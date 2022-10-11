ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

CBS Minnesota

Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home

MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
B105

Here Are The Most Equitable School Districts In Minnesota

School has been in full swing and one report has the most equitable school districts throughout Minnesota. Last year both Minnesota and Wisconsin ranked pretty well for states with the best teachers. Wisconsin came in at number 18, while Minnesota was named the 13th-best state for teachers. The finance website,...
mprnews.org

Mostly good COVID trends in Minnesota

For now, the COVID-19 trends in Minnesota seem to be pointing in an overall good direction. So, are we in for another winter wave of COVID, or not? No one knows for sure, but several things suggest the possibility another wave is coming:. Behavior change — namely more indoor gatherings...
boreal.org

Minnesota birds make list of threatened 'tipping point' species

A new “U.S. State of the Birds” report is out this week with some good news and a dire warning. Bad news first: Half of the nation's bird species are in decline, with nearly 200 that could soon become endangered. The good news: Wetland restoration has helped waterfowl species rebound and offers a clear roadmap for future conservation efforts.
1520 The Ticket

2022 Best Minnesota Small Town is 90 Minutes from Rochester

We love our small towns! I think they're such great places to go for day trips, they always have such cute attractions and mom-and-pop shops. And a list of the 2022 best small towns to live in Minnesota was released earlier this year. The town that took the top spot is 90 minutes from Rochester, MN. Also, one of our neighboring towns ended up in the top 5!
1520 The Ticket

Home Heating Bills Could Be Highest Ever in Minnesota This Winter

It's not the news Minnesotans wanted to hear as we inch closer to winter, but we could be paying the most ever to heat our homes this year. Inflation and rising prices have impacted just about every aspect of our lives here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes these days. Just about EVERYTHING seems to cost more these days, and now there's the sobering news that we'll all be paying more to keep our homes warm this winter.
1520 The Ticket

10 Amazing Reasons To Grab Tickets for Rochester On Tap

If you see hundreds of people on Saturday night in downtown Rochester, Minnesota with smiles on their faces and wearing costumes, it is because of three things - BEER, SELTZERS, & CIDERS! If you haven't heard the big news, craft beer lovers from all over Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and even a few from Illinois are joining in for the biggest craft beer festival in Southeast Minnesota - Rochester On Tap. If you haven't grabbed tickets yet, fyi...they are selling fast but I found a way to save a few bucks on tickets.
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota

What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

