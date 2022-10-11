ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 0

Related
Ingram Atkinson

Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later

When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
Daily Mail

Follow some simple rules and you can generate new plants by taking cuttings... absolutely free, says Monty Don

Now we're in October it's the perfect time to take semi-ripe cuttings from a wide range of plants, from fuchsias and pelargoniums to box, yew, rosemary and lavender. These are taken from the current season's wood that's started to harden off a little – while the tip is soft and bendy, the base of the cutting will have started to become more rigid.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aquarium#Self Sustainability#Fish Tanks#Water Filters
Real Homes

3 stunning ways that engineered stone countertops will enhance your kitchen renovation

Whether you’re moving into your first home or replacing existing countertops in a kitchen remodel, you may feel perplexed at all the options and different materials available. Unlike when choosing appliances, or even the colour of your walls, not everyone is so familiar with stone countertops, and they are a little misunderstood, with a reputation of not always being practical, or worth the investment.What some may not realise...
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

This all-black cabin in the woods in British Columbia was built to support a slow-paced and calm life

Nestled in Bowen Island, British Colombia is a beautiful cabin in the woods designed by SM Studio. Named Forest House, the cabin is deeply influenced by SM Studio’s philosophy of creating low-energy sustainable homes that are built by causing minimal disturbance to the site they are located on. The utilization of natural materials and incorporation of highly insulated interiors is also something SM Studio is committed to. And, the Forest House is the physical culmination of all these ideals.
VANCOUVER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
archiscene.net

Furniture Storage as Part of A Modern Home

Modern living has massively shifted our ways of organizing our home in the past two decades. With accessibility of “fast furniture” millennials are today accumulating furniture at a much faster pace than previous generations. Yet most millennials today do not own a home, a paradox of today’s modern living.
INTERIOR DESIGN
getnews.info

Irepell Next Generation Smart Home Animal & Insect Repeller To Protect The Home & Garden From Unwanted Enemies Is Ready For Order And Shipping

IREPELL, a high-tech start-up based in Tyrol and manufacturer of the first smart home animal & insect repellant of its kind, today announced that its IREPELL 1st Edition is ready for shipment and can be ordered from their online store https://www.irepell.com. With IREPELL drive away mice, rats, martens, mosquitoes, moths,...
PET SERVICES
Family Handyman

Woodworking for Beginners: Everything First-Timers Need To Know

It’s hard to think of a raw material as useful and appealing as wood. Besides making boats, buildings and other structures, you can use it to fashion cabinets, chairs and all sorts of home furnishings, plus produce carvings, picture frames, inlays and other artistic pieces. Working with wood can be an enjoyable and fulfilling activity all by itself.
INDUSTRY
domino

Crate & Barrel’s New Lucia Eames Collection Includes a Modern Heirloom-Quality Menorah

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Bringing the unrealized work of an artist to life would prove challenging for any brand, but having a hand-drawn road map certainly helps. Crate & Barrel’s collection with the Lucia Eames Archive, which debuts today, draws exclusively from the designer’s rarely seen works. With the help of the Eames family and Form Portfolios, the retailer unearthed sketches of products to draw inspiration from or reproduce. “It was central to our process to think through: What would Lucia want? What would she like or dislike?” Sebastian Brauer, Crate & Barrel’s senior vice president of product design, shares. “The family was right there with us helping unlock all of that through their memories.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
veranda.com

Emmanuel Tarpin's High Jewelry Designs Will Help Save Coral Reefs

Emmanuel Tarpin, the high jewelry designer known for his flora-and-fauna-inspired pieces, is creating a series of jewels that will benefit environmental causes—like the work of Coral Gardeners, a NGO that works to preserve and regenerate the coral reefs in French Polynesia. Tarpin, who grew up near the French Alps,...
ENVIRONMENT
pethelpful.com

How to Get Started With Backyard Chickens

I am the crazy chicken lady. I love anything to do with chickens and have learned so much along the way. If you are wanting to start a flock of backyard chickens but aren't quite sure how to do it, then you are in the right place. There are so many fun things to learn about chickens. This article covers the basics to get started.
ANIMALS
Yahoo!

Here's your guide to start meal-prepping on a budget

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. Sometimes it seems like we’re always on the go. From work to hobbies and errands, there’s so much to do in a day and so little time. Don’t let your busy lifestyle lead you to a consistent pattern of unhealthy eating. Sometimes after a busy day, you just want to pick up fast food for convenience — which is fine sometimes, but when done too much it could lead to health issues and drain your bank account.
LIFESTYLE
BobVila

What Is Permaculture and How Can I Use It in My Home Garden?

Q: I have been hearing a lot about permaculture lately. How can I implement permaculture principles in my own garden? What will I need and how do I get started?. A: If you’re looking to take your garden to the next level, consider some of the latest sustainable gardening trends to help you design a better home garden. You may have decided to rethink your vision of a beautiful garden by trying a rewilding approach, which involves leaving neat, manicured yards behind for a more natural space. You can take things even further by adopting permaculture techniques to create an efficient, thriving garden. But what is permaculture, anyway?
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy