Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This is the Trade the New York Giants Should Consider Making
The New York Giants receivers group has gone from being a potential strength to a colossal mess thanks in part to injuries to Sterling Shepard (season-ending ACL), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), and Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), and to underperformances by guys like Kenny Golladay, who also is dealing with a knee issue.
New York Giants could get back one essential offensive piece in Week 6
The New York Giants continue to win football games despite adversity on both sides of the football. A myriad of injuries have held both the offense and defense back, but phenomenal coaching and execution have managed to keep Big Blue close in games, providing an opportunity to walk away with a win. The team currently sits 4–1 on the season, scoring 27 points against the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday.
Odell Beckham Jr. is ‘open’ to Giants reunion, NFL insider says
Odell Beckham Jr.’s landing spot has been one of the greatest mysteries of the past few weeks. Most recently, he’s been linked to a former team. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s what NFL insider Josina Anderson says on the matter:. “Do I believe...
Report: Giants P Jamie Gillan approved for U.S. return
New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan will be back in the United States on Wednesday after being stranded in London over a passport issue, NFL Network reported. The Giants faced the Green Bay Packers in London on Sunday, winning 27-22. And when they departed, they left without Gillan. A native of Scotland, the 25-year-old Gillan came to the United States with his father on a NATO visa, moving to Maryland in 2013 when his father was stationed there as a member of the Royal Air Force. His visa never was updated to a work visa, apparently. Gillan is in his first season with the Giants after three with the Cleveland Browns. On the season, he has punted 21 times for 1,070 yards -- an average of 51.0, good for fourth in the NFL. The Giants (4-1) host the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) on Sunday. --Field Level Media
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Saquon Barkley (shoulder) limited on Wednesday, Giants not concerned
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (shoulder) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 6's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Barkley injured his shoulder in Week 5's win over the Green Bay Packers but was able to return to the game and play an impactful role. The Giants are reportedly not concerned about the injury and Barkley is expected to be good to go for Week 6's clash with Baltimore.
A Single Decision Has Transformed the New York Giants From a Fluttering Franchise to a Potential Contender
The Brian Daboll hire is already paying off for the New York Giants. The post A Single Decision Has Transformed the New York Giants From a Fluttering Franchise to a Potential Contender appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
PODCAST: Should Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones be in Giants' long-term plans?
This week on the Giants Wire Podcast, we discuss the New York Giants’ incredible upset of the Green Bay Packers in London and the changing culture in East Rutherford. We also discuss the resurgence of both quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley. Is the duo tied together? Should they both be considered a part of the Giants’ long-term plans? And what sort of contract is Jones worthy of?
Look: Giants Player Still In London After "Passport Issues"
Some New York Giants players may have wished they could stay in London after upsetting the Green Bay Packers in Week 5. However, that's become a reality for punter Jamie Gillan. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Gillan remains in England due to "passport issues." While the Giants expect him...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Giants are for real, former All-Pro receiver says
The Giants are getting New York excited. Especially after this past weekend, which featured a 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But can they keep it up? Are the 4-1 Giants for real?. Former wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald believes...
Comments / 0