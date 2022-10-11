The name Benson is synonymous with success in the history of Indiana Athletics. Before Ashley Benson, there was her father, Kent. The 1973 Mr. Basketball out of New Castle High School, Kent went on to star for Bob Knight's teams in the 70's. He played a pivotal role in the undefeated 1976 National Championship team and became the top overall pick in the 1977 NBA Draft.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO