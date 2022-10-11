ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hideki Matsuyama's comments about LIV Golf will please the PGA Tour chief

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama has re-affirmed his commitment to the PGA Tour amid speculation linking him with a move to LIV Golf ahead of the ZOZO Championship. In comments that will clearly please PGA Tour chief Jay Monahan, the 2021 Masters champion says he's "never been prouder" to be part of the established, American circuit.
Jack Nicklaus frets big purses may hurt some PGA Tour events

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jack Nicklaus is as curious as anyone how the new PGA Tour schedule will work with $20 million purses at 10 elevated tournaments, and The Players Championship at $25 million. And that doesn't include what the majors will do. The Memorial is one of the elevated tournaments,...
Hideki Matsuyama: LIV players should get world ranking points

In the past few weeks, a handful of PGA TOUR players have shared their opinion in regard to the ongoing debate on whether or not LIV Golf members should be awards Official World Golf Ranking points. Now, Hideki Matsuyama has joined the party. While speaking at the ZOZO Championship in...
Sergio Garcia slapped with fine for quitting BMW PGA Championship after first day and showing up at a Texas college football game instead... as his stellar Ryder Cup career heads for an unsavory end

Sergio Garcia has been fined for his withdrawal from the BMW PGA Championship as his stellar Ryder Cup career looks set for an anticlimactic end. Garcia withdrew from the DP World Tour's flagship event at Wentworth last month following an opening 76, but did not give tournament officials a reason and was seen in social media posts attending a college football game in Texas two days later.
Steele takes 1-shot lead at PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship

INZAI CITY, Japan (AP) — Brendan Steele finished with four consecutive birdies and shot a 6-under 64 to take the first-round lead in the Zozo Championship. The tournament is the only PGA Tour event in Japan and has a purse of $11 million. There are no COVID-19 crowd-limit restrictions in place this year. Adam Schenk was a shot back after a 65 on a rainy day on the outskirts of Tokyo. Sam Ryder, Matthew NeSmith, and Keegan Bradley were two strokes behind.
‘They will be accepting of it’: Phil Mickelson hints at LIV Golf’s future

To talk more about the future of LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson wants to first talk more about cricket. “I didn’t grow up with cricket, but I am becoming somewhat aware of what Kerry Packer did to evolve cricket and to pay professional cricket players a reasonable fee,” Mickelson said on Thursday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. “I mean, I think they were making $200 a game back in the ’70s and they weren’t getting paid and there wasn’t television rights and they were all having to have jobs. And yet there was still money coming in.
Sergio Garcia’s Ryder Cup Career Appears to be Over

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia — One of the greatest Ryder Cup careers of all time is set to come to an unceremonious end as Sergio Garcia won’t meet DP World Tour membership criteria that would allow him to attempt to qualify for the 2023 team. Garcia,...
Golf Central Podcast: Sergio Garcia's Ryder Cup future, Tom Kim's ceiling

In this week's Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss Sergio Garcia's Ryder Cup future amid the LIV Golf controversy and why Jon Rahm could be most affected in the Garcia situation. They also discuss LIV's continued attempt to receive world-ranking points...
