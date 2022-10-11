ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

Related
Indy100

Chrissy Teigen stunned after discovering $100m baseball pitcher is now NFL sideline photographer

Oh, the wonders of the internet. On Wednesday, the people of Twitter were delighted to discover former baseball pitcher Randy Johnson is now working as an NFL sideline photographer. "Learned today that Randy Johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots NFL games (???)," Sophie Kleeman tweeted. Johnson played 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks from 1988 to 2009. He earned himself the nickname "The Big Unit" for his large stature. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBy the end of Johnson's career, he had earned over $100 million. Of the people surprised to find...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To John Smoltz's Performance Today

John Smoltz is on the call for FOX for the Braves-Phillies NLDS Game 1 this afternoon, serving as game analyst. Smoltz isn't exactly a fan favorite during games, and today is no different. There have been a variety of complaints about the Hall of Fame pitcher, ranging from a supposed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies

There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Bregman
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-World Series-winning manager named as top option to succeed Tony La Russa

The Chicago White Sox may be replacing Tony La Russa with another multi-time World Series champion. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported this week that ex-San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy is a leading candidate to succeed La Russa as the skipper of the White Sox. Nightengale also mentions former St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt (now a coach for the San Diego Padres) and ex-Texas Rangers manager Ron Washington (who enjoyed some renewed prominence as the third-base coach for the Atlanta Braves during the World Series victory in 2021) as the other leading candidates for the White Sox job.
CHICAGO, IL
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Mariners’ hearts broken, lose to Astros 8-7

HOUSTON — The Seattle Mariners postseason run began with heartbreak. The Mariners traveled to Texas in Game 1 of the ALDS and lost to division-rival Houston Astros 8-7. Julio Rodriguez and the Mariners bats got off to a strong start against a tough opponent in Astros ace Justin Verlander. Rodriguez got on base with a walk, finding himself in scoring...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alds#Mvp
The Spun

Yankees Suffer Big Injury Loss Before Division Series

This morning, the New York Yankees released their roster for the American League Division Series, and reliever Scott Effross was not on it. Effross, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, has an elbow injury and will need Tommy John surgery, according to YES Network's Jack Curry.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Larry Brown Sports

Pedro Martinez issues warning to Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have some major decisions to make this offseason, and one of the best players in franchise history believes they could seriously alter the direction of the franchise if they do not make the correct ones. JD Martinez is set to become a free agent, and star...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
163K+
Followers
20K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy