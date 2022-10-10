Read full article on original website
Related
Ahead Of The Big Game, Tennessee Fans Are Reminding Alabama Fans That “Dixieland Delight” Is About Tennessee
If you’re a college football fan, then you know the college football world will have their eyes on the Alabama vs. Tennessee game tomorrow at 3:30 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Alabama goes to Rocky Top tomorrow ranked number three in the nation, and are a seven point favorite over the sixth ranked Volunteers.
The Stat Nick Saban is 'Emphasizing like Crazy' during Tennessee Week
Alabama ranks near the bottom in the country in an area Saban calls, "one of the most compelling stats relative to winning and losing."
rockytopinsider.com
What the Tennessee Players Are Saying About Alabama This Week
No. 6 Tennessee is gearing up to host No. 3 Alabama this weekend in Knoxville. In the week leading up to the game, some of Tennessee’s players have spoken about Alabama both as a whole and regarding individual players in press conferences. Tennessee-Alabama: McCollough’s Status Unresolved As Process Continues...
Kevin Scarbinsky: Saban broke Tennessee once. He could do it again on Saturday.
Football time in Tennessee. Third Saturday in October. Leaves changing. The colors red and orange blending and clashing. It’s coming fast, and it can’t get here soon enough. For the first time in ages, Alabama and Tennessee are going to play a game of American football that will not arrive at the opening kickoff as a foregone conclusion.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
atozsports.com
Former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt gives thoughts on Tennessee’s matchup with Alabama
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt weighed in on UT’s upcoming matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide this week during an interview with Dawg Nation’s Mike Griffith. Pruitt, who played and coached at Alabama and coached at Tennessee, has a unique viewpoint of this rivalry. He’s one...
tigerdroppings.com
Urban Meyers Makes His Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama
The big game of the weekend is No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. in Knoxville. Kickoff is set for 2:30pm CT on CBS and the Crimson Tide and currently 7-point favorites. Fox Sports College Football analyst & former head coach Urban Meyer spoke with On3 this...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia Tech reportedly targeting top Alabama administrator for athletics director position
Georgia Tech is a program looking for a new athletics director, and a report has emerged that the Yellow Jackets are targeting a top-level administrator in the SEC. Georgia Tech has targeted Alabama’s J Batt, the Crimson Tide’s executive deputy athletic director, to become Tech’s next athletic director, sources told ESPN. The search is expected to conclude soon after a few final steps, and the hire is expected to be formalized in the upcoming days, Pete Thamel reported. If Batt indeed gets the job, his first order of business will be to find a football coach to replace Geoff Collins, who was fired earlier this season. Batt would replace Todd Stansbury, who was fired amid an overhaul of Georgia Tech’s athletics department.
Alabama Football: Tide and Vols numbers don’t lie or do they?
Looking at statistical numbers for Alabama Football and the Tennessee Vols suggests a close game. As in close enough a fever-pitched Neyland Stadium crowd’s impact of probably three points could turn the outcome into a smaller margin than a touchdown. The biggest wild card is Bryce Young. It appears...
RELATED PEOPLE
Just In: College GameDay Guest Picker Announced
ESPN's flagship college football show, College GameDay, is back in Knoxville for the second consecutive Tennessee home game. Last time out, Knoxville native and WWE female wrestler Bianca Belair was the guest picker. This time, legendary VFL, NFL Hall of Famer and two-time Super Bowl ...
atozsports.com
One thing Tennessee can do during game on Saturday that would infuriate Alabama fans
There’s an injustice that has gone on for long enough that the Tennessee Vols can put an end to this weekend. And no, I’m not talking about the 15-game losing streak to Alabama (though they can end that, too). I’m talking about the theft of the song “Dixieland...
Aggies' Jimbo Fisher Comments on No-Call Penalty vs. Alabama: 'That's Their Opinion'
The Texas A&M Aggies were one goal-line touchdown away from beating the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. The play confused many - including A&M coach Jimbo Fisher - for different reasons.
Robert Griffin III Names His Heisman Trophy Frontrunner
ESPN college football analyst Robert Griffin III has named his frontrunner for this year's Heisman Trophy winner. The former Heisman quarterback has Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker as his No. 1 option to claim this year's award. In his sixth-year senior season, Hooker has come into his own as one of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
College GameDay Announces Official Celebrity Guest Picker For Knoxville Show
ESPN's College GameDay has officially announced who this week's guest picker will be, and it's a good one. Tennessee legend Peyton Manning will join Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and the rest of the College GameDay crew for the show in Knoxville this Saturday. Manning will no doubt be ...
Alabama Softball Opens Fall Schedule, Plays to Tie in Sand Mountain Showdown
The Crimson Tide will host Georgia Tech in a doubleheader Saturday at Rhoads Stadium.
Look: Alabama Star Has Brutally Honest Response To Criticism
Even though Alabama has been one of the best teams in the country this season, it's definitely looked vulnerable at times. The Crimson Tide survived a scare against the Texas Longhorns about a month ago and then barely held on against the Texas A&M Aggies this past Saturday. The game went down to the final play and the Crimson Tide defense was able to get the stop.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jaylen McCollough's practice status with Tennessee revealed after arrest, per report
Jaylen McCollough has been claiming his innocence following his arrest on a felony assault charge, with the Tennessee safety being accused of punching a man that entered his apartment. While Josh Heupel won’t discuss McCollough’s availability since the university, and Knoxville police, continue to investigate, it apparently hasn’t affected his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tdalabamamag.com
Watch hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video
It is the “Third Saturday in October,” which means Alabama and Tennessee play Saturday. In honor of University of Alabama alum Irvin Carney, we have a hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video. Crimson Tide fans can get themselves ready for the matchup and have fun by...
Texas A&M Offers New Explanation On Kyle Field Bomb Threat
Kyle Field, home of the Texas A&M football field, was evacuated this Thursday after a bomb threat was received. Fortunately, everyone is safe. Evacuations were made quickly and authorities were at the scene to investigate the threat. Texas A&M has offered an explanation of what ...
UA Chancellor Dispels Rumors About Taking Over Tuscaloosa’s DCH System
There are no current plans for the University of Alabama System to purchase or take over Tuscaloosa's DCH Health System, Chancellor Finis St. John said during a Wednesday afternoon meeting. The chancellor's comments came during a meeting of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama's Public Affairs Council led by...
Famous Burger Joint Coming to Downtown Tuscaloosa in Early 2023
One of the state's most beloved burger restaurants is coming to downtown Tuscaloosa early next year, a manager confirmed to the Thread Monday afternoon. Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint is already a local favorite in Birmingham, Huntsville and a dozen other cities in Virginia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Ohio.
Comments / 2