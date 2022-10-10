Burn ban approved for Pontotoc County
Shortly before noon Monday (Oct. 10) Pontotoc County Fire Services Coordinator Adam Patton said that the Mississippi Forestry Commission had approved his request for a burn ban for all of Pontotoc County.
Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
