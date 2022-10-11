Read full article on original website
Related
Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later
When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
Follow some simple rules and you can generate new plants by taking cuttings... absolutely free, says Monty Don
Now we're in October it's the perfect time to take semi-ripe cuttings from a wide range of plants, from fuchsias and pelargoniums to box, yew, rosemary and lavender. These are taken from the current season's wood that's started to harden off a little – while the tip is soft and bendy, the base of the cutting will have started to become more rigid.
livingetc.com
How to paint a front door - the expert guide to making a perfect first impression
Enjoyment of our homes isn't just about the interior; the exterior is important too. Of course some outside tasks require a professional, yet knowing how to paint a front door is an undertaking most of us could manage if we set aside a weekend. Whether you're intending to sell your...
marthastewart.com
How to Grow and Care for Money Plants—Plus Martha's Tips for Propagating Them
Pilea peperomioides is the gift that keeps on giving. Also known as the Chinese Money Plant, this sought-after charmer is an unfussy variety that continuously produces offspring. Because it's so easy to grow, Martha loves to give pots of the plant as gifts to friends, and especially children. According to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Autumn gardening: when to harvest and how to keep your plot beautiful all season long
Gardening in the fall is all about harvesting, maintenance and planning for the year ahead. This is how to enhance autumnal colors and keep your space in check through until spring.
3 stunning ways that engineered stone countertops will enhance your kitchen renovation
Whether you’re moving into your first home or replacing existing countertops in a kitchen remodel, you may feel perplexed at all the options and different materials available. Unlike when choosing appliances, or even the colour of your walls, not everyone is so familiar with stone countertops, and they are a little misunderstood, with a reputation of not always being practical, or worth the investment.What some may not realise...
I’m a gardening pro – my tips to prepare your backyard for the cold weather & what you must do now
FRIGID temperatures and a build-up of frost will set your spring garden back weeks if you don't take care of it before winter. Now's the time to start the cold weather preparation process, and gardening expert Lucy Rhead outlined everything you need to know. Lucy's knowledge of gardening extends way...
yankodesign.com
This all-black cabin in the woods in British Columbia was built to support a slow-paced and calm life
Nestled in Bowen Island, British Colombia is a beautiful cabin in the woods designed by SM Studio. Named Forest House, the cabin is deeply influenced by SM Studio’s philosophy of creating low-energy sustainable homes that are built by causing minimal disturbance to the site they are located on. The utilization of natural materials and incorporation of highly insulated interiors is also something SM Studio is committed to. And, the Forest House is the physical culmination of all these ideals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Alternative Uses for Towel Bars That’ll Maximize the Storage in Your Home
Laura Wheatman Hill (she/her) lives in Portland, Oregon with her two children. She has a masters of arts in teaching and has taught English, writing, and drama to students in preschool through adulthood. She has been published by CNN, Real Simple, Parents, and others. Follow. published Yesterday. My home is...
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: An Easy $100 Hack Gives This Plain IKEA Dresser a Timeless, Sophisticated Look for Less
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. A large, sturdy dresser with tons of storage and timeless style can be hard to come by at a low price tag, but it’s not impossible, as shown by Jessica Belteau (@jessicabelteauhome).
archiscene.net
Furniture Storage as Part of A Modern Home
Modern living has massively shifted our ways of organizing our home in the past two decades. With accessibility of “fast furniture” millennials are today accumulating furniture at a much faster pace than previous generations. Yet most millennials today do not own a home, a paradox of today’s modern living.
getnews.info
Irepell Next Generation Smart Home Animal & Insect Repeller To Protect The Home & Garden From Unwanted Enemies Is Ready For Order And Shipping
IREPELL, a high-tech start-up based in Tyrol and manufacturer of the first smart home animal & insect repellant of its kind, today announced that its IREPELL 1st Edition is ready for shipment and can be ordered from their online store https://www.irepell.com. With IREPELL drive away mice, rats, martens, mosquitoes, moths,...
Woodworking for Beginners: Everything First-Timers Need To Know
It’s hard to think of a raw material as useful and appealing as wood. Besides making boats, buildings and other structures, you can use it to fashion cabinets, chairs and all sorts of home furnishings, plus produce carvings, picture frames, inlays and other artistic pieces. Working with wood can be an enjoyable and fulfilling activity all by itself.
domino
Crate & Barrel’s New Lucia Eames Collection Includes a Modern Heirloom-Quality Menorah
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Bringing the unrealized work of an artist to life would prove challenging for any brand, but having a hand-drawn road map certainly helps. Crate & Barrel’s collection with the Lucia Eames Archive, which debuts today, draws exclusively from the designer’s rarely seen works. With the help of the Eames family and Form Portfolios, the retailer unearthed sketches of products to draw inspiration from or reproduce. “It was central to our process to think through: What would Lucia want? What would she like or dislike?” Sebastian Brauer, Crate & Barrel’s senior vice president of product design, shares. “The family was right there with us helping unlock all of that through their memories.”
veranda.com
Emmanuel Tarpin's High Jewelry Designs Will Help Save Coral Reefs
Emmanuel Tarpin, the high jewelry designer known for his flora-and-fauna-inspired pieces, is creating a series of jewels that will benefit environmental causes—like the work of Coral Gardeners, a NGO that works to preserve and regenerate the coral reefs in French Polynesia. Tarpin, who grew up near the French Alps,...
pethelpful.com
How to Get Started With Backyard Chickens
I am the crazy chicken lady. I love anything to do with chickens and have learned so much along the way. If you are wanting to start a flock of backyard chickens but aren't quite sure how to do it, then you are in the right place. There are so many fun things to learn about chickens. This article covers the basics to get started.
Yahoo!
Here's your guide to start meal-prepping on a budget
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. Sometimes it seems like we’re always on the go. From work to hobbies and errands, there’s so much to do in a day and so little time. Don’t let your busy lifestyle lead you to a consistent pattern of unhealthy eating. Sometimes after a busy day, you just want to pick up fast food for convenience — which is fine sometimes, but when done too much it could lead to health issues and drain your bank account.
hunker.com
Crate & Barrel's New Eames Collection Was Not Designed by Who You Think
Crate & Barrel just released a brand new Eames collection, but it has nothing to do with the two Eames who immediately come to mind. Instead, this line is in partnership with Lucia Eames, the only child of Charles Eames, who was mothered by his first wife, Catherine Woermann. The...
What Is Permaculture and How Can I Use It in My Home Garden?
Q: I have been hearing a lot about permaculture lately. How can I implement permaculture principles in my own garden? What will I need and how do I get started?. A: If you’re looking to take your garden to the next level, consider some of the latest sustainable gardening trends to help you design a better home garden. You may have decided to rethink your vision of a beautiful garden by trying a rewilding approach, which involves leaving neat, manicured yards behind for a more natural space. You can take things even further by adopting permaculture techniques to create an efficient, thriving garden. But what is permaculture, anyway?
Comments / 0