Cisco, TX

koxe.com

Johnny Lynn Jackson, 61, of Brownwood

Johnny Lynn Jackson, of Brownwood, passed away October 9, 2022 at the age of 61. A graveside memorial will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 2:00 pm, at the May Cemetery, with interment to follow. Johnny was born October 16, 1960 in Brownwood, TX, to Charlie Dale and...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Suzanne Rae Reyes

Age 68, of Brownwood went to her Heavenly home Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Harris Methodist Hospital, Ft. Worth surrounded in love by her family. A Celebration of Life for Suzanne will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Norman Tinkler, 69, of Brownwood

Clinton Norman Tinkler, 69, passed on to his heavenly life on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at his home, while surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 15th at the First Christian Church with Richard Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park.
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene drive-in theatre closed after weekend vandalism

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s only drive-in movie theatre is closed until further notice after a weekend vandalism. A social media post from Town and Country Drive in on the 2900 block of Vogel Street reveals vandals broke onto the property and damaged projectors as well as other equipment. The theatre currently is trying to […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
SAN ANGELO, TX
koxe.com

Mozelle “Mo” Bennie, 91

Mozelle “Mo” Bennie, age 91, passed away on Sunday October 9th at her home in Abilene, Texas. Mozelle was born on November 21, 1930 in Waco, Texas to Warren and Emma Davidson Jowers. Mozelle’s mother Emma passed away when she was 5 years old and being during the times of the great depression her and her younger sister were sent to an orphanage in Austin Texas until her father Warren married her stepmother Gladys Bailey Rhodes in 1939. She was one of 13 children. Warren had five children with Emma, Gladys had four children and then they had four more together. Her parents often said ” Yours, mine and ours.” when referring to them as children.
ABILENE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas to Open First State Park in 25 Years

The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023, just in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial, the department announced Tuesday. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, 75 miles west of Fort Worth and 75 miles east of Abilene,...
STRAWN, TX
koxe.com

Jeff Reed, 49, of Brownwood

Funeral services for Jeff Reed, age 49, of Brownwood, will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Austin Avenue Church of Christ. Burial will follow in the Jordan Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Heartland Funeral Home on Sunday afternoon from 4:00 until 6:00.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Danny Wayne Crowder, 60, of Coleman

Danny Wayne Crowder, age 60 of Coleman, Texas passed from this life to the arms of Jesus on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 1:54 pm at his home. Services will be Saturday at 11:00 am at the Emmanuel Baptist Church with Pastor Dick Schultz officiating. Interment will be at the Coleman City Cemetery. Services under the direction and care of Henderson Funeral Home Staff.
COLEMAN, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Wylie ISD becomes first in Texas to test new alert surveillance system for rest of state

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wylie ISD in Abilene is piloting a new surveillance security system for the State of Texas, potentially revolutionizing school security. Five months after the tragic Uvalde school shooting, school security is still at the forefront of most parents’ and school districts’ minds. Security measures like new fencing, magnetic entrances and single-entry […]
WYLIE, TX
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
koxe.com

Ryan Mark Rudloff, 51

Ryan Mark Rudloff, 51, passed away on October 10, 2022. A Memorial Service will be 2pm on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the 4th & Stewart Church of Christ in Brownwood, under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Ryan was born at Brownwood Community Hospital on August 20, 1971 in...
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

New management shift at Abilene Animal Shelter, ALL KIND Animal Initiative set to take over in January 2023

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene City Council voted on October 13 to move forward with the partnership with ALL KIND Animal Initiative and the Abilene Animal Shelter. Starting January 1, 2023, ALL KIND Animal Initiative will take over the management of the Abilene Animal Shelter according to a Facebook post. Previously, the city was in […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene police look into possible threat against Cooper High School, increase security

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) looked into a possible threat made against Cooper High School (CHS) on its homecoming Friday. Police said no credible threats were made, but they and school administrators worked together to identify every possibility of a threat. In response to the possible threat, increased security presence will […]
ABILENE, TX

