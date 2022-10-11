Each Spartan Makes Leap Up Leaderboard as Preaw Nontarux Collects Sixth-Straight Top-25 Finish at the Edisto Island Invitational for Women's Golf

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – USC Upstate retains its seat at the top of the Big South conference after advancing its overall record to 7-3-3 and Big South record to 5-1-0 with a 2-1 win over UNC Asheville at County University Soccer Stadium. Upstate women's soccer is the first soccer team in the Big South Conference (men or women) to reach five wins. The win over UNC Asheville is the fourth win in a row for Upstate which hasn't been achieved since 2003.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 23 HOURS AGO