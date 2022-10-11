Read full article on original website
Related
Oxford Leader
Having fun raising funds at Clear Lake
Nothing like not having to be in class and be able to get some fresh, crisp fall air. That’s what students at Clear Lake Elementary enjoyed on Sept. 30. The students annual “fundrun” helps the school raise fund for things like school equipment, classroom supplies, field trips, celebrations and assemblies. Each class is a team and they compete to raise the most funds. The schools goal this year was to raise $20,000. As of last Friday, students had raised over $24,200. Pictured here is kindergartener Jace Maskill crawling through bales of hay. More photos of the fun inside! Photo by Missy Zellen. We asked for photos and received more than we could publish. Below are more of your entries. Thank you! — Don Rush.
nypressnews.com
Chemistry explosion at Virginia high school; three students and teacher hospitalized
A chemistry demonstration at Dinwiddie High School in Virginia turned into an explosion, sending three students, as well as their teacher, to local hospitals, fire and EMS authorities said. The incident occurred in a second-period chemistry class Wednesday morning. The science teacher was attempting to make a water bottle fly...
Methacton School Community Mourns Loss of Beloved Teacher: His ‘Smile Was Contagious’
Franklin (Frank) Poehlmann.Image via R. L. Williams Funeral Home at Tribute Archive. The entire Methacton school community is mourning the loss of beloved teacher Franklin (Frank) Poehlmann, who died on September 2 at age 81. The Skippack resident succumbed to the cumulative effects of a years-long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, writes Jon Campisi for the Lower ProvidencePatch.
How one community bands together to support a local coach
By Megan Wehring Breast Cancer Awareness Month has a new meaning for one local family. After an unrelenting back injury that would not heal over a period of a couple of months, Terry Lawrence’s doctor ordered an MRI. It was assumed that the pain was being caused by a slipped disc, pinched nerve or a [...]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
Poliovirus found in Brooklyn and Queens sewage, New York health officials say
Polio virus particle, computer illustration. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has extended the state of emergency declared in response to the spread of poliovirus after sewage tested positive in Brooklyn and Queens. Hochul said the state disaster emergency will remain in place at least through Nov. 8 to support statewide...
nypressnews.com
RUSSELL T. GRIFFIN
Russell T. Griffin has been named chief diversity and inclusion officer at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla. Griffin holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communication/public relations from the University at Buffalo of the State University of New York System and a master’s in industrial and organizational psychology from Walden University.
Comments / 0