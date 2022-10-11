ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

France 24

More than 20 killed, dozens missing in Venezuela flooding

At least 25 people died and 52 were missing after five small rivers in central Venezuela flooded due to heavy rains, Citizen Security Vice President Remigio Ceballos said Sunday evening in a televised address. The downpour on Saturday night swept large tree trunks and debris from surrounding mountains into the...
AFP

Hope fading in search for Venezuela landslide survivors

Hopes were fading Tuesday of finding alive any of 56 people missing after a devastating landslide swept through a Venezuelan town with 36 confirmed deaths to date. In 1999, about 10,000 people died in a massive landslide in the northern state of Vargas. 
WSVN-TV

Group of 21 Cuban migrants arrives in Key West

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Another group of Cuban migrants have made yet another dangerous voyage to South Florida. U.S. Border Patrol agents said 21 men and woman arrived on a rickety boat to Key West, Friday. They came ashore at Fort Zachary State Park. The group was detained by...
Idaho Capital Sun

New plan for Venezuelan migrants will accept some into the U.S., send others to Mexico

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday night announced new guidelines for Venezuelan migrants, under which some will have a pathway to temporary residence in the United States and others who crossed the border without authorization will be sent back to Mexico. U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas announced an agreement between Mexico […] The post New plan for Venezuelan migrants will accept some into the U.S., send others to Mexico appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
BBC

Greek cliff rescue in double migrant tragedy off Lesbos and Kythira

At least 18 people have died and 25 have been rescued after a migrant boat sank off the Greek island of Lesbos on Wednesday night. The Greek coastguard said the dinghy had left the Turkish coast carrying 40 people in very high winds. Elsewhere in Greece dozens of migrants were...
Herald & Review

Burkina Faso convoy attack: Survivors recount horror after 37 people killed

A total of 27 troops and 10 civilians were killed in a suspected jihadist attack in northern Burkina Faso last week, the military said on Wednesday. The landlocked West African country is battling a jihadist insurgency that swept in from neighbouring Mali in 2015. Thousands have died, more than two million have fled their homes and at least a third of the country lies outside the government's control.
