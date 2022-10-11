Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
The largest commercial marine tradeshow on the West Coast is back in SeattleDoug StewartSeattle, WA
Related
mltnews.com
Leadership Snohomish County announces award nominees, keynote speaker for Oct. 21 celebration of county leaders and organizations
Leadership Snohomish County (LSC) has announced award nominees and the keynote speaker for its seventh annual Leadership Day breakfast on Friday, Oct. 21, starting at 7:30 a.m. at Everett’s Angel of the Winds Arena. Leadership Snohomish County’s Leadership Day originated in 2016, when 23 official proclamations were made by...
Officials express ‘strong objection’ to potential new airport in Pierce County
Members of the Pierce County Council and Pierce County executive Bruce Dammeier sent a joint letter to aviation officials on Tuesday to formally object to the possible construction of a new airport in the county. The letter was sent to the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission, which was created by the...
seattlespectator.com
Did Seattle Just End “Defund the Police?”
“Stop killing us! Stop killing us! Stop killing us!”. This is one of many chants that united national uprisings in the wake of George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. As the nation and world saw mass uprisings that challenged the legitimacy of policing bureaucracy, many activists, young people and even some insulated homeowners, organized under the banner “Defund the Police.”
King County election fraud report short on details, big on claims
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Along the stretch of Interstate 90 through Bellevue, the Trailer Inns RV Park almost looks out of place. Unlike rows of RVs in campgrounds that are far afield, this facility is a 15-minute drive from the heart of downtown Seattle. Canvassers who have been prowling...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mltnews.com
Revive I-5 pavement replacement is first of many projects coming to Everett area
Revive I-5 comes to Everett this weekend, which means people traveling north through the city on the freeway need to plan around the traffic effects it will have. While Revive I-5 has mostly been in Seattle so far, other sections of I-5 around the region – including this one – need important preservation work.
thetacomaledger.com
Union contract negotiations come to an end
SEIU 925 has been in contract negotiations with the University since July, on Friday, those negotiations finally came to an end. After months of negotiations with the University of Washington, union members of SEIU 925 have come into agreement and voted to ratify a contract with the university. This contract will become effective July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2025.
q13fox.com
King County doctor files to have medical suspension lifted
KENT, Wash. - A King County doctor who had her license summarily suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) has met the deadline to potentially have that suspension lifted. The WMC said Dr. Kristine Brecht requested a show-cause hearing last week. A show-cause hearing is held when a party wants...
mltnews.com
Vendor registration open for MTHS holiday bazaar Dec. 11
Vendors are invited to participate in the annual Mountlake Terrace High School Holiday Bazaar, this year set for Sunday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at MTHS, 21801 44th Ave. W. You can find the vendor registration form here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mltnews.com
I-5 seismic work requires daytime lane closure Wednesday on Northgate Way in Seattle
Commuters who use westbound Northgate Way in Seattle should plan for a daytime right-lane closure between Corliss and Second Avenues from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Washington State Department of Transportation said. All on-ramps and off-ramps for Interstate 5 will be open and accessible during this work.
capitolhillseattle.com
Starbucks abandoned this expensive and hard to maintain Capitol Hill cafe — Now it’s covered in plywood
We love providing community news on CHS free for thousands of readers. What sustains the effort are voluntary subscriptions from paying supporters. If you are enjoying CHS, SUBSCRIBE HERE and help keep CHS available to all. Become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
Man convicted of felony assault after pushing Alaska Airlines gate agent in 2020
The man who was charged in 2020 for trying to push his way through an Alaska Airlines gate at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, knocking down a gate agent in the process, was convicted Wednesday of felony assault, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced. A warrant was issued for...
everettpost.com
Naval Station Everett on Lockdown
This morning a suspicious package was located at the base. Emergency response in under way. All staff are under orders to shelter in place, and all gates are closed, and the base is on lockdown. Check our Facebook for updates and we will provide updates here as soon as they become available.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Father, stepson from Washington arrested for roles in Jan. 6 breach of US Capitol
A father and stepson from Washington state were arrested in Tacoma on Wednesday for their roles in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. Richard Slaughter, 40, of Orting, and Caden Paul Gottfried, 20, are charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding...
Fishermen fear going out of business after Alaska cancels snow and king crab harvest
SEATTLE — Crab fishermen are at a loss after Alaska canceled harvest season for two types of crabs over population concerns. For the first time ever, the Bering Sea snow crab harvest is closed, and for the second consecutive year, the Bristol Bay red king crab harvest is as well.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Dozens of crimes committed during Patty Murray’s Seattle public safety photo op
Senator Patty Murray, struggling to generate excitement for her candidacy, is adopting a new strategy. She’s pretending Seattle isn’t experiencing a crime crisis. But while she was at a campaign stop for a photo op, there were dozens of crimes being committed by beneficiaries of her light-on-crime approach across the city.
KOMO News
Pulse of Seattle: New KOMO poll shows major races, issues facing Washington voters
SEATTLE, Wash. — With the November mid-term elections fast approaching, KOMO News is taking a closer look at the major statewide races and issues facing Washington voters this fall. KOMO News teamed up with Strategies 360, a nationally recognized public opinion research team, to conduct a survey of 400...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Olympia, WA
Located in the Pacific Ocean, Olympia is home to much delicious seafood and other ingredients. With different cuisine in the area, this list of fifteen Best Restaurants in Olympia, WA, will let you discover the delicious dishes in the area. 1. Budd Bay Cafe. $$$ | (360) 357-6963 | WEBSITE.
The Stranger
Washington Needs to Tax Empty Homes
For a variety of reasons, homes go vacant. Landlords evict renters. Artists and service workers get priced out. Mortgage companies foreclose on people with disabilities and seniors, and the multinational firms that take possession of their former houses often let them sit empty to accrue value. In a state where marijuana is legal, Black and brown merchants in the drug trade are still disproportionately incarcerated. And people expire–in accidents with cars, as victims of gun violence, in “suicides of despair,” or because of one pandemic or another.
q13fox.com
Tacoma woman takes recovery measures into her own hands when vehicle is stolen
TACOMA, Wash. - A Tacoma woman took matters into her own hands when her ex-boyfriend's car was stolen. Hannah Odell says she couldn't wait for police when her ex-boyfriend's Mazda Protégé was stolen. She told FOX 13 that the first place she looked a was a lot on South Tacoma Way in Lakewood last week, and lo and behold, the vehicle was there.
Silverdale hospital short on staff calls 911 for help after being overwhelmed with patients
SILVERDALE, Wash. — Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue was surprised to get a call from 911 dispatch on Saturday, sending them to St. Michael Medical Center, because the call wasn’t for a fire. “The charged nurse from inside the emergency room called 911,” said Central Kitsap Fire and...
Comments / 0