Read full article on original website
Related
Country singer Hardy hospitalized after Tennessee tour bus crash, ‘significant injuries’
Hardy and his touring team were hospitalized after a tour bus crash, the country singer announced Sunday. The “One Beer” hitmaker said all four people on the bus, including himself, were treated “for significant injuries.” Hardy was released from the hospital, but the bus driver remains hospitalized.
Inside Kelsea Ballerini’s Nashville Home
Kelsea Ballerini gave a peek inside her new home in Nashville, Tennessee. Here's what she revealed about the design.
Morgan Wallen Breaks Attendance Record at First-Ever Stadium Concert at Globe Life Field
Morgan Wallen is a rising star in the world of country music. His latest album,… The post Morgan Wallen Breaks Attendance Record at First-Ever Stadium Concert at Globe Life Field appeared first on Outsider.
WATCH: Brooks & Dunn Light Up the ACM Honors Stage With Fiery Cover of Miranda Lambert’s ‘Kerosene’
Miranda Lambert was presented the Milestone Award at the ACM Honors. The 15th annual ceremony was taped at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on August 24, and it aired on Tuesday on FOX. The award was given to Lambert for earning Best New Female Vocalist, Best Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year over the course of her career. Several artists paid tribute to Lambert. Among them, the legendary duo Brooks & Dunn.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carrie Underwood’s New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ Headed to Country Radio
Carrie Underwood has a new single headed to country radio. She dropped Denim & Rhinestones in June and with it, the first single “Ghost Story.” The new single leans a bit more into Carrie Underwood’s rock side. It’s titled “Hate My Heart.” Check out her announcement below.
CMT
Kelsea Ballerini And Carly Pearce Shock Fans With Surprise Performance Of "You're Drunk, Go Home"
Country music fans have learned to expect the unexpected from Kelsea Ballerini. The country-pop sensation is currently on her 10-night-only headlining Heartfirst Tour and is pulling out all the stops before she wraps in mid-September. During a recent (Oct. 1) performance at Chicago's Rosemont Theater, the songstress surprised fans by...
Riley Green Delivers Awesome Acoustic Cover Of Brooks & Dunn’s 90’s Heartbreaker “She Used To Be Mine”
Lawd have mercy… that’s a damn country song. Riley Green shared an awesome cover of Brooks & Dunn’s 90’s heartbreaker, “She Used To Be Mine,” over on Instagram yesterday, and I can’t get enough. The Alabama native is known to share classic and...
Lauren Alaina Pays Homage to Her Late Grandfather Onstage at the Grand Ole Opry [Interview]
Lauren Alaina lost her beloved "pawpaw" earlier this year, and ever since then, the most random memories of him have been running through her mind. “It's so funny how certain things remind you of a person,” Alaina says softly in a recent interview with Taste of Country mere hours before her Sept. 30 performance at the Grand Ole Opry. “As kids, my brother and I spent every single day at my grandparents' house. He cleaned the middle school where we went to school, so we would stay after school with him and hang out with him and then play basketball. I spent, like, 80 percent of my childhood with my pawpaw. He was my buddy.”
RELATED PEOPLE
CMT
CMT Artists of the Year: Performers and Presenters Revealed Including Kane Brown, Alan Jackson, Cody Johnson
CMT is packing its lineup with stars for the 2022 “CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR” celebration that will premiere 9p/8c Friday, Oct. 14, on CMT. The evening will honor Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, Walker Hayes and Carly Pearce along with Alan Jackson (“Artist of a Lifetime”) and Lainey Wilson (“Breakout Artist of the Year”). Performances will include memorable unexpected collaborations like Walker Hayes with platinum-selling global star Ciara and Riley Green will sing in honor of Luke Combs. Other performers include Jackson, Pearce, Johnson, Brown and Wilson.
Watch Luke Bryan & Peyton Manning Hilariously Go To CMA 'BOOTCAMP'
"No trophies were harmed at bootcamp."
Luke Bryan Remembers ‘American Idol’ Star Willie Spence
Luke Bryan looked back on Season 19 of American Idol and what Willie Spence was capable of as he paid tribute to the late singer on Wednesday (Oct. 12). "He could change the mood instantly when he started singing," Bryan shares. Spence died at age 23 on Tuesday after the...
Willie Spence, Season 19 ‘American Idol’ Runner-Up, Dead at 23
American Idol finalist Willie Spence has died. The 23-year-old was runner-up to Chayce Beckham during Season 19 of the ABC reality show in 2021. His R&B stylings and affable personality made him a favorite among fans and other contestants on the show. A Facebook Post from Douglas, Ga., news outlet...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CMT
Trisha Yearwood Inducts Patsy Cline Into The Music City Walk Of Fame
Patsy Cline is celebrating in heaven. It's been nearly 60 years since the country music legend was killed in a tragic plane crash at the age of 30. Despite Cline's short career, Cline's timeless vocals lived on and she became one of the most prominent pillars in the genre. To honor her legacy and contributions, the "You Belong To Me" singer was inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame Monday (Oct. 10) morning by Trisha Yearwood in Nashville, Tennessee.
Lainey Wilson to Be Honored as CMT’s 2022 Breakout Artist of the Year
Rising star Lainey Wilson will receive a special honor as part of the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: She has been named this year's Breakout Artist of the Year. Following in the footsteps of past honorees in the category such as Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton and Ashley McBryde, Wilson is being recognized for her massive success as a new artist within the country format, including back-to-back No. 1 hits, powerhouse duet releases and even a role in the new season of breakaway TV hit Yellowstone.
iheart.com
First CMA promot with Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning hosting
Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning are gearing up for their co-hosting gig at the CMA Awards in November. Though the two seem like an unlikely pair, Luke thinks bringing Peyton on board to host is a brilliant idea. He tells People, "Peyton's always been a huge country music supporter and...
Quick Country 96.5
Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://quickcountry.com
Comments / 0