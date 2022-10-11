Each Spartan Makes Leap Up Leaderboard as Preaw Nontarux Collects Sixth-Straight Top-25 Finish at the Edisto Island Invitational for Women's Golf

Read full article on original website
upstatespartans.com
Zander Briggs Leads Men's Golf as the Program Hosts the Most-Successful Carolina Cup to Date
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – For the second straight season, USC Upstate men's golf—along with Wofford and this year South Carolina Charities, Inc.—continued to grow its collegiate golf tournament as play concluded Tuesday at The Carolina Cup supported by Proud Partners Taco Bell and the BMW Performance Driving School.
upstatespartans.com
Spartans Lead Twice, Tie Twice, but Never Trail in Men's Soccer Win vs Presbyterian
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Presbyterian College will have to wait until 2024 to try to get their first win in Spartanburg since 2008 as the USC Upstate Spartans send the Blue Hose back home with a 5-3 loss. The Spartan offense, led by a heroic 2 goal effort from Andrin...
upstatespartans.com
Spartans Secure Fourth Straight Big South Conference Win After Downing the Dogs 2-1
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – USC Upstate retains its seat at the top of the Big South conference after advancing its overall record to 7-3-3 and Big South record to 5-1-0 with a 2-1 win over UNC Asheville at County University Soccer Stadium. Upstate women's soccer is the first soccer team in the Big South Conference (men or women) to reach five wins. The win over UNC Asheville is the fourth win in a row for Upstate which hasn't been achieved since 2003.
upstatespartans.com
A Big Homestand Awaits Volleyball as the Spartans Look to Make Gains in the League Standings
USC Upstate (6-13; 3-3 Big South) vs. Campbell (10-8; 6-0 Big South) G.B. Hodge Center | Spartanburg, S.C. October 15, 2022 | 2:00 p.m. USC Upstate (6-13; 3-3 Big South) vs. Radford (6-12; 2-4 Big South) G.B. Hodge Center | Spartanburg, S.C. TV: ESPN+ | Via WatchESPN.com or the ESPN...
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina target, 4-star OL, reportedly decommits from Clemson
Four-star offensive tackle Zechariah Owens is re-opening his commitment after he had committed to Clemson in early July. The McDonough, Ga., product hasn’t listed a frontrunner, but On3 reported that he’s been looking into multiple programs and that South Carolina was among the contenders during the 1st round of the recruitment process.
upstatespartans.com
Women's Soccer Hosts UNC Asheville in Game Two of the Upstate Soccer Double Header
USC Upstate (6-3-3, 4-1-0 Big South) vs. UNC Asheville (3-7-3, 1-3-1 Big South) County University Soccer Stadium | Spartanburg, S.C. Live Stats: https://upstatespartans.com/sidearmstats/wsoc/media. Watch: UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina Upstate | Watch ESPN. How They Stack Up. USC Upstate leads the Big South standings with a 4-1-0 record after defeating...
blufftontoday.com
What makes Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney sick about win over FSU in 2021
CLEMSON – Thinking back to last season’s victory against Florida State, Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney has flashbacks of nausea. “I wanted to vomit watching the Florida State game last year,” Swinney said during his weekly news conference on Tuesday. “I mean it was so painful. We were so bad. We won, which is a miracle, but we were so bad.”
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Cider, Pumpkin Patches, Scarecrows, and Views Are All on These 5 Upstate, SC Fall Driving Routes!
If you’re overwhelmed by all the awesome things to do during fall in the Upstate, SC we’ve narrowed down five routes that include short hikes with amazing views, spots to get coffee and lunch, pumpkin patches, and corn mazes. Fall is an insanely busy time of year for...
Charleston City Paper
What it takes to harvest Charleston oysters
Early on the coldest mornings, Jodie Holder dons neoprene waders and big rubber boots. In her gloved right hand she holds a hammer. Her left hand is encased in a tough chain mail glove. Holder harvests oysters and is part of the backstory most of us never think about as...
power98fm.com
2 South Carolina Restaurants Make List for Best Chicken Sandwich in the World
Are you a fan of a chicken sandwich? For the longest, I never understand the hype over a chicken sandwich honestly. Then I had a really good one and now I completely understand. I actually started learning different chicken sandwich recipes and cooking them at home for myself and when I have people over. From grilled chicken to fried chicken and more, the chicken sandwich is a go-to.
‘It’s time’: Lighthouse Fish Camp to close its doors
The time has come for the Lighthouse Fish Camp to finally close its doors.
counton2.com
USS Clamagore to be towed from Patriots Point Friday
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Ex-USS Clamagore submarine will be towed from Patriots Point Friday for the final phase of its recycling project. The World War II submarine was commissioned in 1945 as a Balao-class submarine before being converted into a Guppy II then III configuration. After being decommissioned in 1975, it opened as a museum at Patriots Point in 1981.
yieldpro.com
Trion acquires 160-unit community in Savannah, Georgia submarket for $38.45 million
Trion Properties, a multifamily investment sponsor and private equity real estate firm based in West Hollywood, California and Miami, Florida, has announced two key strategic initiatives to bolster the firm’s growth in the Southeast: the acquisition of Pooler Station, a 160-unit multifamily community located in the Pooler submarket of Savannah, Georgia for $38.45 million, and the promotion of industry veteran David Moghavem to Director of East Coast Acquisitions.
WYFF4.com
Date set for Alex Murdaugh murder trial in Colleton County, South Carolina
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — A trial date has been set for Alex Murdaugh, who is charged with the murders of his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul, on June 7, 2021, in Colleton County, South Carolina. The murder charges were filed in July of this year. Murdaugh, 54, has...
WYFF4.com
Bricktop's is coming to downtown Greenville in old Brooks Brothers location
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Another new restaurant is coming to downtown Greenville. A sign on the window of the former Brooks Brothers location at 1 North Main St. says BrickTop's will open in Spring 2023. The plans for the new restaurant, which will include outdoor seating, were brought before the...
holycitysinner.com
Burnt Church Distillery Launches New Ready-to-Drink Cocktail: Island Time
BLUFFTON, SC – Watterson Brands and the Burnt Church Distillery, 120 Bluffton Rd. are pleased to announce the launch of Island Time, a new ready-to-drink line of cocktail beverages. Currently available in three flavors; Whiskey Mule; Piña Colada Vodka Soda; and Grapefruit Orange Gin & Tonic; the 12 oz. canned cocktails come in packs of four and are available for purchase at the Distillery and soon wherever Burnt Church Distillery products are sold in South Carolina and Georgia.
livability.com
Lockheed Martin Expands Its Operations in Greenville, S.C.
The Greenville site is now the global home of F-16 production and sustainment. Lockheed Martin’s growing F-16 production and sustainment operations in Greenville, S.C., are contributing to the defense of freedom around the world while creating jobs and strengthening the local economy. The company is adding hundreds of new...
Breeze Airways adds non-stop flights from Savannah to New Orleans and Westchester, NY
Breeze Airways, the Seriously Nice™ low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, welcomed its two newest routes from Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport on Friday with flights to Westchester/New York and New Orleans. Flights to The Big Apple start from $29* while flights to The Big Easy start from...
Country Club Rd. improvement project set to begin construction
A project to widen and improve a busy Spartanburg County road is set to begin construction next week.
my40.tv
Performers for 2022 Warren Haynes' Christmas Jam announced
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Some big names in rock are slated to be part of this year's Warren Haynes Presents Christmas Jam. Phil Lesh and Friends, Tyler Childers, Gov't Mule, Beth Hart, Brothers Osborne and Dinosaur Jr. are just some of the acts announced for the Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, show.
