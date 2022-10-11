ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountlake Terrace, WA

Leadership Snohomish County announces award nominees, keynote speaker for Oct. 21 celebration of county leaders and organizations

Leadership Snohomish County (LSC) has announced award nominees and the keynote speaker for its seventh annual Leadership Day breakfast on Friday, Oct. 21, starting at 7:30 a.m. at Everett’s Angel of the Winds Arena. Leadership Snohomish County’s Leadership Day originated in 2016, when 23 official proclamations were made by...
Did Seattle Just End “Defund the Police?”

“Stop killing us! Stop killing us! Stop killing us!”. This is one of many chants that united national uprisings in the wake of George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. As the nation and world saw mass uprisings that challenged the legitimacy of policing bureaucracy, many activists, young people and even some insulated homeowners, organized under the banner “Defund the Police.”
Union contract negotiations come to an end

SEIU 925 has been in contract negotiations with the University since July, on Friday, those negotiations finally came to an end. After months of negotiations with the University of Washington, union members of SEIU 925 have come into agreement and voted to ratify a contract with the university. This contract will become effective July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2025.
King County doctor files to have medical suspension lifted

KENT, Wash. - A King County doctor who had her license summarily suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) has met the deadline to potentially have that suspension lifted. The WMC said Dr. Kristine Brecht requested a show-cause hearing last week. A show-cause hearing is held when a party wants...
Starbucks abandoned this expensive and hard to maintain Capitol Hill cafe — Now it’s covered in plywood

We love providing community news on CHS free for thousands of readers. What sustains the effort are voluntary subscriptions from paying supporters. If you are enjoying CHS, SUBSCRIBE HERE and help keep CHS available to all. Become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
Naval Station Everett on Lockdown

This morning a suspicious package was located at the base. Emergency response in under way. All staff are under orders to shelter in place, and all gates are closed, and the base is on lockdown. Check our Facebook for updates and we will provide updates here as soon as they become available.
15 Best Restaurants in Olympia, WA

Located in the Pacific Ocean, Olympia is home to much delicious seafood and other ingredients. With different cuisine in the area, this list of fifteen Best Restaurants in Olympia, WA, will let you discover the delicious dishes in the area. 1. Budd Bay Cafe. $$$ | (360) 357-6963 | WEBSITE.
Washington Needs to Tax Empty Homes

For a variety of reasons, homes go vacant. Landlords evict renters. Artists and service workers get priced out. Mortgage companies foreclose on people with disabilities and seniors, and the multinational firms that take possession of their former houses often let them sit empty to accrue value. In a state where marijuana is legal, Black and brown merchants in the drug trade are still disproportionately incarcerated. And people expire–in accidents with cars, as victims of gun violence, in “suicides of despair,” or because of one pandemic or another.
Tacoma woman takes recovery measures into her own hands when vehicle is stolen

TACOMA, Wash. - A Tacoma woman took matters into her own hands when her ex-boyfriend's car was stolen. Hannah Odell says she couldn't wait for police when her ex-boyfriend's Mazda Protégé was stolen. She told FOX 13 that the first place she looked a was a lot on South Tacoma Way in Lakewood last week, and lo and behold, the vehicle was there.
