Read full article on original website
Related
Venezuela landslide kills at least 39 people, over 50 missing
A landslide in Venezuela on Sunday has killed at least 39 people and left over 50 missing in the north central state of Aragua, Venezuela's leader Nicolas Maduro announced Tuesday.
France 24
More than 20 killed, dozens missing in Venezuela flooding
At least 25 people died and 52 were missing after five small rivers in central Venezuela flooded due to heavy rains, Citizen Security Vice President Remigio Ceballos said Sunday evening in a televised address. The downpour on Saturday night swept large tree trunks and debris from surrounding mountains into the...
Hope fading in search for Venezuela landslide survivors
Hopes were fading Tuesday of finding alive any of 56 people missing after a devastating landslide swept through a Venezuelan town with 36 confirmed deaths to date. In 1999, about 10,000 people died in a massive landslide in the northern state of Vargas.
Biden questioned on migrant surge, says 'not rational' to 'send them back' to Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua
President Biden on Tuesday said it was "not rational" to send migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border back to nations like Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua as concerns grow over the number of migrants arriving at the southern border. A reporter asked Biden why the border is "more overwhelmed on your watch."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Illegal immigration crisis can be helped by threatening to withhold US funds from Venezuela, Cuba: Pirro
With the latest influx of illegal immigrants and asylum seekers coming from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, the fact that U.S. taxpayers fund hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to these nations annually should come into play, Judge Jeanine Pirro said Tuesday. Pirro said that – if the Biden administration...
Biden admin announces joint border op with Mexico, limited parole path for Venezuelans
The Biden administraton is launching a large-scale border enforcement operation with Mexico, including returning Venezuelan illegal immigrants to Mexico via Title 42.
Spanish fascist’s family to exhume remains from Valley of the Fallen
The family of José Antonio Primo de Rivera, the founder of Spain’s fascist Falange party, will exhume his remains from the Valley of the Fallen outside Madrid before they are removed under new legislation designed to honour the victims of the civil war and the Franco dictatorship. Primo...
WSVN-TV
Group of 21 Cuban migrants arrives in Key West
KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Another group of Cuban migrants have made yet another dangerous voyage to South Florida. U.S. Border Patrol agents said 21 men and woman arrived on a rickety boat to Key West, Friday. They came ashore at Fort Zachary State Park. The group was detained by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UN: 75% of 6 million Venezuelan migrants go unfed, unhoused
PANAMA CITY — (AP) — The United Nations said Wednesday that almost three-quarters of the 6 million Venezuelan migrants currently in Latin America do not have adequate food, shelter, employment or medical care. The U.N.’s International Organization for Migration said in a report that 4.37 million of the...
El Paso struggles to house migrants after shelter closes as border crossings surge
City’s new facility has to find shelters for those without alternative after a 40-year beacon of refuge shuttered earlier this year
US will take in some Venezuelans, expel others to Mexico
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration agreed to accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants at U.S. airports, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted since Russia’s invasion, while Mexico has agreed to take back Venezuelans who come to the U.S. illegally over land, the U.S. and Mexico said Wednesday.
New plan for Venezuelan migrants will accept some into the U.S., send others to Mexico
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday night announced new guidelines for Venezuelan migrants, under which some will have a pathway to temporary residence in the United States and others who crossed the border without authorization will be sent back to Mexico. U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas announced an agreement between Mexico […] The post New plan for Venezuelan migrants will accept some into the U.S., send others to Mexico appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
BBC
Greek cliff rescue in double migrant tragedy off Lesbos and Kythira
At least 18 people have died and 25 have been rescued after a migrant boat sank off the Greek island of Lesbos on Wednesday night. The Greek coastguard said the dinghy had left the Turkish coast carrying 40 people in very high winds. Elsewhere in Greece dozens of migrants were...
Deadly bus attack kills 18 Syrian soldiers in Damascus countryside -Sham FM
DAMASCUS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - At least 18 soldiers were killed and 20 wounded on Thursday when an explosive device detonated on a military bus in the Damascus countryside, local outlet Sham FM said.
Herald & Review
Burkina Faso convoy attack: Survivors recount horror after 37 people killed
A total of 27 troops and 10 civilians were killed in a suspected jihadist attack in northern Burkina Faso last week, the military said on Wednesday. The landlocked West African country is battling a jihadist insurgency that swept in from neighbouring Mali in 2015. Thousands have died, more than two million have fled their homes and at least a third of the country lies outside the government's control.
Need a Slightly Used, Narco Boss–Owned Ferrari? Colombia Has a Deal for You!
Three Ferraris belonging to the alleged financial mastermind of a Colombian drug cartel are going to be auctioned off by the Colombian government. The proceeds will go “back to the people.”. The Ferraris are part of a total of 30 supercars—including 14 Ferraris—that were seized from Juan José Valencia,...
CARS・
Comments / 0