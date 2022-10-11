Read full article on original website
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Earns 800th Win, Powers Past Penn State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – No. 16-ranked Indiana men's soccer (6-2-4, 2-1-3 B1G) became the fastest program to reach 800 wins all-time on Friday (Oct. 14) with an emphatic 4-2 victory over No. 25 Penn State (5-4-3, 2-1-2 B1G) on Jerry Yeagley Field at Bill Armstrong Stadium. IU is the seventh...
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Fall 1-0 in East Lansing
EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Indiana women's soccer (2-6-6, 0-6-1) put two late equalizers on frame but could not find the back of the net in a 1-0 loss at No. 15 Michigan State (11-1-3, 6-0-1) on Thursday night at DeMartin Stadium. KEY MOMENTS. • Michigan State found the...
iuhoosiers.com
Hometown Hero: Ashley Benson
The name Benson is synonymous with success in the history of Indiana Athletics. Before Ashley Benson, there was her father, Kent. The 1973 Mr. Basketball out of New Castle High School, Kent went on to star for Bob Knight's teams in the 70's. He played a pivotal role in the undefeated 1976 National Championship team and became the top overall pick in the 1977 NBA Draft.
iuhoosiers.com
For Indiana, It’s Time to Get Tough
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Sometimes, it's just about toughness. Sometimes, when you're Indiana head coach Tom Allen and you push to snap a three-game losing streak and get the Hoosiers to play to their potential, it comes down to wanting it more, to fight until the other guy breaks. On Saturday...
iuhoosiers.com
No. 16 Indiana Welcomes No. 25 Penn State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No. 16-ranked Indiana men's soccer (5-2-4, 1-1-3 B1G) returns to Bill Armstrong Stadium on Friday (Oct. 14) when it hosts Penn State (5-3-3, 2-0-2 B1G) in Big Ten Conference play. The match will be televised on Big Ten Network with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET....
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Wrestling Adds C.J. Red as Volunteer Assistant Coach
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. –––– The Indiana Wrestling head coach Angel Escobedo has announced the addition of C.J. Red as the team's volunteer assistant coach. Red, an Indiana native, returns to his home state after completing his highly successful collegiate wrestling career at Nebraska this past spring. "I...
iuhoosiers.com
Thursday Takeaways: Maryland
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A second straight home game will bring Maryland to Memorial Stadium on Saturday (Oct. 15) and Indiana football head coach Tom Allen talked to the media one final time prior to the Hoosiers meeting with the Terrapins on ESPN2 at 3:30 p.m. Below is a partial...
