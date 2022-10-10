ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

What the Tennessee Players Are Saying About Alabama This Week

No. 6 Tennessee is gearing up to host No. 3 Alabama this weekend in Knoxville. In the week leading up to the game, some of Tennessee’s players have spoken about Alabama both as a whole and regarding individual players in press conferences. Tennessee-Alabama: McCollough’s Status Unresolved As Process Continues...
Urban Meyers Makes His Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama

The big game of the weekend is No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. in Knoxville. Kickoff is set for 2:30pm CT on CBS and the Crimson Tide and currently 7-point favorites. Fox Sports College Football analyst & former head coach Urban Meyer spoke with On3 this...
Georgia Tech reportedly targeting top Alabama administrator for athletics director position

Georgia Tech is a program looking for a new athletics director, and a report has emerged that the Yellow Jackets are targeting a top-level administrator in the SEC. Georgia Tech has targeted Alabama’s J Batt, the Crimson Tide’s executive deputy athletic director, to become Tech’s next athletic director, sources told ESPN. The search is expected to conclude soon after a few final steps, and the hire is expected to be formalized in the upcoming days, Pete Thamel reported. If Batt indeed gets the job, his first order of business will be to find a football coach to replace Geoff Collins, who was fired earlier this season. Batt would replace Todd Stansbury, who was fired amid an overhaul of Georgia Tech’s athletics department.
Just In: College GameDay Guest Picker Announced

ESPN's flagship college football show, College GameDay, is back in Knoxville for the second consecutive Tennessee home game.  Last time out, Knoxville native and WWE female wrestler Bianca Belair was the guest picker.  This time, legendary VFL, NFL Hall of Famer and two-time Super Bowl ...
Robert Griffin III Names His Heisman Trophy Frontrunner

ESPN college football analyst Robert Griffin III has named his frontrunner for this year's Heisman Trophy winner. The former Heisman quarterback has Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker as his No. 1 option to claim this year's award. In his sixth-year senior season, Hooker has come into his own as one of...
Look: Alabama Star Has Brutally Honest Response To Criticism

Even though Alabama has been one of the best teams in the country this season, it's definitely looked vulnerable at times. The Crimson Tide survived a scare against the Texas Longhorns about a month ago and then barely held on against the Texas A&M Aggies this past Saturday. The game went down to the final play and the Crimson Tide defense was able to get the stop.
Jaylen McCollough's practice status with Tennessee revealed after arrest, per report

Jaylen McCollough has been claiming his innocence following his arrest on a felony assault charge, with the Tennessee safety being accused of punching a man that entered his apartment. While Josh Heupel won’t discuss McCollough’s availability since the university, and Knoxville police, continue to investigate, it apparently hasn’t affected his...
Watch hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video

It is the “Third Saturday in October,” which means Alabama and Tennessee play Saturday. In honor of University of Alabama alum Irvin Carney, we have a hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video. Crimson Tide fans can get themselves ready for the matchup and have fun by...
