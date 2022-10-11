Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NASCAR: Kyle Busch says what everybody else is thinking
Kyle Busch made an interesting comment in response to the announcement that Chandler Smith had signed with Kaulig Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Last month, Kaulig Racing confirmed that they would be making a 2023 NASCAR Cup Series driver announcement as a part of Kaulig Racing Fan Day on Wednesday, October 5.
NASCAR: Kurt Busch out at 23XI Racing for 2023?
Does Tyler Reddick’s impending arrival at 23XI Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season mean that Kurt Busch won’t be back?. Kurt Busch hasn’t been behind the wheel of a NASCAR Cup Series car since Saturday, July 23, when he was involved in a single-car qualifying wreck at Pocono Raceway. It was announced the following day that he would not be competing in the race as a result of the concussion-like symptoms he had suffered following the wreck.
Mad Tony Stewart Bluntly Shares What He Thinks About NASCAR After His Team Received Second Major Penalty in as Many Weeks
Tony Stewart didn't want to talk about the recent penalties handed down by NASCAR but did admit he was mad at the organization and didn't want to attend any more races because he didn't want to "waste my time." The post Mad Tony Stewart Bluntly Shares What He Thinks About NASCAR After His Team Received Second Major Penalty in as Many Weeks appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Tyler Reddick out at Richard Childress Racing for 2023?
Tyler Reddick’s stint at Richard Childress Racing may be ending at the end of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, one year earlier than expected. Shortly after it was announced that Richard Childress Racing had picked up an option in Tyler Reddick’s contract to keep him with the team for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Reddick announced that he had signed with 23XI Racing for 2024.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kevin Harvick Is "So Confused" After NASCAR Slaps Stewart-Haas Racing With Another Huge Penalty
Kevin Harvick just can't understand why NASCAR keeps hitting Stewart-Haas Racing with massive penalty after massive penalty. Last week, Harvick and SHR were docked 100 points each, while crew chief Rodney Childers was fined $100,000 and suspended for four races after NASCAR officials found that Harvick's team had allegedly performed illegal modifications on his No. 4 Ford Mustang ahead of the Talladega playoff race. Harvick thought that the timing of the doled-out infractions seemed "strange" given that it came after his criticisms of NASCAR's Next Gen car.
NASCAR hauler involved in crash en route to Las Vegas (Video)
This weekend, NASCAR returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Teams are currently en route with most of them coming from across the country in North Carolina. Watch a video the crashed NASCAR hauler below. The No. 98 car in the NASCAR Xfinity Series is fielded by Stewart-Haas Racing. The car...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Spoke for the People on Sunday at the Charlotte Roval and It’s Not What NASCAR Wanted to Hear
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is known for his honesty and he gave a brutal dose of it on Sunday during the broadcast at the Roval, speaking for the fans and saying something NASCAR officials didn't want to hear. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Spoke for the People on Sunday at the Charlotte Roval and It’s Not What NASCAR Wanted to Hear appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
fordauthority.com
1994 Ford Thunderbird Nascar Race Car Up For Auction
Every so often, cool old racers or cars owned by racers pop up for sale, giving fans the chance to own a truly unique and notable piece of motorsports history. In recent years, that list has included a 1991 Ford Thunderbird once owned by Nascar legend Jeff Gordon, as well as a 1993 Thunderbird that was driven in actual Nascar races by Jimmy Means, Brad Teague, and Jimmy Hensley, among others. Now, this 1994 Ford Thunderbird Nascar replica racer has popped up for sale at Bring a Trailer, and it’s nearly as good as the real thing, too.
RELATED PEOPLE
racer.com
Custer penalized, Shiplett suspended indefinitely over Roval finish
NASCAR has penalized Cole Custer and his Stewart-Haas Racing crew chief Mike Shiplett under the member code of conduct and performance obligation of the rule book after reviewing the last lap of Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Roval. The behavioral penalty equals a $100,000 fine for Custer, while the...
FOX Sports
From Chase Elliott to Chase Briscoe: Scouting the NASCAR semifinalists
Drivers who advanced to the NASCAR Cup Series semifinal playoff round enter with a feeling of relief and anticipation. After a round that included wild-card-type races at Talladega and the Charlotte road course, the Round of 8 includes three somewhat "normal" tracks at Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville. Or as...
Alex Bowman: Medical update on injured NASCAR driver
Alex Bowman to miss three more races; NASCAR sends teams design updates for Next Gen. In September, Alex Bowman spun at Texas Motor Speedway. He impacted the rear of his machine with the outside wall. Bowman has been absent from the car ever since. Bowman has already missed Talladega and...
FOX Sports
NASCAR penalizes Cole Custer, crew chief for manipulating finish Sunday
NASCAR fined Cole Custer and docked him points while indefinitely suspending his crew chief for what NASCAR viewed as an attempt to manipulate the Cup Series race finish Sunday on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. Custer slowed on the final lap, allowing Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Chase Briscoe to pass...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
NASCAR Crash Course: Inside Christopher Bell's breakthrough performance at Charlotte
Chase Elliott was cruising out front toward his eighth career road course win. Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson was poised to advance despite an unusual mistake. A billboard inside Charlotte Motor Speedway had other ideas. That sign, falling down into the middle of the racetrack, caused a late...
NASCAR Visits Vegas: Record-setting history at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
This weekend's races at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) will mark the fifth year Las Vegas has hosted a fall race, and the 29th time the NASCAR Cup Series has raced here.
411 Motor Speedway Results: October 11, 2022 ($22k to win)
Kyle Larson joined the national late model drivers on the bullring dirt track. Tonight, the national dirt late model field unloads in Seymour, Tennessee. The 3/8-mile of 411 Motor Speedway is set to pay $22,022 to win. View 411 Motor Speedway results below. Mike Marlar and Jimmy Owens set the...
Racing News
Charlotte, NC
30K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Worldwide coverage of motorsports. Add some sports to your feed.https://racingnews.co
Comments / 1