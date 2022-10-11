ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Comments / 0

1520 The Ticket

Long-Time Rochester Business Has New Owners

A Rochester, Minnesota business that has been around since 1969 now has new owners. It's a business in the Apache Mall, and they've been at this location in the Apache Mall since the mall opened. Can you guess the business?. Their original name when they opened in 1969 was City...
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

5 Wineries Near Rochester with Amazing Fall Views

Sipping wine outside with friends at a winery... it doesn't get much better than that. Until you add in fall colors! I would argue that fall is either my favorite or second favorite season (you can't beat the summer heat). The crisp air that's not too cold feels nice and the colors are amazing. And at these 5 wineries near Rochester, Minnesota you can take in all of the fall views.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Where Is Rochester’s Most Famous TV Reporter Now?

Where's Rochester's Bank Robber Catching Reporter Now?. The story made worldwide headlines. KIMT's reporter, Adam Sallet, became a bank robber-catching reporter when he was reporting on one bank robbery when ANOTHER bank robbery happened right behind him in Rochester, Minnesota. Where Is Former KIMT Reporter Adam Sallet Now?. Sallet's broadcasting...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Ready For Winter? There’s Snow in Rochester’s Forecast

The Farmer's Almanac released their long-term prediction for winter in Minnesota last month and said we should expect winter to arrive early this year. You can read their full winter forecast here, it calls for brutal temps and lots of snow. Meanwhile, The Weather Channel has just updated their forecast for the Rochester area and it looks like we're going to get a taste of winter tomorrow. See what's expected below.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Tunnel of Terror Returning to Rochester This Month

If you're looking for something unique to do with the family for Halloween this year, the Tunnel of Terror is once again returning to Rochester this month. Though it sounds a bit frightful, the Tunnel of Terror is actually a family-friendly Halloween event that is taking place at Tommy's Express Car Wash, on Penny Lane (off 37th Street) in northwest Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

This Super Sweet Southeast Minnesota Business Is For Sale

Have you ever thought about owning your own business? A survey conducted a few years ago shows that most Americans have, but are afraid to take the risk. It's certainly a gamble but can be rewarding in more ways than financially. If you're ready to take the leap there's a unique business here in southeast Minnesota for sale now.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Mayo Clinic celebrates impressive milestone

ROCHESTER, Minn. — This week, the Mayo Clinic officially hit an impressive milestone nearly 60 years in the making. It has now completed 10,000 blood and bone marrow transplants in Minnesota. To help celebrate the occasion, the current team of doctors and nurses got a special visit from some...
ROCHESTER, MN
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Hastings, MN

As a native of Minnesota and resident of Hastings, there is nothing quite as enjoyable for my family and me as going out to eat. Whether you’re a visitor or live in the area, one of the best restaurants in Hastings is sure to meet your taste buds’ needs. From Mexican to Italian and from indoor to outdoor seating, these restaurants will provide you with unforgettable experiences and offer your palate a little TLC with delicious and savory dishes.
HASTINGS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Work continues on Hwy. 14 Repaving Project in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Work is continuing on a repaving project on Hwy. 14 through southeast Rochester. “They’ve got that first layer of pavement down and some temporary striping but you still see single lanes,” MnDOT Southeast District Spokesman Mike Dougherty said during an interview on KROC-AM’s Rochester Today. “Probably towards the end of the month they should wrap up there.”
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Harvest Season Underway in the Rochester Area

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Increased farm equipment traffic on roads in the Rochester area and statewide is prompting local officials to remind motorists on how to safely share the road with farmers during the harvest season. During an interview on KROC-AM’s Rochester Today, MnDOT Southeast District Spokesman Mike Dougherty offered...
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Mayo Clinic Receives $100 Million Gift For Proton Beam Center

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Mayo Clinic today announced a $100 million donation in support of the expansion of its proton beam therapy facility in downtown Rochester. The $200 million project was announced a little over a year ago and will expand the facility by more than 100,000 square feet and allow for the treatment of 900 additional patients each year. The donation is from Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen Foundation. The Bayport-based foundation was created by the president and chairman of Minnesota’s Andersen Corporation and his wife in 1959. Fred Andersen led the huge window and patio door manufacturer from 1914 until 1972. In recognition of the gift, Mayo will name the new facility the Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen building.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Trial Scheduled For Lawsuit Against Rochester School District

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A trial date has been set for a personal injury lawsuit against the Rochester School District and two of its employees. The case of Hivela versus the Rochester Public Schools is currently scheduled for trial on July 31 of next year. The lawsuit on behalf of Jeffrey Hirvela and his juvenile son was filed against the school district in September.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
