Soccer

The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Ronaldo set to feature again in Europa League

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Cristiano Ronaldo will look to push Manchester United closer to the knockout stage by helping the English team beat Omonia Nicosia for the second time in a week. With Anthony Martial injured once again, Ronaldo should start for United at Old Trafford and is pressing a case to get more minutes in the Premier League after scoring the winner against Everton on Sunday for his first open-play goal of the season. The Portugal forward has been marginalized since the hiring of manager Erik ten Hag, who looks to want more mobility and pressing from his strikers, meaning Ronaldo has mostly been used in Europe so far this season. United had to come from behind to beat Omonia 2-1 last week to move to six points, three behind Real Sociedad. Socieded, which hosts Sheriff Tiraspol, is one of four teams to have opened with three straight wins while Arsenal has won two from two, with its other match having been postponed. Of those with 100% records, Real Betis hosts Roma, German team Freiburg visits Nantes and Belgian club Union St. Gilloise hosts Braga. Arsenal, the Premier League leader, visits Bodø/Glimt in Norway.
UEFA
ESPN

Juventus' Champions League last-16 hopes in peril after loss to Maccabi Haifa

Juventus slumped to a 2-0 defeat against a Maccabi Haifa side who won their first Champions League game for 20 years as Omer Atzili's double helped the Israelis to a famous victory at a rocking Sammy Ofer Stadium on Tuesday. The result leaves third-placed Juve's chances of qualifying for the...
UEFA
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League bold predictions: Liverpool unconvincing in win, Club Brugge come crashing down to earth

The second half of the Champions League group stages is already upon us (catch all the action on Paramount+). For the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge (yes, really) the chance to secure swift qualification looms large. For others the fight to extend their involvement in Europe beyond Christmas is firmly on. Here is what we're keeping an eye out for:
UEFA
Jude Bellingham
Alphonso Davies
SB Nation

AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea, Champions League: Post-match reaction, ratings

After an even start to the match, the balance of power was shifted strongly in Chelsea’s favor barely past the quarter hour mark, when the referee deemed Fikayo Tomori’s pullback (twice) on Mason Mount to be worthy of a foul — which it probably was. And because it was in the penalty area, and because Tomori was the last man, and because he made no attempt to actually play the ball, the referee had no choice but to give a straight red as well as award a penalty. Them’s the rules! (Ironically, if Mount doesn’t stay up and play through the pullbacks, there’s probably far less “controversy” about all this, but that’s perhaps a discussion for another day.)
KTVZ

Alonso’s Leverkusen loses 3-0 to Porto in Champions League

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Two goals for Mehdi Taremi from the penalty spot and superb goalkeeping from Diogo Costa lifted Porto to a 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen. That strengthened the Portuguese team’s bid to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage and left Leverkusen last in Group B. It was Xabi Alonso’s first game as a coach in the Champions League after he was hired by Leverkusen last week. Galeno scored the opening goal for Porto and won both of the penalties converted by Iran forward Taremi.
UEFA
KTVZ

Barcelona, Atlético on brink of early Champions League exits

GENEVA (AP) — Barcelona was saved from Champions League elimination by Robert Lewandowski’s late goals. It was an instant classic at Camp Nou as Barcelona drew 3-3 with Inter Milan which is still favored to advance to the round of 16. Atlético Madrid is also on the brink of going out after drawing 0-0 with Club Brugge. Bayern Munich, Napoli and Brugge all advanced with two games to spare. Bayern won 4-2 at Viktoria Plzen and Napoli won by the same score against Ajax. Mo Salah scored the fastest-ever Champions League hat trick in Liverpool’s 7-1 win at Rangers.
UEFA
ESPN

Liverpool ratings: Perfect 10/10 Salah leads Reds' comeback vs. Rangers in Champions League

An emphatic second-half performance saw Liverpool come from behind to win 7-1 on Wednesday against Rangers in the Champions League at Ibrox Stadium. Jurgen Klopp found his side 1-0 down early on when Scott Arfield guided a ball past Alisson from outside of the box, but Roberto Firmino led a quick response from Liverpool to equalise with an accurate header from a corner.
ESPN

Iwobi shines despite Ronaldo landmark, Moffi matches Mbappe

Cristiano Ronaldo's landmark 700th goal, as Manchester United defeated Everton on Sunday, couldn't entirely take the focus away from another superb Alex Iwobi display for the Toffees. He wasn't the only Nigerian star to excel this weekend, with the likes of Cyriel Dessers, Calvin Bassey, Ademola Lookman, and Terem Moffi...
CBS Sports

Barcelona vs. Inter Milan: Champions League live stream, prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, news,

Barcelona's UEFA Champions League lives are on the line on Wednesday when they host Inter Milan on Matchday 4. After losing in Italy last week at the San Siro, Xavi's team need a victory to keep their chances of advancing to the knockout stage alive. Just a draw would see them trail Inter by three points with two games to go, having lost the head-to-head tiebreaker.
BBC

Champions League reaction

No Cypriot side have ever won away to an English side in Europe (D2 L6). Omonia have lost at Arsenal (1994-95) and Manchester City (2008-09). Omonia have won just two of their 36 away games in Europe - beating Rabat Ajax in 1985 and Shamrock Rovers in 1987. Cristiano Ronaldo...
Yardbarker

AC Milan vs Chelsea: Confirmed Line-ups in The UEFA Champions League

Chelsea get back on the road to face AC Milan on matchday four of the UEFA Champions League group stages, with hopes of replicating the comfortable 3-0 victory they dished out against the Italians last week. Graham Potter made some big changes from the team that disposed of Milan to...
Yardbarker

Napoli vs. Ajax preview and predicted lineups

Eight days since its 6-1 thrashing in Amsterdam, Ajax will look to bounce back against Napoli in Group A to keep its UEFA Champions League hopes alive. Luciano Spalletti's side dominated Ajax the last time out, with the Dutch club suffering one of its worst losses. A victory on Wednesday in Italy for Napoli will seal its spot in the knockout rounds of the competition. Ajax must win to keep up with Liverpool in the fight for second place in the group.
Yardbarker

Video – Michallik argues that keeping Allegri is more costly for Juventus

Following Juve’s latest woeful defeat wcourtesy of Maccabi Haifa, Max Allegri’s future has been at the very centre of the discussion, with fans and observers alike baffled by the club’s decision to repeatedly back the manager. For his part, former USMNT star Janusz Michallik understands the club’s...
