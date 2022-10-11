Read full article on original website
After 11 Years, Family-Owned Business Closing in SE Minnesota
An amazing seasonal store in Southeast Minnesota is closed for good on Sunday, October 16th. The owners announced that they are retiring and if you want one last shot at getting merchandise, this weekend is it and then the barn doors are closed forever. Inscription on a door: Sorry we...
Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home
MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
To The Amazing Stranger Who Stopped Me at Rochester’s Texas Roadhouse
To the stranger that came up to me while I was eating at Texas Roadhouse in Rochester, Minnesota... It was a normal Friday night for our Rochester, Minnesota family. We went through the typical "Where do you want to eat?" conversation and finally ended up at one of our go-to places: Texas Roadhouse. What happened while we were eating was not on the menu though.
Here Are The Most Equitable School Districts In Minnesota
School has been in full swing and one report has the most equitable school districts throughout Minnesota. Last year both Minnesota and Wisconsin ranked pretty well for states with the best teachers. Wisconsin came in at number 18, while Minnesota was named the 13th-best state for teachers. The finance website,...
mprnews.org
Mostly good COVID trends in Minnesota
For now, the COVID-19 trends in Minnesota seem to be pointing in an overall good direction. So, are we in for another winter wave of COVID, or not? No one knows for sure, but several things suggest the possibility another wave is coming:. Behavior change — namely more indoor gatherings...
After 33 Years in Downtown Rochester, Bank Branch Is Closing
Long Time Downtown Rochester Bank Closing In January. Their 33rd year will be the last for the U.S. Bank Branch in the U.S.Bank Building in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. Why Is the U.S. Bank Branch In the U.S. Bank Building Closing?. According to a letter that went out to their customers,...
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
Oldest Restaurants That Still Exist In Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa
As witnessed over the last few years it's been difficult for some businesses to keep their doors open and continue operations. Around the region, you will find some smaller establishments that know what it takes to keep that OPEN sign on. Generation after generation when people want to eat out,...
Minnesota Window Tint Law: How Dark is Too Dark?
DeannaMK chatted a question on our app, "My son is talking about tinting his car windows and I warned him to be careful, Minnesota has laws about how dark you can go with tinting. He said I don't know what I'm talking about, but I'm right, right?" Are Car Window...
boreal.org
Minnesota birds make list of threatened 'tipping point' species
A new “U.S. State of the Birds” report is out this week with some good news and a dire warning. Bad news first: Half of the nation's bird species are in decline, with nearly 200 that could soon become endangered. The good news: Wetland restoration has helped waterfowl species rebound and offers a clear roadmap for future conservation efforts.
When Is the Earliest It’s Ever Snowed in Rochester, Minnesota?
We saw some flurries across parts of southeast Minnesota Friday but when in the season does the Med City usually see our first snow-- and when is the earliest it's ever snowed?. Well, it depends on what we're actually calling 'snow'. Reports of flurries, like we had Friday, aren't really...
2022 Best Minnesota Small Town is 90 Minutes from Rochester
We love our small towns! I think they're such great places to go for day trips, they always have such cute attractions and mom-and-pop shops. And a list of the 2022 best small towns to live in Minnesota was released earlier this year. The town that took the top spot is 90 minutes from Rochester, MN. Also, one of our neighboring towns ended up in the top 5!
Home Heating Bills Could Be Highest Ever in Minnesota This Winter
It's not the news Minnesotans wanted to hear as we inch closer to winter, but we could be paying the most ever to heat our homes this year. Inflation and rising prices have impacted just about every aspect of our lives here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes these days. Just about EVERYTHING seems to cost more these days, and now there's the sobering news that we'll all be paying more to keep our homes warm this winter.
15 Major Illinois Retailers Will Be Closed On Thanksgiving Day This Year
It's that time of year when major retailers slowly hop on the bandwagon and close their stores on Thanksgiving Day. The list continues to grow and grow every year!. It is always great news when employees get to spend this Holiday with family! Especially when chances like this don't come often for many.
10 Amazing Reasons To Grab Tickets for Rochester On Tap
If you see hundreds of people on Saturday night in downtown Rochester, Minnesota with smiles on their faces and wearing costumes, it is because of three things - BEER, SELTZERS, & CIDERS! If you haven't heard the big news, craft beer lovers from all over Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and even a few from Illinois are joining in for the biggest craft beer festival in Southeast Minnesota - Rochester On Tap. If you haven't grabbed tickets yet, fyi...they are selling fast but I found a way to save a few bucks on tickets.
4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota
What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
The Largest Land Owner in Illinois May Come as a Big Surprise
A report released names of the largest landowners across America, I definitely wasn't expecting what I saw when I looked up the state of Illinois. Who has the largest piece of the 'land' of Lincoln?. The Biggest Landowners in the US. Almost two-thirds of the land in the United States...
First measurable snow recorded in Minnesota as chilly air settles across Upper Midwest
A series of cold fronts in the Upper Midwest have ushered in below-average temperatures and widely scattered snow showers, allowing some cities to see their first measurable snowfall of the season.
Another Loss for Illinois as a Major Company will Move 500 jobs
Caterpillar, Boeing, Citadel, and more have all left Illinois since the start of 2022, and now another major American brand is moving 500 jobs out of the Land of Lincoln to their headquarters a couple of states south. Tyson Foods will be moving 500 corporate jobs out of the state...
Is This the Most Scenic Route in Minnesota?
The Fall colors are in full swing. And actually are hitting peak in some places. So, it might be a great idea to plan a road trip. Or, if you just want to get away over the weekend, this is a great scenic road trip while staying in Minnesota. Highway...
