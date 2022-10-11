On Milwaukee's largely Hispanic, working-class southside, voters are fed up with rampant lawlessness. Food and gas prices are creeping beyond their paychecks' reach. Those bread-and-butter issues, combined with strong Christian values, appear to be making this traditionally Democratic voting bloc more receptive to Republican candidates. And the GOP has been courting Latinos here with unprecedented outreach efforts. A majority of Latino voters nationally supported Democrat Joe Biden during the 2020 presidental election. But President Donald Trump was able to cut into that support in some competitive states, like Florida and Nevada. Overall, Wisconsin delivered small margins for Trump in 2016 and for Biden in 2020, so swinging even a few thousand votes could cause big implications. Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson is in a close re-election race with Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. Operación Vamos, the Republican Party's new Hispanic outreach organization, is going door to door in Milwaukee's Latino neighborhoods. The extra effort helped convince Milwaukee resident Artemio Martinez, who was concerned about crime and drug use, to consider Republicans in November.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO