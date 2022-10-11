ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rachel Stevens joins Jess Wright at clothing launch

By Rebecca Lawrence For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

She's just released her latest clothing collaboration with Oasis.

And Rachel Stevens proved to be her own best advert as she attended the launch event at Boohoo Showroom in London on Tuesday.

The S Club 7 star, 44, looked incredible in a low-cut floral midi dress as she posed alongside TOWIE's Jess Wright, 37, who also wowed in a white trouser suit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zK5DW_0iVD0YrA00
Gorgeous gals: Rachel Stevens cut a chic figure as she joined stylish Jess Wright at the launch of her Oasis collection at Boohoo Showroom in London on Tuesday

Rachel's stunning gown cinched in at her tiny waist and flared out to ankle length, exposing a pair of black platform heels.

Jess opted for a more neutral ensemble as she paired white blazer with oversize trainers and a taupe top.

She completed the look with a pair of chunky trainers and a gold necklace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d7L2V_0iVD0YrA00
Blooming lovely! Rachel proved to be her own best advert as the S Club 7 star, 44, looked incredible in a low-cut floral midi dress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zGDB6_0iVD0YrA00
Dressed to impress: Rachel's stunning gown cinched in at her tiny waist and flared out to ankle length, exposing a pair of black platform heels

The event comes after Rachel announced her split from husband Alex Bourne in July after 12 years of marriage.

The singer wrote on Instagram: 'I just wanted to share with you all that after time and consideration the difficult decision has been made for Alex and I to separate.

'While we are no longer partners in marriage, we will remain partners in parenthood to our beautiful girls and continue with love and respect for each other.

'I feel so incredibly grateful for the life we built together and will now continue to be focused on moving forward united as a family.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GdSrX_0iVD0YrA00
Low-key look; Jess opted for a more neutral ensemble as she paired white blazer with oversize trainers and a taupe top
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EjT58_0iVD0YrA00
All about the accessories: She completed the look with a pair of chunky trainers and a gold necklace

Rachel and Alex, who were childhood sweethearts, married at Claridge's in London in 2009.

The pair walked down the aisle to S Club 7's hit Never Had A Dream Come True and her bandmates - Bradley McIntosh, Hannah Spearritt, Jo O'Meara, Jon Lee, Paul Cattermole and Tina Barrett - were there to watch them say 'I do'.

Rachel - who shares two children, Amelie, 11, and Minnie, eight with her estranged husband - recently spoke out about re-meeting her childhood sweetheart, Alex.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G8hMW_0iVD0YrA00
Delightful duo: Rachel also posed for snaps with model Hannah Cooper-Dommett, with the pair looking in high spirits as they attended the event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lfA47_0iVD0YrA00
Chic and cheerful: Joel Dommett's wife cut a stylish figure in a black blouse paired with acid wash jeans and heeled suede boots 

The former pop star discussed her defining life moments as she recalled 'randomly' bumping into her former boyfriend repeatedly.

Rachel detailed how it was 'like they were being pulled back to each other' on Roxie Nafousi's The Moments That Made Me podcast.

She said: 'We were childhood sweethearts. We went out with each other when we were 12, we met at youth club and I was besotted with him!

'We went out for probably about four weeks and when you're that age that was a really long time!'

The blonde beauty explained how the pair used to be in the same social groups growing up together in North London.

Detailing their love story, she continued: 'We then went on dates again when we were like 16 and then again when we were 18 and then we parted ways, you know, obviously I went off and did my thing he went off and did his thing.

'Years and years later, I was in Selfridges randomly and he walked in and we bumped into each other.

'We were both in our late 20s and weirdly he said as he was walking in, I know I'm going to see you, he knew he was going to see me…'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oqO5d_0iVD0YrA00
It's over: The event comes after Rachel announced her split from husband Alex Bourne in July after 12 years of marriage (Pictured in 2012)

