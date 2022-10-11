ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cryptopotato.com

Blockchain Technology Company Tradestrike Launches Innovative Crypto Wallet

[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, 11th October 2022]. The mobile wallet will enable millions of crypto investors worldwide to manage their portfolio of digital assets. The digital app comes with fiat on and off-ramp, an intuitive portfolio tracker, and an industry-leading interface tailored to the needs of retail investors.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO

[PRESS RELEASE – Los Angeles, CA, 12th October 2022]. DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange. Founders...
MARKETS
blockchain.news

Ripple Rolls Out On-Demand Liquidity Solutions in Sweden and France

To render seamless and real-time cross-border payments, Ripple, a leader in blockchain and crypto enterprise solutions, has established On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) solutions in France and Sweden. In a statement, Ripple said that it has partnered with Lemonway, a Paris-based payment provider for online marketplaces, and Xbaht, a Swedish money transfer...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Cloud#Cloud Services#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Company Google#Web3 Technology#Coinabse#Alphabet Inc
Business Insider

The highest CD rates today: 3-year CDs hit 4% APY

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. A certificate of deposit may be...
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNN

How not to run out of money in retirement

No one wants to run out of money before they die. Making sure your nest egg will last is a challenge because you're dealing with a lot of unknowns. But there are various rules of thumb to help you gauge a sustainable withdrawal rate.
PERSONAL FINANCE
bitcoinist.com

What Crypto Platforms Have the Best Chance of Mass Adoption?

Even though many people see cryptocurrencies as speculative vehicles, the concept was created for an entirely different purpose. Unlike TradFi, crypto wants to achieve mass adoption and establish financial inclusion. Moreover, it still has the potential to become a more stable and sustainable form of finance, although there are some bumps along the road.
MARKETS
blockworks.co

Regulatory Clarity Is Here. What’s Next for Crypto Exchanges?

Are most cryptocurrencies securities, or are they commodities? And what difference does it make for the custody and trading platforms that offer them?. Crypto securities regulation has been a matter of heated debate for a number of years now, but for the SEC, that debate is over. SEC Chair Gary...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum After the Merge – What’s Next

Just like the stock market, cryptocurrency isn’t faring too well in 2022. Most charts you open these days are going to be in the red for the year, and the economic crisis is probably influencing almost every asset in your portfolio right now. Ethereum (ETH) is the world’s second-largest...
MARKETS
L.A. Weekly

Hempacco Wants ICO After the Successful Ringing of Nasdaq Bell

Not long after its successful IPO in august, Hempacco, a hemp manufacturing company, is making headlines again. This time, they aim to boost their commercial growth by launching a new cryptocurrency. For this ambitious firm, convenience store trade shows, partnerships with pop culture icons, and multiple product offerings are just a few steps towards their financial goals.
MARKETS
Business Insider

Gemini vs. Coinbase: How the crypto exchanges compare

Gemini vs. Coinbase — Frequently asked questions (FAQ) Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

With $67M in new capital, NorthOne is doubling down on SMBs as some fintech companies pull back

A flurry of fintechs emerged in hope of meeting that demand while incumbent banks clamored to step up their own digital games. Then there were those companies that existed well before the pandemic. New York-based challenger bank NorthOne is one such example. Founded by Eytan Bensoussan and Justin Adler in 2016, the startup was born to serve small business owners such as barbers, mechanics and local restaurant owners.
NFL
ihodl.com

Blockchain Infra Provider Tatum Bags $41.5 to Boost Web3 Apps

Blockchain infrastructure provider Tatum has raised $41.5 million from a pool of investors, including Evolution Equity Partners, Circle, and the founders of Bitpanda. The company wrote in a blog post that the funding will help it accelerate marketing, educational efforts, and community building. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Softnote: Revolutionary Bitcoin Scaling Solution Announces Community Presale

Softnote, a revolutionary Bitcoin scaling solution built on the Tectum blockchain, has disclosed the commencement of its community presale via a recent press release. Hence, community members can have the opportunity to participate in the new project. Tectum’s Product, Softnotes. Powered by the Tectum blockchain, Softnotes seeks to solve...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Skype Co-Founder Leads $13M Investment in Liquid-Cooled Bitcoin Mining Tech

Cryptography hardware technology company Fabric Systems raised $13 million in a seed round from investors to build energy-efficient Bitcoin mining hardware. The money came from early stage investment firm Metaplanet, run by Skype co-founder Jaan Tallinn, crypto exchange Blockchain.com, and venture firm 8090 Partners. The investment from Metaplanet is not...
MARKETS

