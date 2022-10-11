ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Is a Racist "Karen," Spouts Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theories In Anti-Semitic Interview

By Tyler Johnson
The Hollywood Gossip
 2 days ago
Comments / 82

Guadalupe Barreras
1d ago

I bet when no one is around him he plays with his 💩 ? This man needs help but because fits the narrative the Republicans love they will exploit him just like walker .

Reply(8)
33
TRUTH
1d ago

Why are we giving these mentally ill people a platform. mtg, bobet , pillow guy , Rudy etc. just go to the local gas station at 9pm and make a news article about the guy outside talking to himself. The one yelling about the voices and playing air guitar. why isn't he making news? oh ya he's not rich that's the problem 🙈

Reply(3)
17
ursula
1d ago

So a racist Kim is why did she marry you tell us he needs help stop feeding into his crazy stories .

Reply(10)
23
