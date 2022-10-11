Read full article on original website
Related
mississippifreepress.org
Judge Blocks Mississippi From Giving Private Schools $10 Million in COVID Relief Funds
The Mississippi Legislature’s attempt to divert $10 million in federal relief funds toward private schools for infrastructure improvements is “a clear violation of the Mississippi Constitution,” Hinds County Chancery Court Judge Crystal Wise Martin ruled Thursday. After Congress appropriated billions to the State of Mississippi in COVID-19...
Comments / 0