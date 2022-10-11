Read full article on original website
Ex-Angels employee Eric Kay sentenced to 22 years in prison in connection with Tyler Skaggs' death
Kay was facing a minimum sentence of 20 years after being convicted earlier this year of distributing the opioids that resulted in Skaggs' overdose.
Guardians' Straw received death threats after Yankee Stadium incident
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw said he received death threats after he was involved in an incident with fans at Yankee Stadium in April. "I think realistically, I'm not too worried about (the death threats)," Straw said Monday ahead of his team's first trip back to New York since the April series, according to the New York Post's Mark W. Sanchez. "People say all kinds of stuff all the time. Other teammates, I'm sure everyone's dealt with stuff like that.
Aaron Judge’s father has funny question for the slugger
Aaron Judge just became the first person in over two decades to hit more than 60 home runs in a single season, but the New York Yankees star’s father was not all that impressed with the feat. Judge said earlier this week that his father, Wayne, has been been...
MLB: Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels
Jul 17, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Detailed view of a memorial for Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs on the outfield wall at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Skaggs, 27, died at a hotel in Southlake, Texas, July 1, 2019, where he was found unresponsive prior to a game against the Texas Rangers. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Angels News: GM Perry Minasian Speaks Out on a Potential Shohei Ohtani Extension
He doesn't usually speak about contract negotiations.
Baseball-Ex-Angels employee Kay sentenced to 22 years after overdose death of pitcher Skaggs
LOS ANGELES, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Former Los Angeles Angels communications director Eric Kay, who in February was found guilty of distributing a controlled substance to late Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Tuesday, the Department of Justice said.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Explains Pinch Hitting Austin Barnes for Cody Bellinger
With two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Dodgers had runners on first and second with Padres closer Josh Hader on the mound. Cody Bellinger’s spot in the lineup came up, and with the lefty killer Hader on the mound, L.A. manager Dave Roberts chose to pinch-hit for Bellinger.
The Dodgers Released A Touching Tribute Video
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had a season to remember thus far, having won 111 games during the regular season, an MLB-best and franchise record. But that doesn’t mean that there weren’t some rough patches along the way. While their play never seemed to be a problem, they...
