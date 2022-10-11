Read full article on original website
Panthers Fire Matt Rhule; Commanders' Ron Rivera Next?
The Washington Commanders head coach is 1-4 this season. If Ron Rivera doesn't turn it around, perhaps he may join Matt Rhule in the unemployment line.
Panthers move forward with new coach, QB and coordinator
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It was just another Manic Monday for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers (1-4) began preparations for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams with a new interim head coach, a new defensive coordinator and a new starting quarterback. The Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday after he went 11-27 in a little more than two seasons at the helm, losing 11 of his final 12 games. Defensive backs coach Steve Wilks, who previously served as a head coach with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, will be the interim head coach.
Can Steve Wilks turn the Carolina Panthers season around? | Locked On Panthers
Panthers interim head coach, Steve Wilks, addressed the media for the first time on Tuesday. He laid out a plan for how the Panthers can turn around their season.
Steve Wilks: Firing defensive coordinator was my decision, Al Holcomb will call plays now
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks acted quickly to fire two of Matt Rhule’s top lieutenants on Monday, and Wilks said today that he wanted to see the team go in a different direction. Wilks said he alone made the decision to fire defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant...
Carolina Panthers: 10 Coaching Candidates to Replace Matt Rhule
Here are 10 potential candidates that could be the Carolina Panthers' next head coach to replace Matt Rhule, who was fired after a 1-4 start to the 2022 season.
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he ran out of patience with Matt Rhule’s inability to get the franchise “over the hump.” Tepper fired his second coach in four years on Monday, dismissing Rhule five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million remaining on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020, when he made the jump from Baylor to the pros. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach.
Panthers ramp up intensity on first practice day with interim HC Steve Wilks
CHARLOTTE — A lot has happened in the last 48 hours for the Carolina Panthers, between the firing of Matt Rhule to Steve Wilks taking the reins as interim head coach, but Wednesday’s practice felt like a return to what matters: executing plays on the gridiron. Wilks told...
Panthers great Jonathan Stewart: Steve Wilks is capable of anything
Steve Wilks’ reputation precedes him as he enters his role as Carolina Panthers interim head coach. And that’s because his previous stint with the organization, a tenure seemingly lauded by everyone he crossed paths with, literally precedes this next great step of his career. One of those people...
Panthers QB Mayfield a no-show at practice once again
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Baker Mayfield was a no-show at the portion of practice open to reporters on Thursday, further increasing the likelihood that P.J. Walker will start for the Carolina Panthers against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday that he wasn’t ready to rule out Mayfield from playing despite a sprained left ankle, but emphasized he would have to see the 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick practice before considering that option. Wilks took over the Panthers (1-4) on Monday after Matt Rhule was fired. Mayfield has now missed two days of practice.
Former Cardinals Steve Wilks, Al Holcomb Take Over in Carolina
The Arizona Cardinals saw some familiar faces in the news on Monday. The Carolina Panthers kicked Matt Rhule and Phil Snow to the curb, opening up two interim openings on the other side of the country. As fate would have it, former Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks would be filling...
Panthers promote Al Holcomb to DC after firing Phil Snow
Things are moving and shaking within the Carolina Panthers organization today, aren’t they?. Following Monday morning’s firing of Matt Rhule, the team also decided to part ways with two of the former head coach’s longtime assistants—defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley. So now—with Rhule’s replacement now in, uh, place—he’s found a replacement for Snow’s place.
