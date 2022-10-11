Read full article on original website
Related
oregonstate.edu
Pet parenting style influences dog behavior, Oregon State University finds
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Dogs with owners who have high expectations and are highly responsive to their dog’s behavior and needs are more social, more secure when away from their owners and more persistent problem solvers, an Oregon State University study found. “We found that pet parenting style does...
oregonstate.edu
80-foot-tall sequoia sculpture at OSU to evoke changing climate threat against old-growth forests
CORVALLIS, Ore. — An 80-foot illuminated art sculpture is currently being installed at Oregon State University’s Corvallis campus, where it will be suspended in midair for the next 14 months among three 80-year-old sequoia trees. Named “Emeritus,” the sculpture was created by internationally renowned artist John Grade and...
Comments / 0