Read full article on original website
Related
'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23
Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
Blake Shelton Gets Earful From ‘The Voice’ Fans Over ‘Disrespectful’ Comment
Blake Shelton is getting quite an earful from The Voice fans over a “disrespectful” comment he made at fellow coach Camila Cabello. According to The Sun, Blake Shelton ruffled a few feathers when he called out Cabello for stepping “all over” his joke. However, Cabello slammed the country music superstar for still not pronouncing her name correctly. She stated that it’s “Cah-milla” not “Cah-meela,” which he says instead.
Tenn-ex-see! Miranda Lambert Takes Nashville By Storm Weeks After Ex Blake Shelton's Steamy Performance
Shortly after Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani made headlines for their steamy performance at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry earlier this month, it seems the country crooner’s ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, is taking the southern city by storm. On Thursday, September 29, Lambert revealed that she had added yet another...
Trace Adkins Thinks Blake Shelton Should Be Cast as His ‘Stupid Younger Brother’ on ‘Monarch’
New Fox series Monarch -- which stars Trace Adkins opposite Susan Sarandon -- already features a number of high profile country cameos, with the likes of Shania Twain, Little Big Town, Tanya Tucker and Martina McBride all making appearances in the first season. Plus, the show's theme song, "The Card You Gamble," was recorded by country-leaning singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith.
RELATED PEOPLE
Meet the Two New Coaches on 'The Voice' Joining Blake and Kelly in Season 23
It’s not surprising at all that The Voice has become one of NBC's longest-running singing competition shows of all time. It’s recently been renewed for Season 23, which means a new batch of hopeful singers will be able to show off their talent in front of millions of viewers.
Watch 'The Voice' Four-Chair Turn That Blake Shelton Was Desperate To Get on His Team
Blake Shelton was the first one to swivel his chair for 29-year-old Bodie from Ladera Ranch, Calif., and even though that’s just a hop, skip, and a jump from Anaheim, where Gwen Stefani was raised, Blake held out hope that Bodie would join his team, despite the fact that Bodie ended up being a four-chair turn for his performance of “You Found Me” by The Fray.
What Happened to Blake Shelton’s 8 Winners From ‘The Voice’?
Blake Shelton will leave The Voice as the show's winningest coach, but what has become of each of the eight winners he guided through auditions, battle rounds, knockout rounds and finals?. A few of the Team Blake winners you may have forgotten about from The Voice have continued to crank...
Blake Shelton announces exit from 'The Voice' as new coaches join
The singing competition show will say goodbye to one ot its longest-tenured coaches in Season 23 and welcome Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan as first-time coaches.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gwen Stefani 'So Proud' Of Blake Shelton As He Announces Shock Departure From 'The Voice'
The end of an era: Blake Shelton will be stepping away from The Voice after twelve years! The country crooner made the announcement in a Tuesday, October 11, Instagram post where he revealed he'll be leaving his red chair after season 23 of the hit NBC series concludes next year.“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton penned in the heartfelt note. LUCKY IN LOVE! GWEN STEFANI CAN'T KEEP HER EYES OFF BLAKE SHELTON DURING COUPLE'S PERFORMANCE“This show has changed my life...
Fans React After Blake Shelton Playfully Snubs Wife Gwen Stefani On 'The Voice'
Just a little healthy competition! Blake Shelton surprised and amused The Voice viewers when he used the "block" button against his wife, Gwen Stefani, on the Tuesday, October 4, episode of the hit talent competition. Less than a minute into contestant Ansley Burns' stellar performance, Shelton pushed the button to...
Blake Shelton announces he will be departing The Voice after next season as Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper named newest coaches to join the show
After 11 years serving as a coach, Blake Shelton has announced he will be departing The Voice after next season. The country singer, 46, revealed his departure in a lengthy statement posted to his Instagram account on Tuesday, where he also gave a shout-out to fellow coach and wife Gwen Stefani.
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s Sweetest Moments: See Their Relationship Timeline
Us Weekly shares Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's sweetest relationship moments since their romance began in 2015 — check it out here
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘The Voice': Blake Shelton Blocks Gwen Stefani Over 15-Year-Old Singer [Watch]
Blake Shelton insisted he was not going to turn around for another artist during Monday night's (Oct. 3) edition of Season 22’s The Voice. But he did just that. The country star couldn't help but hit his red button for 15-year-old Ansley Burns of South Carolina. Burns, who stands...
West Chester Resident Wows Country Star Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’
West Chester resident Hillary Torchiana wowed Blake Shelton on this season's auditions for The Voice.Image via NBC. Wester Chester resident Hillary Torchiana wowed country singer Blake Shelton after belting Adele’s “Easy on Me” during a blind audition of NBC’s The Voice. Shelton handpicked Torchiana to be on his team for the 22nd season, writes Geoff Rushton for StateCollege.com.
Albany Herald
‘Perfect Harmony’: James Denton on Singing & Working With His Son in Hallmark Movie
It’s another onscreen reunion for James Denton (who starred with his Desperate Housewives costar Teri Hatcher in 2021’s A Kiss Before Christmas) in a Hallmark movie in the October 16 Perfect Harmony: with his son, Sheppard Denton! The two previously starred in 2016’s For Love & Honor together.
Albany Herald
'The Joy Luck Club' may be getting a sequel
Almost 30 years after the groundbreaking Asian American film "The Joy Luck Club" released, plans are being made for a new movie that will catch up with the characters from the original. According to Deadline, a sequel is in development with Oscar-winning screenwriter Ron Bass and author Amy Tan that...
Hulu Original 'Rosaline' introduces Romeo's ex-girlfriend
The film stars Kaitlyn Dever in the title role of Rosaline, Juliet's cousin.
Albany Herald
Cornered: ‘Ghosts’ Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Reveals His Love of Comic Books (VIDEO)
Utkarsh Ambudkar may be best known for making fans laugh each week when they tune in to CBS‘s hit comedy Ghosts, but the actor is just as much a fan of things himself. In the latest edition of TV Insider’s video series Cornered, Ambudkar, who plays living Woodstone resident Jay, opens up about what job he’d be doing if he wasn’t acting, his favorite activities, and much more. Sitting down for this chat during San Diego Comic-Con, Ambudkar is in full fandom mode as he shares his answers.
Comments / 0