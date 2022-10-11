Every so often, cool old racers or cars owned by racers pop up for sale, giving fans the chance to own a truly unique and notable piece of motorsports history. In recent years, that list has included a 1991 Ford Thunderbird once owned by Nascar legend Jeff Gordon, as well as a 1993 Thunderbird that was driven in actual Nascar races by Jimmy Means, Brad Teague, and Jimmy Hensley, among others. Now, this 1994 Ford Thunderbird Nascar replica racer has popped up for sale at Bring a Trailer, and it’s nearly as good as the real thing, too.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO