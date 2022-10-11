Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Burfordville Covered Bridge is one of four surviving covered wooden bridges in Missouri and the oldestCJ CoombsBurfordville, MO
Beautiful Perryville, MO treehouse is one of Airbnb's most wish-listed rentals for 2022Ellen EastwoodPerryville, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Kait 8
Arkansas, Missouri to receive $1.3 million to improve healthcare facilities
LEBANON, Nh. (KAIT) – Four healthcare facilities between Arkansas and Missouri are looking to get some much-needed support, thanks to the federal government. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development announced the USDA is awarding $110 million in grants to improve healthcare facilities in rural towns across the nation.
Kait 8
Millions in federal funds to be invested in Missouri, Arkansas Roads
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced Tuesday that $771.3 million had been released to Arkansas for critical infrastructure in the fiscal year 2023. Additionally, Missouri is set to receive $1.4 billion. Those figures reflect the statistics gathered by the highway administration on road...
Kait 8
Oct. 14: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. High winds, dry air, and dry conditions have made for an elevated wildfire risk across a large portion of Region 8. A Red Flag Warning is in effect through Friday. We start a warm...
Kait 8
Mississippi River nears all-time low despite Mid-South rainfall
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Despite the wet conditions, we saw Wednesday, the river level in the Mississippi River here in the Mid-South continues to drop. The Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team says the Mid-South got 1 inch of rain Wednesday. Still, that wasn’t enough to bring the level...
Kait 8
Study: Arkansas is the least politically engaged state
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – With Election Day approaching, many across the country are hoping to make their voices heard at the polls. However, one state isn’t willing to make the jump. A new study by WalletHub showed of the 50 states across the United States, Arkansas was...
Kait 8
Arkansas accelerates electric vehicle charging station program
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (TBP/KAIT) – The state of Arkansas is continuing to invest in electric vehicle charging stations. According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment announced on Thursday, Oct. 13, it will be accelerating the final disbursement of money for Level 2 charging stations.
Kait 8
Resources and fundraisers to fight one of life’s worst diseases
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fundraisers and support groups throughout Northeast Arkansas are working to find a cure and help to those struggling with one of life’s worst diseases. Alzheimer’s is a progressive disease that destroys memory and other important mental functions. It’s becoming a growing public health crisis in...
Kait 8
Arkansas PBS releases schedule for election candidate debates
CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT) – With elections only a few weeks away, Arkansas PBS has released its list of debates featuring some of the most anticipated races on the ballot. “Election 2022: Arkansas PBS Debates” will feature 24 candidates in nine races which will livestream on Arkansas PBS’ Youtube page and air live on Arkansas PBS beginning Monday, Oct. 17.
Kait 8
Law enforcement urging caution to drivers as cooler months approach
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s that time of the year, fall in Arkansas. Hunters will soon take to the woods to cross paths with trophy animals like deer. As the colder months approach, deer will move more and sometimes take to the roadway. “It’s going to progressively get...
Kait 8
Arkansas awarded $145K to combat gun violence
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – With crime rising in Arkansas, the Department of Justice is helping make sure the numbers go down. On Thursday, Oct. 13, U.S. Attorney Johnathan Ross announced the agency had awarded $145,767 to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods program in the Eastern District of Arkansas.
Kait 8
Two men killed in crash on county road near Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A collision on County Road 441 about a half a mile north of Highway PP resulted in the death of two drivers. A Ford Mustang driven by 26-year-old James Fuller crossed the center line and hit a Toyota Sienna driven by 67-year-old James Osborn head on.
Kait 8
Appeals court refuses to intervene in ‘Serial’ ruling
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland appeals court has refused to intervene in a lower court’s decision to free a man who served over 20 years in prison for a high school student’s killing. The decision came in a case chronicled by the groundbreaking “Serial” podcast.
