ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23

Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Gets Earful From ‘The Voice’ Fans Over ‘Disrespectful’ Comment

Blake Shelton is getting quite an earful from The Voice fans over a “disrespectful” comment he made at fellow coach Camila Cabello. According to The Sun, Blake Shelton ruffled a few feathers when he called out Cabello for stepping “all over” his joke. However, Cabello slammed the country music superstar for still not pronouncing her name correctly. She stated that it’s “Cah-milla” not “Cah-meela,” which he says instead.
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

Trace Adkins Thinks Blake Shelton Should Be Cast as His ‘Stupid Younger Brother’ on ‘Monarch’

New Fox series Monarch -- which stars Trace Adkins opposite Susan Sarandon -- already features a number of high profile country cameos, with the likes of Shania Twain, Little Big Town, Tanya Tucker and Martina McBride all making appearances in the first season. Plus, the show's theme song, "The Card You Gamble," was recorded by country-leaning singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Shelton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Country Artist#Coaching#Nbc
OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani 'So Proud' Of Blake Shelton As He Announces Shock Departure From 'The Voice'

The end of an era: Blake Shelton will be stepping away from The Voice after twelve years! The country crooner made the announcement in a Tuesday, October 11, Instagram post where he revealed he'll be leaving his red chair after season 23 of the hit NBC series concludes next year.“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton penned in the heartfelt note. LUCKY IN LOVE! GWEN STEFANI CAN'T KEEP HER EYES OFF BLAKE SHELTON DURING COUPLE'S PERFORMANCE“This show has changed my life...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
VISTA.Today

West Chester Resident Wows Country Star Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’

West Chester resident Hillary Torchiana wowed Blake Shelton on this season's auditions for The Voice.Image via NBC. Wester Chester resident Hillary Torchiana wowed country singer Blake Shelton after belting Adele’s “Easy on Me” during a blind audition of NBC’s The Voice. Shelton handpicked Torchiana to be on his team for the 22nd season, writes Geoff Rushton for StateCollege.com.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Albany Herald

'The Joy Luck Club' may be getting a sequel

Almost 30 years after the groundbreaking Asian American film "The Joy Luck Club" released, plans are being made for a new movie that will catch up with the characters from the original. According to Deadline, a sequel is in development with Oscar-winning screenwriter Ron Bass and author Amy Tan that...
MOVIES
Albany Herald

Cornered: ‘Ghosts’ Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Reveals His Love of Comic Books (VIDEO)

Utkarsh Ambudkar may be best known for making fans laugh each week when they tune in to CBS‘s hit comedy Ghosts, but the actor is just as much a fan of things himself. In the latest edition of TV Insider’s video series Cornered, Ambudkar, who plays living Woodstone resident Jay, opens up about what job he’d be doing if he wasn’t acting, his favorite activities, and much more. Sitting down for this chat during San Diego Comic-Con, Ambudkar is in full fandom mode as he shares his answers.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy