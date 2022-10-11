Read full article on original website
Related
Announcing the Business Moving Into Former Rochester Lighting Store
We now know what's going into the former Northern Lights and Furnishings building off North Broadway in Rochester, Minnesota...and it might make your heart beat faster. A business that has been serving the Rochester, Minnesota area for over 44 years has announced that they are closing. Northern Lights and Furnishings,...
Long-Time Rochester Business Has New Owners
A Rochester, Minnesota business that has been around since 1969 now has new owners. It's a business in the Apache Mall, and they've been at this location in the Apache Mall since the mall opened. Can you guess the business?. Their original name when they opened in 1969 was City...
5 Wineries Near Rochester with Amazing Fall Views
Sipping wine outside with friends at a winery... it doesn't get much better than that. Until you add in fall colors! I would argue that fall is either my favorite or second favorite season (you can't beat the summer heat). The crisp air that's not too cold feels nice and the colors are amazing. And at these 5 wineries near Rochester, Minnesota you can take in all of the fall views.
To The Amazing Stranger Who Stopped Me at Rochester’s Texas Roadhouse
To the stranger that came up to me while I was eating at Texas Roadhouse in Rochester, Minnesota... It was a normal Friday night for our Rochester, Minnesota family. We went through the typical "Where do you want to eat?" conversation and finally ended up at one of our go-to places: Texas Roadhouse. What happened while we were eating was not on the menu though.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Where Is Rochester’s Most Famous TV Reporter Now?
Where's Rochester's Bank Robber Catching Reporter Now?. The story made worldwide headlines. KIMT's reporter, Adam Sallet, became a bank robber-catching reporter when he was reporting on one bank robbery when ANOTHER bank robbery happened right behind him in Rochester, Minnesota. Where Is Former KIMT Reporter Adam Sallet Now?. Sallet's broadcasting...
Ready For Winter? There’s Snow in Rochester’s Forecast
The Farmer's Almanac released their long-term prediction for winter in Minnesota last month and said we should expect winter to arrive early this year. You can read their full winter forecast here, it calls for brutal temps and lots of snow. Meanwhile, The Weather Channel has just updated their forecast for the Rochester area and it looks like we're going to get a taste of winter tomorrow. See what's expected below.
Favorite Restaurant From Rochester’s Past Is Actually Still Open
It's consistently listed as one of the restaurants we miss the most here in Rochester. But did you know this restaurant is actually still around today?!?. I'm talking about Shakey's Pizza. Rochesterites have routinely listed that restaurant numerous times whenever we've asked about a local restaurant everyone loved but that isn't around anymore.
Tunnel of Terror Returning to Rochester This Month
If you're looking for something unique to do with the family for Halloween this year, the Tunnel of Terror is once again returning to Rochester this month. Though it sounds a bit frightful, the Tunnel of Terror is actually a family-friendly Halloween event that is taking place at Tommy's Express Car Wash, on Penny Lane (off 37th Street) in northwest Rochester.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minnesota Drivers Do Not Know How To Merge Onto Highway 52
One of my driving pet peeves isn’t those people who blow by you going way faster than you are, but instead, it's the drivers who insist on driving way slower. Which is why I think Rochester should follow Florida’s lead when it comes to slowpoke drivers on our highways and interstates.
This Super Sweet Southeast Minnesota Business Is For Sale
Have you ever thought about owning your own business? A survey conducted a few years ago shows that most Americans have, but are afraid to take the risk. It's certainly a gamble but can be rewarding in more ways than financially. If you're ready to take the leap there's a unique business here in southeast Minnesota for sale now.
300+ MnDOT Snowplow Operators in Rochester to Prepare for Winter Season
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Over 300 Minnesota Department of Transportation snowplow operators in southeast Minnesota are meeting in Rochester and remotely during the next two weeks for their winter preparations meetings. During the meetings, operators will learn about safety updates, weather forecasting, snow and ice equipment, and working with...
Mayo Clinic celebrates impressive milestone
ROCHESTER, Minn. — This week, the Mayo Clinic officially hit an impressive milestone nearly 60 years in the making. It has now completed 10,000 blood and bone marrow transplants in Minnesota. To help celebrate the occasion, the current team of doctors and nurses got a special visit from some...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Hastings, MN
As a native of Minnesota and resident of Hastings, there is nothing quite as enjoyable for my family and me as going out to eat. Whether you’re a visitor or live in the area, one of the best restaurants in Hastings is sure to meet your taste buds’ needs. From Mexican to Italian and from indoor to outdoor seating, these restaurants will provide you with unforgettable experiences and offer your palate a little TLC with delicious and savory dishes.
Work continues on Hwy. 14 Repaving Project in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Work is continuing on a repaving project on Hwy. 14 through southeast Rochester. “They’ve got that first layer of pavement down and some temporary striping but you still see single lanes,” MnDOT Southeast District Spokesman Mike Dougherty said during an interview on KROC-AM’s Rochester Today. “Probably towards the end of the month they should wrap up there.”
Harvest Season Underway in the Rochester Area
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Increased farm equipment traffic on roads in the Rochester area and statewide is prompting local officials to remind motorists on how to safely share the road with farmers during the harvest season. During an interview on KROC-AM’s Rochester Today, MnDOT Southeast District Spokesman Mike Dougherty offered...
Run From a ‘Crazed Killer’ at Minnesota’s Top Halloween Attraction
One of the State's Best Haunted Houses Opens This Weekend in Southeast Minnesota. As the five-time winner of Minnesota Haunted House's Top Overall Attractions, the bar is always set high for the Monster Bash Haunted House in Harmony, and it always over-delivers. Monster Bash Haunted House has a new theme...
Mayo Clinic Receives $100 Million Gift For Proton Beam Center
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Mayo Clinic today announced a $100 million donation in support of the expansion of its proton beam therapy facility in downtown Rochester. The $200 million project was announced a little over a year ago and will expand the facility by more than 100,000 square feet and allow for the treatment of 900 additional patients each year. The donation is from Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen Foundation. The Bayport-based foundation was created by the president and chairman of Minnesota’s Andersen Corporation and his wife in 1959. Fred Andersen led the huge window and patio door manufacturer from 1914 until 1972. In recognition of the gift, Mayo will name the new facility the Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen building.
Burglary Conviction Sends Former Stewartville Man to Prison
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A former Stewartville man with a history of drug and burglary convictions has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for a break-in that occurred in Rochester two years ago. 35-year-old Brandon Moore, who now has a Spring Valley address, entered a guilty...
Free BBQ Meal for Veterans and Families Sunday in Southeast Minnesota
A free event is happening in Southeast Minnesota on Sunday, October 9th, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds for Veterans and their families!. Free Event For Veterans and Family Members on Sunday in Kasson, Minnesota. If you are a Veteran or have a loved one that has served our country, a...
Trial Scheduled For Lawsuit Against Rochester School District
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A trial date has been set for a personal injury lawsuit against the Rochester School District and two of its employees. The case of Hivela versus the Rochester Public Schools is currently scheduled for trial on July 31 of next year. The lawsuit on behalf of Jeffrey Hirvela and his juvenile son was filed against the school district in September.
1520 The Ticket
Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1520theticket.com
Comments / 0