Read full article on original website
Related
Chrissy Teigen stunned after discovering $100m baseball pitcher is now NFL sideline photographer
Oh, the wonders of the internet. On Wednesday, the people of Twitter were delighted to discover former baseball pitcher Randy Johnson is now working as an NFL sideline photographer. "Learned today that Randy Johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots NFL games (???)," Sophie Kleeman tweeted. Johnson played 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks from 1988 to 2009. He earned himself the nickname "The Big Unit" for his large stature. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBy the end of Johnson's career, he had earned over $100 million. Of the people surprised to find...
NFL・
Astros' pitcher out of playoffs after breaking hand during locker punch
Houston Astros pitcher Phil Maton announced he broke a finger in his pitching hand when he punched a locker after his team dropped its regular season finale.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge won’t get chance to ‘walk all over us,’ Guardians say
NEW YORK — The Cleveland Guardians took turns gushing over the American League’s new single-season home run leader during Monday’s ALDS workout day at Yankee Stadium. Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge’s 62 homers amazed manager Terry Francona, pitching coach Cal Willis and Game 1 starter Cal Quantrill, among others.
MLB・
KHOU
When the Astros win while you're on the air...
Yordan Alvarez blasted his game-winner Tuesday, KHOU 11 was on the air. Chief Meteorologist David Paul knew something was up when he heard cheering!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
MLB World Reacts To John Smoltz's Performance Today
John Smoltz is on the call for FOX for the Braves-Phillies NLDS Game 1 this afternoon, serving as game analyst. Smoltz isn't exactly a fan favorite during games, and today is no different. There have been a variety of complaints about the Hall of Fame pitcher, ranging from a supposed...
Freddie Freeman has trash talk for Padres ahead of playoff series
Despite it being just his first career season in the NL West, Freddie Freeman is fully embracing the intradivisional hatred. Addressing reporters on Monday, a day before the start of the NLDS, the Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Freeman was asked about the challenge of facing the San Diego Padres in the series.
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies
There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
RELATED PEOPLE
Houston Astros fan who caught Yordan Álvarez HR ball plans to keep it
"The only person I would be willing to give the ball up to would be Yordan himself."
Ex-World Series-winning manager named as top option to succeed Tony La Russa
The Chicago White Sox may be replacing Tony La Russa with another multi-time World Series champion. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported this week that ex-San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy is a leading candidate to succeed La Russa as the skipper of the White Sox. Nightengale also mentions former St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt (now a coach for the San Diego Padres) and ex-Texas Rangers manager Ron Washington (who enjoyed some renewed prominence as the third-base coach for the Atlanta Braves during the World Series victory in 2021) as the other leading candidates for the White Sox job.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Throws Potshot at Injured Teammate
Get yourself a friend like Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.
Mariners’ hearts broken, lose to Astros 8-7
HOUSTON — The Seattle Mariners postseason run began with heartbreak. The Mariners traveled to Texas in Game 1 of the ALDS and lost to division-rival Houston Astros 8-7. Julio Rodriguez and the Mariners bats got off to a strong start against a tough opponent in Astros ace Justin Verlander. Rodriguez got on base with a walk, finding himself in scoring...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yankees Suffer Big Injury Loss Before Division Series
This morning, the New York Yankees released their roster for the American League Division Series, and reliever Scott Effross was not on it. Effross, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, has an elbow injury and will need Tommy John surgery, according to YES Network's Jack Curry.
Astros fan caught picking nose on TV just before Alvarez home run
Not the best time to be caught on camera...
Mariners manager burned by controversial move in 9th inning
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais got burned by a controversial move he made in the 9th inning on Tuesday. Servais’ Mariners blew a 7-3 lead in Game 1 of their ALDS with the Houston Astros. Andres Muñoz allowed a 2-run home run to Alex Bregman in the 8th inning to make it 7-5.
Houston Astros Yordan Alvarez's Wife Monica Has An IG Full Of Family Moments With The Star
Cuban baseball star Yordan Alvarez has wowed the Houston Astros team and their fans with his impressive, record-breaking home runs for three consecutive years. However, behind the imposing athlete is a smiling dad and husband, which you can spot on his wife Monica's Instagram account. The supportive spouse frequently posts...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pedro Martinez issues warning to Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox have some major decisions to make this offseason, and one of the best players in franchise history believes they could seriously alter the direction of the franchise if they do not make the correct ones. JD Martinez is set to become a free agent, and star...
Astros' improbable Game 1 victory, as seen on social media
The Houston haters had their fun early on, but Astros fans got the last laugh.
Harrison Bader etches name in Yankees history books with never-before-done feat
Much has been said about how the New York Yankees received the short end of the stick in their trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, which saw starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery go the other way in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader just before the 2022 trade deadline. However, it seems...
Aaron Judge’s father has funny question for the slugger
Aaron Judge just became the first person in over two decades to hit more than 60 home runs in a single season, but the New York Yankees star’s father was not all that impressed with the feat. Judge said earlier this week that his father, Wayne, has been been...
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
163K+
Followers
20K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 1