thefastmode.com
Constantly Changing 5G Networks Need Always-On Assurance Featured
Communication service providers have big ideas about the future of the industry. With 5G networks, they can support amazing new use cases and revenue models: ultra-low latency industrial networks, autonomous vehicles, immersive augmented reality experiences, and more. At least, in theory. In practice, CSPs deploying 5G infrastructures are finding that, while the science fiction use cases are certainly possible, they first need to nail down the basics. Things like:
thefastmode.com
How to Manage Sustainability in the Zettabyte Era Featured
Technological advances such as 5G and industrial automation are leading our society into new realms of efficiency. However, it’s also becoming increasingly evident that these advancements are coming at a cost of ecological sustainability. To counter this, any technological advance needs to ensure that it also supports a sustainable approach to its advancement.
SpaceNews.com
Yahsat invests in direct-to-cell enabler eSAT Global
TAMPA, Fla. — Emirati fleet operator Yahsat said Oct. 11 it has invested in Californian startup eSAT Global, which is developing a chip that would enable phones to connect to its satellites in geostationary orbit (GEO). The companies did not disclose financial details about Yahsat’s acquisition of a minority...
thefastmode.com
Bharti Airtel Signs Contract with Ceragon for 5G Wireless Multiband Radio Solutions
Bharti Airtel (Airtel), India’s leading telecommunications services provider has contracted Ceragon Networks for wireless multiband radio solutions. Ceragon is a global innovator and a leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport. Ceragon’s unique IP-50E and multi-band vendor agnostic technology will provide enormous capacity enhancement to Airtel’s existing network thereby ensuring a seamless experience for customers on Airtel network.
thefastmode.com
ZTE, AIS to Jointly Fuel Up 5G-Advanced through A-Z center in Thailand
ZTE together with AIS has jointly fueled up 5G Advanced to boost the digital transformation through A-Z Center in Thailand. Thailand is one of the first-batch countries in the Asia-Pacific region to launch 5G commercially. As the largest mobile operator in Thailand, AIS took the lead in launching 5G services in 2020. ZTE has been a strategic partner of AIS and has been assisting AIS in building a 5G ubiquitous access network with low, medium and high frequency multi-band integrated, leading coverage, capacity and user experiences. The network is widely recognized as a key infrastructure to carry out the development of digital Thailand. The two parties, with their commitment to boosting the development of digital economy through A-Z Center, have been diving deep into the technical requirements of various industries, exploring technology innovations, promoting the commercialization of new products and solutions, and facilitating the incubation and expansion of multiple industry applications.
Today in B2B Payments: eCommerce Tools Focus on African Enterprises, Aircraft Parts
Today in B2B payments, Dooka offers a B2B marketplace to promote intra-African trade, while Ambry Hill and eComchain launch an eCommerce storefront solution for sellers of aircraft parts. Plus, Blackline adds a credit risk assessment feature, while HSBC and Trade Ledger develop a digital receivables finance solution. A growing number...
thefastmode.com
Ericsson Extends Research Partnership with UT to Drive 6G-powered XR Innovation
Ericsson is extending the scope of its collaboration with the University of Texas (UT) at Austin on groundbreaking research into 6G-powered extended reality (XR). The extension reinforces the partners’ ambition to develop the foundation for future immersive and seamless XR experiences even in the most-demanding use cases. XR technology is expected to drive a paradigm shift for how users interact between the cyber and physical worlds as the first large-scale 6G deployments occur around 2030, becoming a major facilitator of both completely virtual metaverses and the embedment of a virtual layer within the physical sphere. The research project is headed by a cross-discipline team of three world-leading UT Austin professors in collaboration with Ericsson’s own researchers in the area.
thefastmode.com
Connectivity Marketplace Platform Connectbase Raises $21 million
Connectivity marketplace platform Connectbase announced that it has raised $21 million in its Series C funding round, led by DigitalBridge Ventures, the InfraTech initiative of DigitalBridge. Connectbase secured the new equity investment to drive growth of its platform, fueled by the increasing global appetite for bandwidth. All existing Connectbase investors...
thefastmode.com
NTT, NTT DATA Launch International Business Consolidation
NTT Corporation and NTT DATA Corporation finalized the creation of NTT DATA, Inc. and formally launched their combined international business to accelerate clients’ IT modernization and digital transformations. This consolidation creates an IT services powerhouse with total revenues of approximately USD$30 billion. Revenue of USD$18 billion is generated outside...
thefastmode.com
Colt to Offer 4G/5G Wireless Access Service in Japan
Colt Technology Services, a leading provider of agile, high-bandwidth connectivity solutions, announced that it will offer “4G/5G Wireless Access Service” in Japan. In today’s world where 4G/5G wireless communications such as 5G WANs are key considerations for enterprises, Colt customers will benefit from optimised Internet connectivity and cloud usage via 4G/5G. Colt will offer a one-stop-shop redundancy solution in combination with wired connectivity.
thefastmode.com
VEON Boosts Uzbekistan’s IT Expertise with its AdTech, Big Data & Cybersecurity Services
VEON announced new initiatives aimed at bridging the IT talent gap in Uzbekistan and supporting the country’s plan to become a major IT hub in Central Asia. Working through its Beeline Uzbekistan operating company, VEON will be bringing in leading digital advertising expertise through the opening of a regional hub for AdTech services, and expanding its big data analytics and cybersecurity labs in the country.
thefastmode.com
Spirent, Nokia Demo 800G Interoperability in Data Center Environments.
Spirent Communications announced that it joined forces with Nokia to successfully demonstrate 800G interoperability in data center environments. The public demonstration showcased the viability of Nokia’s next-generation high-speed Ethernet devices in ensuring the cloud’s Ethernet backbone’s readiness to support the massive capacity demands of today and the future.
thefastmode.com
Nokia Launches Marketplace for Broadband Network Automation Applications
Nokia has announced the launch of a marketplace for broadband network automation applications. Seven apps are available at launch, organized under the categories of Network Support, Network Insights and Network Automation. New apps and marketplace features will follow in 2023. The ‘Altiplano Application Marketplace’ is named after Nokia’s pioneering broadband...
thefastmode.com
STL to Provide High Strength Optical Fibre Cables for Vocus' Inter Capital Network
STL, one of the industry's leading integrators of digital networks, announced its collaboration with Vocus Group for Project Horizon in Western Australia. Under the partnership, STL will provide high strength optical fibre cables for Vocus' inter capital network extension program. This deal strengthens STL's relationship with Vocus, where STL previously provided its optical networking solutions, Opticonn for brownfield network build projects.
knowtechie.com
Main challenges in IoT device management
The fact that technologies have entered all spheres of our life and all industries is already not a new one. And one of the most promising technologies that provide a wide range of new possibilities to users is the Internet of Things (IoT). Namely, IoT is said to lead the...
thefastmode.com
Orange Business Services Wins SD-WAN Deal with French Auto Services Firm Norauto
Norauto, a leading automotive service company in France that provides multi-brand maintenance, equipment and repairs, has joined forces with Orange Business Services to upgrade its network infrastructure to SD-WAN, supporting its digital transformation. The modernization of its network will allow Norauto to offer new customer experiences in its auto centers....
How is Identity-Based Access Swiftly Becoming the Foundation for Secure Critical Infrastructure?
In a world where data breaches aren’t uncommon, and businesses lose millions of dollars every year, the identity-based security model becomes the need of the hour in establishing secure critical infrastructure. With an identity management system, businesses get the benefits of multi-factor authentication and encryption that minimizes the chances of identity theft. The COVID-19 pandemic era has also shifted enterprises to the new remote-working environment and cybercriminals were able to bypass newly-established weaker lines of defense to exploit customer identities and business data.
thefastmode.com
Bandwidth Selects TEOCO's Universal Routing Solution
TEOCO announced that Bandwidth, a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, has become the first Communications Platform as a Service to combine all major capabilities of the Universal Routing Solution (URS). URS Toll-Free encompasses the planning and management of the complete Toll-Free routing lifecycle. URS Toll-Free paired with URS BI...
thefastmode.com
etisalat to Demo Intelligent Home Solution Integrated with Radisys’ Engage Video Assistant
Radisys, to showcase its intelligent home solution featuring the integration of the Radisys Engage Video Assistant (EVA) in the e& booth at GITEX GLOBAL 2022. The incorporation of Engage Video Assistant, the first-to-market, AI-based, 3-in-1 video bot, will highlight the advantages of adding a personalized touch to the intelligent home experience, as well as the ease of including video, voice and text allowing for stickier solutions. EVA enables communication service providers (CSPs) to create a more intimate experience for their customers using video responses by humans instead of computer-generated avatars.
aiexpress.io
Asperitas and Cast Software partner to accelerate cloud migrations
In principle, migrating apps to the cloud needs to be so simple as putting in current apps on digital machines (VMs) working in an Amazon knowledge middle. It is a little more difficult in follow, owing to the configuration settings used to arrange these purposes. There may be important variations in how apps are configured on non-public enterprise servers in contrast with VMs within the cloud.
