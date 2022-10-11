ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julen Lopetegui REJECTS Wolves for a second time, with the ex-Sevilla boss having no plans to jump straight back into management as he focuses on his family

By Tom Collomosse
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Julen Lopetegui has decided to turn down the chance to manage Wolves for the second time after the club had made him their first choice to succeed Bruno Lage.

The former Spain and Real Madrid boss held talks with Wolves chairman Jeff Shi in his homeland this week and chose to knock back the offer for family reasons.

Lopetegui was sacked by Sevilla last week and with his 92-year-old father believed to be unwell, he has decided against an instant return to the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E4ThT_0iVCqnpb00
Julen Lopetegui has rejected the chance to be the new manager of Wolves for the second time

It is a huge setback for Wolves, who had pinned their hopes on Lopetegui and were confident he would accept. They were also on the brink of hiring Lopetegui six years ago, only for him to take the Spanish national post instead.

It is unclear whether Wolves will be prepared to proceed with interim management until the break for the World Cup next month, when they could try to persuade Lopetegui again.

Caretakers Steve Davis and James Collins will continue to lead the team in the absence of a permanent boss, as Wolves face a crucial game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23RF2h_0iVCqnpb00
Wolves will be led by caretakers Steve Davis and James Collins against Nottingham Forest

Bo Svensson, the highly-rated Mainz coach, could now come into contention. The Dane was on the shortlist of Brighton before they appointed Roberto De Zerbi and has a growing reputation.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglu is another with many admirers though it would be a surprise were he to leave Glasgow mid-season.

