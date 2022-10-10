Georgia Tech is a program looking for a new athletics director, and a report has emerged that the Yellow Jackets are targeting a top-level administrator in the SEC. Georgia Tech has targeted Alabama’s J Batt, the Crimson Tide’s executive deputy athletic director, to become Tech’s next athletic director, sources told ESPN. The search is expected to conclude soon after a few final steps, and the hire is expected to be formalized in the upcoming days, Pete Thamel reported. If Batt indeed gets the job, his first order of business will be to find a football coach to replace Geoff Collins, who was fired earlier this season. Batt would replace Todd Stansbury, who was fired amid an overhaul of Georgia Tech’s athletics department.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO