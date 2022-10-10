ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontotoc County, MS

Burn ban approved for Pontotoc County

By DAVID HELMS Pontotoc Progress
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Shortly before noon Monday (Oct. 10) Pontotoc County Fire Services Coordinator Adam Patton said that the Mississippi Forestry Commission had approved his request for a burn ban for all of Pontotoc County.

Comments / 0

Related
desotocountynews.com

MDOT road projects continue in northwest Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced updates to several maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi. “There’s no shortage of needs in Northwest Mississippi. Keeping these and other projects on track will improve our overall transportation network,” said Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell. “Hopefully, these and others will prove to be a sign of more to follow.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Tupelo man arrested for breaking into, vandalizing commercial building

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is accused of being inside a closed business and damaging the building. 27-year-old Zachary Ballard is charged with burglary of a commercial building. Officers got a report of someone inside Hometown Healthcare on South Gloster while the business was closed. The inside...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Construction continues on new headquarters for New Albany PD

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - New Albany Police will soon move out of an 85-year-old building. The city is renovating an old Fred’s store along West Main Street to house the New Albany Police Department. Police Chief Chris Robertson said the move will be a major upgrade. "This building...
NEW ALBANY, MS
wtva.com

Jury finds man guilty in Chickasaw County killing

A jury in Chickasaw County Circuit Court found a man guilty Wednesday on four charges in connection with a 2020 homicide. A jury in Chickasaw County Circuit Court found a man guilty Wednesday on four charges in connection with a 2020 homicide.
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pontotoc County, MS
State
Mississippi State
Pontotoc County, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Government
wtva.com

West Point police department facing staffing issues

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) -- The West Point Police Department is facing staffing issues like many job industries in America and they are looking to fill those openings fast, especially as the number of emergency calls continues to increase. Chief of Police Avery Cook says the department used to get...
WEST POINT, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Family Business Owners Support Future Generations

Corinth Coca-Cola creates UM business school scholarships. Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Works Inc. has been serving beverages since 1907. In that time, the family-owned and operated organization has expanded from its original location in Corinth to multiple locations across the Mid-South. And all the while, family members have run the business....
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtva.com

SUV stolen over the weekend in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in West Point are trying to find a stolen vehicle. A white 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe was reported stolen shortly after midnight on Sunday, Oct. 9. The vehicle was reported stolen from Lee Street. The SUV has 35-inch mud grip tires, a loud muffler, a...
WEST POINT, MS
wcbi.com

Aberdeen mayor files charges against local officials

ABERDEEN, Miss (WCBI) -Drama continues to unfold at Aberdeen City Hall. The mayor has filed charges against one sitting alderman and one former alderman. This latest uproar surrounds a court ruling over the Ward one set. From the boardroom to the courtroom is where some of the Aberdeen Board of...
ABERDEEN, MS
wcbi.com

West Point seniors citizens celebrate first Fall Festival

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Today’s weather was just right for enjoying the great outdoors. And that’s just what the residents at the West Point Community Living Center did. The Center celebrated its first Fall Festival. Residents were treated to live entertainment and games, and of course,...
WEST POINT, MS
panolian.com

Sardis chamber has new president, litter out of control

The litter in Sardis is out of control. It is ridiculous for the town to cut the grass on the entrance and exit ramps on I-55 without picking up the litter first. It is cut into thousands of pieces – everything from McDonald’s bags to plastic bottles, dirty diapers, and any number of things that I won’t mention.
SARDIS, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
yalnews.com

City-Wide Yard Sale Is Saturday

WATER VALLEY – An idea shared on social media back in August to gauge interest for a city-wide yard sale will come to fruition Saturday with over three dozen locations signed up and several stops featuring items from multiple families. Water Valley Sale Day is scheduled from 7 a.m. until noon, but many participants have extended the hours and a few plan to have a two-day sale that starts Friday.
WATER VALLEY, MS
wtva.com

Husband, adult son shot at home in Verona

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona are trying to find the person wanted in connection with a Thursday afternoon shooting that wounded a man and his adult stepson. The shooting happened before 2 p.m. at Felicia Sims' home in the 5300 block of Raymond Avenue. Sims says her...
VERONA, MS
madisoncountyjournal.com

Flora native flies antique plane over MSU game

Flora native Karl Holcomb said getting to fly an antique AT6 Texan World War II trainer plane over Mississippi State University’s Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday was fun, challenging and patriotic. Holcomb flew his plane alongside three other pilots, Eric Hollingsworth of Brandon, Frank Kimmel of Greenwood, and Daniel...
STARKVILLE, MS
thelocalvoice.net

University of Mississippi, U.S. Senator Tim Scott Rescheduling Campus Appearance

Tags: Declaration of Independence Center for the Study of American Freedom, Mississippi, Ole Miss, Oxford, Tim Scott, U.S. Senator, University of Mississippi. University of Mississippi The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is Mississippi’s flagship university. A member of the elite group of R1: Doctoral Universities - Highest Research Activity by the Carnegie Classification, Ole Miss has a long history of producing leaders in public service, business, academics and the professions. Its 16 academic divisions include a major medical school; nationally recognized schools of accountancy, law and pharmacy; and an Honors College acclaimed for a blend of academic rigor, experiential learning and opportunities for community action. Acclaimed as one of the nation’s most beautiful, Ole Miss's main campus is in Oxford, which is routinely recognized as one of the nation's best college towns.
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

James Meredith Honored by University of Mississippi Student Organization

Columns Society class named for civil rights icon who integrated university 60 years ago. A distinguished student organization at the University of Mississippi has selected James Meredith as the namesake for its 2022-23 class of members. On October 1, 1962, Meredith became the first African American to enroll at the university.
OXFORD, MS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
16K+
Followers
308
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy