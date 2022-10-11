ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

EKU Sports

Colonels Head South for Road Matches in Georgia and Alabama

KENNESAW, Ga. – EKU soccer heads South to complete the away portion of its regular season with matches at Kennesaw State on Thursday, Oct. 13 and at Jacksonville State on Sunday, Oct. 16. Thursday's tilt with Kennesaw State (4-8-2, 2-3-1 ASUN) is slated to kick off at 7:00 p.m....
RICHMOND, KY
EKU Sports

Men’s Golf Finishes 12th at Xavier Invite

MAINEVILLE, Ohio – EKU men's golf finishes in 12th place in the Xavier Invitational at TPC River's Bend on Tuesday afternoon. Junio Pablo Carrascosa Vivas was the highest Colonel in the standings, ending the two-day event shooting a three-round score of 75-71-77 = 223 (+7) for T32nd place. Eastern...
RICHMOND, KY
EKU Sports

Men’s Tennis Plays At The ITA Regionals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Eastern Kentucky men's tennis team travels to Louisville to play in the ITA Regionals from Oct. 13-17 at Louisville's Bass-Rudd Tennis Center and Bellarmine's Eddie Weber Tennis Complex. The first round of singles will start on Thursday at 9:00 am. LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Eastern...
LOUISVILLE, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky exploring new basketball series with old rival, per report

For many years, one of the best rivalries in college basketball was Kentucky-Indiana. The two programs stopped scheduling annual games after the 2011 season, which came as a disappointment for many. The Wildcats and Hoosiers have met twice since 2011 game, both times in the NCAA Tournament, and it now...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Is Kentucky Just in Utilization of Chris Rodriguez?

Kentucky is 0-2 with star running back Chris Rodriguez Jr in the backfield.  The expectation was the arrival of the now fifth all-time leading rusher in program history would jolt the somewhat-underachieving offense to a new height, giving the Wildcats that extra juice on the ground and ...
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

UK associate athletics director arrested for DUI

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A member of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari's staff has been charged with DUI. Lexington Police said Chris Woolard was found on Monday in his car, which was resting on the sidewalk next to a fence still in gear. Police said Woolard was covered in vomit...
LEXINGTON, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky

Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

How long until we change the clocks in Lexington?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we “fall back” and get that extra hour of sleep. Nov. 6 is the magical date when daylight saving time ends, so this past Sunday marked four weeks away and counting down. The yearly occurrence acts as a time shift when we set our clocks one hour earlier as we head into standard time.
LEXINGTON, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Incredible Kentucky Rock Formation Has a Mysterious Man-Made Structure in Front of It

Kentucky is home to some seriously incredible scenery, but this one is a bit of a mystery. Kentucky is truly one of the more underrated states when it comes to the scenic beauty. From the waterfalls located around the state to the caves and incredible arches, there is so much beauty in the state of Kentucky. Sometimes it's fun to explore what's in your own backyard, and many Kentuckians take great pride in their beautiful state.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Toyota gives a preview of what the engineering HQ in Georgetown is working on

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Toyota opened up its North American engineering headquarters in Georgetown to WKYT on Tuesday to see a preview of what they are working on. Executives at the Toyota Production and Engineering Center highlighted how they are “going places” not just here in Kentucky, but around the world. They say Toyota is all about creating the most high-quality vehicles that encourage those to live life to the fullest.
GEORGETOWN, KY
stnonline.com

Kentucky Man Indicted for Passing School Bus and Nearly Hitting Student

A grand jury indicted ad Lexington, Kentucky man who is accused of nearly hitting a teenager while they were unloading from their school bus, reported WYMT News. On Sept. 19, Travis Mason,14, was getting off his school bus on Louisville Road, north Frankfort when he was almost hit by an SUV that passed the bus on the right side.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Storms Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a gorgeous day across the Commonwealth, but big changes are just ahead. Another powerful fall cold front sweeps in here Wednesday night, bringing the potential for strong storms before another big blast of cold. Clouds will thicken on Wednesday as our big fall storm...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

September Lexington crash now labeled as fatal

LEXINGTON, KY. (FOX 56) — A late September crash is now considered fatal after an individual involved passed away in the hospital due to their injuries. First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Harrodsburg Road and Burbank Drive in Lexington on Sept. 29 in response to a two-vehicle crash.
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Lexington preparing for cold weather and homeless

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – With cold weather on the way, the city of Lexington is getting prepared to help people living on the streets avoid freezing temperatures, including more capacity at most of the homeless shelters. “We work hard to ensure everyone on the streets can get inside when...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington teacher healthy one day, then fighting for her life the next; how the community is rallying around her family

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “It’s all overwhelming and crazy. I mean to even think I would be having this interview because of the story going on.”. That’s because just 20 weeks ago, 46-year-old Emily Presley was completely healthy. A STEM teacher at Wellington Elementary School, wife to Jeff Presley, and mother to 13-year-old Jackson and 16-year-old Ella. In May, Presley came down with what she thought was a cold. A few days later, she knew something was really wrong.
LEXINGTON, KY

