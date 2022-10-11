ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Watch A Mule Deer Stare Down & Fight Off A Mountain Lion In Wild Vintage Footage

Score one for the mule deer. California is home to an almost countless number of creatures, but perhaps none cooler than the mountain lion. While their territory runs almost the entirety of the Americas (From southern Alaska to the southernmost part of Chile), California is home to one of the biggest populations in the United States, with an estimate of 4,000 to 6,000 in the wild, according to the California Department of Fish & Wildlife.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scenery#Autumn#Fun Run#After The Race#Fall Scenery Operates#Usatf
Advnture

The Continental Divide Trail: America’s most remote long trail

The Continental Divide Trail serves up genuine solitude in the Rocky Mountains, for those foot soldiers brave enough to undertake its rugged challenge. America’s best known Scenic Trails, the Appalachian Trail and Pacific Crest Trail, are known as much for their natural beauty as the sheer volume of hikers who attempt them each year, making it unusual to spend a single night alone during a five-month thru-hike. But did you know that there is another, even longer footpath in the US that is so remote and challenging that only a handful of people attempt it each year? The Continental Divide Trail serves up genuine solitude in the Rocky Mountains, for those foot soldiers brave enough to undertake its rugged challenge.
COLORADO STATE
thetrek.co

With Nine Beers at the Snowy Mountains

Day 88: 11.5 miles. A forest near Middle Fork of the San Joaquin River to Horseshoe Lake/Mammuth Lakes. I hiked out around six as usual and had a breakfast watching the Devil’s postpile. I turned from the PCT towards Horseshoe Lake and met Frank & Kelly on the way coming from Mammuth. I was running out of food and ate only two tortilla breads and an oatmeal.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
outsidemagazine

New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Is a Wild, Wonderful Adventure

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. 63 Parks Traveler started with a simple goal: to visit every U.S. national park. Avid backpacker and public-lands nerd Emily Pennington saved up, built out a tiny van to travel and live in, and hit the road, practicing COVID-19 best safety protocols along the way. The parks as we know them are rapidly changing, and she wanted to see them before it’s too late. New River Gorge is her 62nd park visit.
TRAVEL
S. F. Mori

Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah, Was an Olympic Venue For Cross Country Skiing

Soldier Hollow Sign(Image is author's) The beautiful area of Midway, Utah, in the Heber Valley is becoming a more popular place to live and is growing. Midway has much to offer in the way of outdoor activities in the summer and winter months. Soldier Hollow is in the town of Midway which is an easy drive from Salt Lake City and Utah County. It is close to Heber City and Park City.
MIDWAY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy