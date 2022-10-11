Read full article on original website
Deere to expand in Louisiana; 70 new jobs in Thidodaux area
THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — A well known manufacturer of agricultural and construction equipment will create 70 new jobs in Louisiana with a planned $29.8 million expansion of a facility in Thibodaux. The South Louisiana Economic Council and the governor's office said in a Tuesday news release that the new...
Lincoln product wins 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' contest
The coolest product made in Nebraska officially resides in Lincoln. That's the verdict of more than 20,000 voters who participated in the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry's first-ever "Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska" contest. On Tuesday, chamber officials unveiled the winner: New York City Transit Authority's R211 Rail Car,...
Thursday, October 13 weather update for Nebraska and western Iowa
Watch now: Strong winds continue across Nebraska and western Iowa Thursday. It's going to be another very windy day for all of Nebraska and western Iowa Thursday and the high fire danger continues as well. Track winds and temperatures through Saturday in our updated forecast.
Julie Geiser: Programs provide meat for those in need
Deer hunters can share excess meat with those in need through the Nebraska Game and Parks deer exchange and hunters helping the hungry programs. The free deer exchange program is available Sept. 1 through March 1 online at outdoornebraska.gov/deerexchangeprogram. Donors and recipients can search the database on the Game and...
Republicans try to expand gains with Latino voters
On Milwaukee's largely Hispanic, working-class southside, voters are fed up with rampant lawlessness. Food and gas prices are creeping beyond their paychecks' reach. Those bread-and-butter issues, combined with strong Christian values, appear to be making this traditionally Democratic voting bloc more receptive to Republican candidates. And the GOP has been courting Latinos here with unprecedented outreach efforts. A majority of Latino voters nationally supported Democrat Joe Biden during the 2020 presidental election. But President Donald Trump was able to cut into that support in some competitive states, like Florida and Nevada. Overall, Wisconsin delivered small margins for Trump in 2016 and for Biden in 2020, so swinging even a few thousand votes could cause big implications. Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson is in a close re-election race with Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. Operación Vamos, the Republican Party's new Hispanic outreach organization, is going door to door in Milwaukee's Latino neighborhoods. The extra effort helped convince Milwaukee resident Artemio Martinez, who was concerned about crime and drug use, to consider Republicans in November.
West Virginia governor wants to toss personal vehicle tax
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday he will propose a plan to eliminate a personal property tax on vehicles. The Republican governor urged voters to reject a proposed constitutional amendment on the same issue next month. Justice has made trips across the state against...
Mississippi could renew effort for fentanyl testing access
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Some Mississippi legislators say they will renew efforts to clarify that people may possess chemical strips to detect traces of the deadly drug fentanyl. A bill to decriminalize the test strips died early this year. But the House Drug Policy Committee chairman, Republican Rep. Lee...
Letter to the Editor: Stevens votes with liberal agenda
In this divisive world of politics there is an election at the regional level that seems to have heated up. The State Board of Education race between newcomer Elizabeth Tegtmeier and incumbent Robin Stevens is turning quite spicy. Robin Stevens seems to think showing up late to the game and...
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:. (Red Balls: nineteen, twenty-two; White Balls: thirteen, twenty-five) (fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-eight, forty; Lucky Ball: nine) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 445,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 1, Day: 4, Year: 79. (Month: one; Day: four; Year: seventy-nine) Pick 3. People are also reading…
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: seven; Day: one; Year: forty-two) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Nebraska prison watchdog says death of inmate might have been prevented with regular health exams
LINCOLN — The death of Nebraska prison inmate Niccole Wetherell from cervical cancer might have been prevented if she had received regular, preventive health examinations, according to a state prison watchdog. The Inspector General of the Nebraska Correctional System, in a report Tuesday, said the Nebraska Department of Corrections...
Rick's Picks: Low water levels won't stop fishing in the area
Lower water levels and low flows just about everywhere in the valley is causing anglers to change their tactics a bit, but there are fish to be caught. Even though the canals have been drained in many areas, a few pools still exist. I’ve talked with a couple anglers who have caught some nice smallmouth bass in that section of the canal between Lake Maloney and the Hershey Check.
