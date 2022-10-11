Read full article on original website
cryptopotato.com
Blockchain Technology Company Tradestrike Launches Innovative Crypto Wallet
[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, 11th October 2022]. The mobile wallet will enable millions of crypto investors worldwide to manage their portfolio of digital assets. The digital app comes with fiat on and off-ramp, an intuitive portfolio tracker, and an industry-leading interface tailored to the needs of retail investors.
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO
[PRESS RELEASE – Los Angeles, CA, 12th October 2022]. DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange. Founders...
Google teams up with Coinbase to make a major move into cryptocurrency payments
Technology major Google has teamed up with cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase as it looks to allow cryptocurrency payments for its cloud services. According to a press release, the two entities will leverage their strengths towards building the next iteration of the internet, dubbed Web3. Web3 is the vision for the...
blockchain.news
Ripple Rolls Out On-Demand Liquidity Solutions in Sweden and France
To render seamless and real-time cross-border payments, Ripple, a leader in blockchain and crypto enterprise solutions, has established On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) solutions in France and Sweden. In a statement, Ripple said that it has partnered with Lemonway, a Paris-based payment provider for online marketplaces, and Xbaht, a Swedish money transfer...
Business Insider
The highest CD rates today: 3-year CDs hit 4% APY
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. A certificate of deposit may be...
How not to run out of money in retirement
No one wants to run out of money before they die. Making sure your nest egg will last is a challenge because you're dealing with a lot of unknowns. But there are various rules of thumb to help you gauge a sustainable withdrawal rate.
CNBC
Remote jobs have tripled during the pandemic—these are the top 10 companies hiring for them
Though people are returning to in-office work, the option for remote work remains high and is likely to keep growing. The share of jobs that explicitly say workers can be remote has nearly tripled from pre-pandemic, from roughly 4% of in 2019 to nearly 12% of jobs in 2022, according to ZipRecruiter data.
bitcoinist.com
What Crypto Platforms Have the Best Chance of Mass Adoption?
Even though many people see cryptocurrencies as speculative vehicles, the concept was created for an entirely different purpose. Unlike TradFi, crypto wants to achieve mass adoption and establish financial inclusion. Moreover, it still has the potential to become a more stable and sustainable form of finance, although there are some bumps along the road.
How to improve your workday without quitting your job — and how to know when it's time to leave
Learn how to feel happier at work — and to realize when it's time to quit — from career coaches, psychologists, and seasoned HR chiefs.
blockworks.co
Regulatory Clarity Is Here. What’s Next for Crypto Exchanges?
Are most cryptocurrencies securities, or are they commodities? And what difference does it make for the custody and trading platforms that offer them?. Crypto securities regulation has been a matter of heated debate for a number of years now, but for the SEC, that debate is over. SEC Chair Gary...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum After the Merge – What’s Next
Just like the stock market, cryptocurrency isn’t faring too well in 2022. Most charts you open these days are going to be in the red for the year, and the economic crisis is probably influencing almost every asset in your portfolio right now. Ethereum (ETH) is the world’s second-largest...
L.A. Weekly
Hempacco Wants ICO After the Successful Ringing of Nasdaq Bell
Not long after its successful IPO in august, Hempacco, a hemp manufacturing company, is making headlines again. This time, they aim to boost their commercial growth by launching a new cryptocurrency. For this ambitious firm, convenience store trade shows, partnerships with pop culture icons, and multiple product offerings are just a few steps towards their financial goals.
Business Insider
Gemini vs. Coinbase: How the crypto exchanges compare
Gemini vs. Coinbase — Frequently asked questions (FAQ) Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
TechCrunch
With $67M in new capital, NorthOne is doubling down on SMBs as some fintech companies pull back
A flurry of fintechs emerged in hope of meeting that demand while incumbent banks clamored to step up their own digital games. Then there were those companies that existed well before the pandemic. New York-based challenger bank NorthOne is one such example. Founded by Eytan Bensoussan and Justin Adler in 2016, the startup was born to serve small business owners such as barbers, mechanics and local restaurant owners.
nftgators.com
Brinc Partners DMCC Crypto Centre to Add More Members to Its $150M Accelerator Fund
Brinc has teamed up with DMCC Crypto Centre to add to businesses covered by its accelerator program. The blockchain-based VC will allow DMCC members to access its $150 million fund. DMCC Crypto Centre members will also gain access to Brinc’s global network of innovative startups and business mentoring services from...
ihodl.com
Blockchain Infra Provider Tatum Bags $41.5 to Boost Web3 Apps
Blockchain infrastructure provider Tatum has raised $41.5 million from a pool of investors, including Evolution Equity Partners, Circle, and the founders of Bitpanda. The company wrote in a blog post that the funding will help it accelerate marketing, educational efforts, and community building. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get...
zycrypto.com
Softnote: Revolutionary Bitcoin Scaling Solution Announces Community Presale
Softnote, a revolutionary Bitcoin scaling solution built on the Tectum blockchain, has disclosed the commencement of its community presale via a recent press release. Hence, community members can have the opportunity to participate in the new project. Tectum’s Product, Softnotes. Powered by the Tectum blockchain, Softnotes seeks to solve...
decrypt.co
Skype Co-Founder Leads $13M Investment in Liquid-Cooled Bitcoin Mining Tech
Cryptography hardware technology company Fabric Systems raised $13 million in a seed round from investors to build energy-efficient Bitcoin mining hardware. The money came from early stage investment firm Metaplanet, run by Skype co-founder Jaan Tallinn, crypto exchange Blockchain.com, and venture firm 8090 Partners. The investment from Metaplanet is not...
Google Partners With Coinbase: Experts See It as ‘Just a First Step’
Google announced that it partnered with Coinbase to enable select customers to pay for its cloud services with several cryptocurrencies through Coinbase Commerce, in an effort "to accelerate Web3...
CNBC
What credit score do you need to get approved for an Amazon credit card?
With Amazon hosting a second Prime Day event this year on Oct. 11 and 12, shoppers looking for more ways to save should consider signing up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. While this no-annual-fee credit card is only available to consumers who already have an Amazon Prime...
