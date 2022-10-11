Read full article on original website
Chicago Med: Brian Tee to Exit NBC Drama After Eight Seasons
Someone page the staffing department at Chicago Med, because yet another doctor is leaving the hospital: Brian Tee, who plays Dr. Ethan Choi, will exit the NBC drama later this year after eight seasons, our sister site Deadline reports. Tee’s last appearance will be in Episode 9, titled “Could Be the Start of Something New,” airing Dec. 7. (He will return to make his directorial debut with Episode 16.) Tee has starred on the series since its debut in 2015, but was temporarily absent during a big chunk of Season 7 while he was filming the upcoming Prime Video series Expats opposite...
EW.com
'Revenge' grows, beats 'CSI' in early ratings
UPDATE: Great news for Revenge fans: The ABC freshman drama reversed its post-premiere ratings decline and grew for the first time. But the reason why the show improved is a mystery worthy of a TV crime drama. Here's the deal: Revenge (7.9 million viewers, 2.7 adults 18-49) beat CSI (12.7...
Key characters exit NBC’s ‘Chicago’ dramas
(NBC) — If you are not caught up or have not yet watched last week’s “Chicago” dramas on NBC — fair warning, some spoilers are ahead. A couple of characters bid farewell to the “One Chicago” universe last Wednesday. Firehouse 51 got a stark reminder of the dangers of the job. The victim was Paramedic […]
TV Fanatic
TV Ratings: All American Returns Down; The Good Doctor Slides to Lows
The broadcast networks cannot seem to catch a break in the 2022-23 season. The CW's Monday schedule got underway last night, and the numbers are not anything to write home about. All American Season 5 Episode 1 managed 434,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating. The series was down from last...
Ratings: Winchesters Scares Up Strong Debut, New Amsterdam Goes Low
In the latest TV show ratings, The Winchesters debuted on Tuesday night to 781,000 total viewers (per Nielsen finals), making it The CW’s most watched season premiere this fall (besting Walker) and not a far cry from time slot predecessor Superman & Lois‘ Season 2 average (820K). In the demo, it scored a 0.1 rating. TVLine readers gave the Supernatural prequel spinoff an average grade of “B+,” with 90% planning to stay tuned. Leading out of The Winchesters, the acquired Tom Welling/Brendan Fraser series Professionals made its Stateside debut to 344K and a 0.1. Elsewhere…. CBS | FBI (7.4 mil/0.6), International (6.2 mil/0.4) and...
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness’ Matt Dillon Was Killed off in a Script to Make Him Lower His Salary Expectations
CBS killed off James Arness' Matt Dillon in a 'Gunsmoke' script when he tried to negotiate for a huge raise in his salary.
‘Chicago Med’: Two Major Stars Exit in Season Premiere, While Another Returns
Chicago Med had viewers so emotional during its Wednesday season eight premiere. Two characters left.… The post ‘Chicago Med’: Two Major Stars Exit in Season Premiere, While Another Returns appeared first on Outsider.
Is Mark Harmon Still on ‘NCIS’?
Chances are when fans think of NCIS, Mark Harmon is one of the first people to come to mind. He’s essentially the face of the franchise. He originated the character of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 2003 in a backdoor pilot for CBS’s military drama JAG. Harmon...
‘NCIS’ Will Likely Bring Back Mark Harmon — But Not in Season 20
'NCIS' Season 20 removed Mark Harmon from the opening credits. Does this mean fans will never see him again? Here's what we suspect.
ComicBook
NCIS Finally Makes Major Change to Opening Credits After Mark Harmon's Exit
Almost a year after his departure as a series regular, longtime NCIS star Mark Harmon's name has been removed from the opening credits, marking the end of an era for the long-running CBS procedural. Sean Murray, who plays McGee, is now the first cast member featured in the opening montage, supplanting Harmon. For almost 20 years, Mark Harmon was the face of NCIS until last year. In a move that stunned many members of the audience, Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs decided it was time to bid a fond farewell to his friends and coworkers, and decided it was time for a change of scenery, informing the team that he would be staying behind in Alaska indefinitely.
How NCIS' Latest Premiere Quietly Destroyed Fans' Hopes Of Mark Harmon's Return As Gibbs
NCIS kicked off Season 20 with a crossover event, while also quietly deflating fans' hopes for Mark Harmon to return as Gibbs.
Natalie Morales Joins CBS News
Long-time followers of Natalie Morale no doubt remember her stints on NBC News’ “Today” and “Dateline.” Going forward, they will have to look for her instead on CBS News’ “CBS Mornings” and “48 Hours.” Morales will take up new duties as a correspondent for CBS News, all the while keeping her role as the moderator of CBS’ daytime roundtable, “The Talk.” She joined CBS in 2021 after a 22-year stint at NBC News. “Natalie is one of the best in the business and a welcome addition to CBS News,” said Neeraj Khemlani, co-president of CBS’ news and stations unit, in a...
TV Fanatic
TV Ratings: East New York Rises, NCIS: LA Returns Down
CBS revamped its Sunday line-up this season, and the numbers have so far been encouraging. The Equalizer drew 6.7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating last night, while freshman East New York (5.5 million/0.4 rating) picked up some steam in viewers. However, the demo was down a bit. NCIS: Los...
‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13 Premiere Ratings Revealed
Thanks to a red-hot season opener from Blue Bloods, CBS just dominated the primetime ratings race on Friday night. Season 13 kicked off with “Keeping the Faith” as we saw Jamie Reagan, played by Will Estes, take a bullet during a confrontation. The show managed to get a total of 6.1 million viewers according to Variety. It also popped a great number for linear viewers with a 5.5 million average.
EW.com
What to watch this week: Halloween Ends for Jamie Lee Curtis & Co., Rings of Power season finale
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar.
murphysmultiverse.com
NBC Orders Additional Episodes of ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot
Quantum Leap is coming back for more. The Hollywood Reporter announced today that the NBC series has been given an order for six more episodes. The series, which is a reboot of the classic series of the same name, launched in September to 3.35 million viewers. After three episodes, the series looks to be averaging just under 3 million total same-day viewers. It is also ranked as the number one new show in the all-too-important 18-49 demographic.
spoilertv.com
TV Ratings for Wednesday 12th October 2022 - Network Prelims, Finals and Cable Numbers Posted
Below is a quick summary of the Final Adjusted Ratings for the shows that we cover here at SpoilerTV. Cable numbers will be posted around 9pm-10pm GMT. Each day (except Sunday) during the main TV Season we post the TV Ratings for the previous nights primetime shows for the major broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, CW, FOX, NBC). Cable Network ratings will be added to the Ratings Database.
"A Nation Divided?": A special edition of "CBS Sunday Morning" October 16
"CBS Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel anchors a special edition of the program, "A Nation Divided?," which looks at the dynamics that keep us apart and those that bring us together, to be broadcast Sunday, October 16 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.The 90-minute special edition comes at a time when research indicates Americans may be more divided than ever. To find out why, a team of CBS News journalists across the country explores the boundaries between us, as well as possible solutions some have found to break down those walls."This is not our customary wheelhouse," said Rand Morrison, executive...
'NCIS Hawai’i' Cast Members Go Live During Latest Episode, Accidentally Spoil A Major Plot Line
It's not every day that a celebrity accidentally issues a spoiler alert a little too late, but that's precisely what happened on Instagram earlier this week. NCIS: Hawai'i stars Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, and Mark Gessner joined fans tuning into the show's most recent episode for some lighthearted fun in an unofficial streaming party. But in the process, the three unknowingly tipped fans off to what's to come in future episodes.
KTVZ
Martindale was ready to move after 2021 season with Ravens
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Wink Martindale had few regrets after being fired by longtime friend John Harbaugh after a decade with the Ravens in Baltimore, the last four as their defensive coordinator. There was no doubt Martindale said he would miss the area, the people he lived near and those he worked with, especially the players he coached. There was a bond. It’s the same one he has started to form as the New York Giants defensive coordinator over the past nine months. However, Martindale said of his firing it was time to leave. The Giants will play the Ravens on Sunday.
