritual: 'Whores, come out of your burrows like rabbits'
The video showed more than 100 students from Elías Ahuja college in Madrid pulling up their blinds en masse and howling at all-female dorms.
Washington Examiner
The Other Slavery exposes the 1619 Project's fraud
According to Nikole Hannah-Jones's myth, U.S. history didn’t really begin until August 1619, when about 20 slaves were sold to the governor of the Virginia colony by a British privateer. This “beginning of American slavery” is central to our nation’s history, Hannah-Jones argues, because black Americans would go on to become “the perfecters of this democracy.”
A Republican Senator Is Being Called "Ignorant" For His Racist Comments About Enslaved People's Descendants
The racist comment from Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama was delivered at a Trump rally over the weekend.
A Marine who hated Muslims went to a mosque to plant a bomb. His intended victims ended up saving his life
Richard "Mac" McKinney appeared at a mosque one Friday afternoon because he wanted to kill Muslims. But mosque members diffused the Marines' fury with a form of resistance he was not prepared to encounter.
Washington Examiner
Given their history of slavery and conquest, we should end Indigenous Peoples Day
Thanks to a left-wing, “woke” political intervention, the second Monday in October has been designated by some as Indigenous Peoples Day. It used to be solely known as Columbus Day, named for the Italian explorer who notified the civilized world of the Western Hemisphere. But because left-wingers hate everything about Western civilization — and people of European descent — the Left has successfully rebranded the holiday.
An ‘unprecedented flood’ of book bans engulfs U.S. school districts, PEN report says
WASHINGTON — More than 1,600 book titles across 32 states were banned from public schools during the 2021-2022 school year, with the bulk of the ban requests coming from a handful of right-wing groups pushing for censorship of books that feature LGBTQ+ characters and characters of color, a new report issued Monday said. “What I […] The post An ‘unprecedented flood’ of book bans engulfs U.S. school districts, PEN report says appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
nativenewsonline.net
It’s Time for the Federal Government to Say Goodbye to Columbus Day
Opinion. On Monday we celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the United States. Well, some of us do. Across the United States, tribal, federal, states, and local governments will be closed. They are closed because Monday is a federal holiday. Of course, the federal holiday does not celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Instead, the federal holiday celebrates Christopher Columbus, ignoring the actual history of the man.
Opinion: Racism in America was Designed for Black Americans Only!
During the Jim Crow era (1870s-1950s), there were exemption badges, pins, and documentation. Exemptions allowed visitors of all races to use public facilities and patronize businesses. Race-based laws were designed to restrict Black Americans, no one else.
Jewish gun club sues New York over law restricting firearms from places of worship
A Jewish gun club in New York is suing the state over the Concealed Carry Improvement Act, which prevents concealed-carry permit holders from bringing their weapons to places of worship.
LAW・
‘Proof I was there’: every Japanese American incarcerated in second world war finally named
Ireichō, a sacred book of names, lists all 125,284 people of Japanese descent who were held in camps across the US and is on display at an LA museum
