EKU Sports
Colonels Head South for Road Matches in Georgia and Alabama
KENNESAW, Ga. – EKU soccer heads South to complete the away portion of its regular season with matches at Kennesaw State on Thursday, Oct. 13 and at Jacksonville State on Sunday, Oct. 16. Thursday's tilt with Kennesaw State (4-8-2, 2-3-1 ASUN) is slated to kick off at 7:00 p.m....
Kentucky Offers 5-Star Class of 2024 Center Flory Bidunga
Kentucky has entered the mix for one of the top recruits in the Class of 2024. Flory Bidunga, a 6-foot-9, 215-pound center out of Kokomo High School (Indiana), announced on Tuesday that he's been offered by the Wildcats. Ranked as the No. 4 recruit in the Class of 2024, per 247Sports, Bidunga ...
EKU Sports
Men’s Golf Finishes 12th at Xavier Invite
MAINEVILLE, Ohio – EKU men's golf finishes in 12th place in the Xavier Invitational at TPC River's Bend on Tuesday afternoon. Junio Pablo Carrascosa Vivas was the highest Colonel in the standings, ending the two-day event shooting a three-round score of 75-71-77 = 223 (+7) for T32nd place. Eastern...
EKU Sports
Men’s Tennis Plays At The ITA Regionals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Eastern Kentucky men's tennis team travels to Louisville to play in the ITA Regionals from Oct. 13-17 at Louisville's Bass-Rudd Tennis Center and Bellarmine's Eddie Weber Tennis Complex. The first round of singles will start on Thursday at 9:00 am. LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Eastern...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky exploring new basketball series with old rival, per report
For many years, one of the best rivalries in college basketball was Kentucky-Indiana. The two programs stopped scheduling annual games after the 2011 season, which came as a disappointment for many. The Wildcats and Hoosiers have met twice since 2011 game, both times in the NCAA Tournament, and it now...
EKU Sports
Cross Country Travels To Virginia To Compete In XC 23 Invitational At Panorama Farms For Second Consecutive Year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Eastern Kentucky cross country teams travel to Virginia for the second consecutive year to compete in the XC 23 Invitational at Panorama Farms. The men will run the 8K race at 10:00 am while the women will compete in the 5K race at 11:00 am.
aseaofblue.com
UK basketball legend Dan Issel joins Big Blue Drew on the Kentucky Dad Podcast
The Kentucky Dad Podcast was blessed to hear from someone who can only be described as Kentucky basketball royalty. All-time leading men’s basketball scorer and hoops legend Dan Issel was kind enough to grace the show with his presence, and it was terrific stuff all around. First off, if...
Is Kentucky Just in Utilization of Chris Rodriguez?
Kentucky is 0-2 with star running back Chris Rodriguez Jr in the backfield. The expectation was the arrival of the now fifth all-time leading rusher in program history would jolt the somewhat-underachieving offense to a new height, giving the Wildcats that extra juice on the ground and ...
UK associate athletics director arrested for DUI
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A member of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari's staff has been charged with DUI. Lexington Police said Chris Woolard was found on Monday in his car, which was resting on the sidewalk next to a fence still in gear. Police said Woolard was covered in vomit...
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
WATCH: Chris Stapleton and Tyler Childers Perform ‘Follow You to Virgie’ at Kentucky Rising Benefit Concert
Chris Stapleton joined Tyler Childers for an uplifting version of “Follow You to Virgie” as several country stars gathered in Kentucky to raise money to help those who lost so much in the summer floods. The concert was billed as Kentucky Rising. And fans gathered at Rupp Arena...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops introduces Chris Stapleton at flood relief event, says, 'I've never been more proud to be a Kentuckian'
Mark Stoops was among those on hand on Tuesday night for a flood relief benefit concert to benefit Eastern Kentucky, and the Wildcats coach said something that the Bluegrass faithful will love. Stoops walked on stage to introduce country music superstar Chris Stapleton, and said, “I’ve been here 10 years...
fox56news.com
How long until we change the clocks in Lexington?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we “fall back” and get that extra hour of sleep. Nov. 6 is the magical date when daylight saving time ends, so this past Sunday marked four weeks away and counting down. The yearly occurrence acts as a time shift when we set our clocks one hour earlier as we head into standard time.
Incredible Kentucky Rock Formation Has a Mysterious Man-Made Structure in Front of It
Kentucky is home to some seriously incredible scenery, but this one is a bit of a mystery. Kentucky is truly one of the more underrated states when it comes to the scenic beauty. From the waterfalls located around the state to the caves and incredible arches, there is so much beauty in the state of Kentucky. Sometimes it's fun to explore what's in your own backyard, and many Kentuckians take great pride in their beautiful state.
WKYT 27
Toyota gives a preview of what the engineering HQ in Georgetown is working on
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Toyota opened up its North American engineering headquarters in Georgetown to WKYT on Tuesday to see a preview of what they are working on. Executives at the Toyota Production and Engineering Center highlighted how they are “going places” not just here in Kentucky, but around the world. They say Toyota is all about creating the most high-quality vehicles that encourage those to live life to the fullest.
stnonline.com
Kentucky Man Indicted for Passing School Bus and Nearly Hitting Student
A grand jury indicted ad Lexington, Kentucky man who is accused of nearly hitting a teenager while they were unloading from their school bus, reported WYMT News. On Sept. 19, Travis Mason,14, was getting off his school bus on Louisville Road, north Frankfort when he was almost hit by an SUV that passed the bus on the right side.
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Storms Ahead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a gorgeous day across the Commonwealth, but big changes are just ahead. Another powerful fall cold front sweeps in here Wednesday night, bringing the potential for strong storms before another big blast of cold. Clouds will thicken on Wednesday as our big fall storm...
fox56news.com
September Lexington crash now labeled as fatal
LEXINGTON, KY. (FOX 56) — A late September crash is now considered fatal after an individual involved passed away in the hospital due to their injuries. First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Harrodsburg Road and Burbank Drive in Lexington on Sept. 29 in response to a two-vehicle crash.
kentuckytoday.com
Lexington preparing for cold weather and homeless
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – With cold weather on the way, the city of Lexington is getting prepared to help people living on the streets avoid freezing temperatures, including more capacity at most of the homeless shelters. “We work hard to ensure everyone on the streets can get inside when...
WKYT 27
Lexington teacher healthy one day, then fighting for her life the next; how the community is rallying around her family
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “It’s all overwhelming and crazy. I mean to even think I would be having this interview because of the story going on.”. That’s because just 20 weeks ago, 46-year-old Emily Presley was completely healthy. A STEM teacher at Wellington Elementary School, wife to Jeff Presley, and mother to 13-year-old Jackson and 16-year-old Ella. In May, Presley came down with what she thought was a cold. A few days later, she knew something was really wrong.
